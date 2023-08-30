SolarWinds Unveils Enhancements to Channel Partner Program

SolarWinds updates Transform Partner Program, announces new tier qualifications and improved benefits to accelerate growth and drive revenue for partners





AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI), a leading provider of simple, powerful, secure observability and IT management software, announces new updates to its Transform Partner Program designed to accelerate growth and drive revenue for partners, including increased benefits, a new go-to-market approach, new revenue pools, cloud marketplaces, and more.

SolarWinds launched its Transform Partner Program last year to enable industry-leading technology partners to better support their customers’ digital transformation and innovation efforts. On the heels of the program’s success, SolarWinds is seeking new ways to better support its partners. This includes allowing partners to qualify for top tiers more easily and increased access to new revenue opportunities and benefits. The program will also offer additional opportunities for partners, flexibility in how partners can achieve their targets, and specialization options and benefits for Database and ITSM products.

“We are pleased with the positive response from partners about how SolarWinds Transform Partner Program is helping them grow their business,” said Chad Reese, President of Sales and Global Channel Chief. “The program has already had an amazing impact on both our business and our partners’ success, with a strong Net Promoter Score demonstrating positive feedback from partners. That’s why we are adding even more improvements to our channel offerings this year.”

The SolarWinds Transform Partner Program creates greater opportunities for shared growth by making it more straightforward for partners to offer customers SolarWinds world-class technology solutions, including comprehensive full-stack observability powered by AIOps, database, service management, security, and automation capabilities.

“SolarWinds is an affordable solution, it can be used for tool consolidation and tool replacement,” said Anthony Bettanin, CEO of Loop1, a SolarWinds channel partner.

With over 300,000 customers, including 96% of the Fortune 500®, SolarWinds consistently delivers simple, secure, AI-powered solutions. The SolarWinds Transform Partner Program allows partners to leverage SolarWinds offerings to help drive digital transformation for their customers, enhancing operational efficiency, optimizing performance, and strengthening their overall IT infrastructure.

Additional Resources

Connect with SolarWinds

#SWI



#SWIcorporate



#SWIproducts

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) is a leading provider of simple, powerful, secure observability and IT management software built to enable customers to accelerate their digital transformation. Our solutions provide organizations worldwide—regardless of type, size, or complexity—with a comprehensive and unified view of today’s modern, distributed, and hybrid network environments. We continuously engage with IT service and operations professionals, DevOps and SecOps professionals, and database administrators (DBAs) to understand the challenges they face in maintaining high-performing and highly available hybrid IT infrastructures, applications, and environments. The insights we gain from them, in places like our THWACK community, allow us to address customers’ needs now and in the future. Our focus on the user and our commitment to excellence in end-to-end hybrid IT management have established SolarWinds as a worldwide leader in solutions for observability, IT service management, application performance, and database management. Learn more today at www.solarwinds.com.

The SolarWinds, SolarWinds & Design, Orion, and THWACK trademarks are the exclusive property of SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC or its affiliates, are registered with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, and may be registered or pending registration in other countries. All other SolarWinds trademarks, service marks, and logos may be common law marks or are registered or pending registration. All other trademarks mentioned herein are used for identification purposes only and are trademarks of (and may be registered trademarks of) their respective companies.

© 2023 SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC. All rights reserved.

Contacts

Media Contacts

John Eddy



Goldin Solutions



Phone: +1-646-660-8648



solarwinds@goldinsolutions.com

Jenne Barbour



SolarWinds



Phone: +1-512-498-6804



pr@solarwinds.com

Investor Contacts

Tim Karaca



SolarWinds



ir@solarwinds.com