SolarWinds to Announce Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results on Thursday, October 31

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SolarWinds Corporation (NYSE:SWI), a leading provider of simple, powerful, secure observability and IT management software, today announced it will report its financial results for the third quarter of 2024 on Thursday, October 31, 2024.


THIRD QUARTER EARNINGS CALL

SolarWinds will host a conference call to discuss its financial results for the third quarter of 2024 at 7:30 a.m. CT (8:30 a.m. ET/5:30 a.m. PT) on Thursday, October 31, 2024.

A live webcast of the call will be available on the SolarWinds Investor Relations website at http://investors.solarwinds.com. A live dial-in will be available domestically at +1 (888) 510-2008 and internationally at +1 (646) 960-0306. To access the live call, please dial in 5-10 minutes before the scheduled start time and enter the conference passcode 2975715 to gain access. A replay of the webcast will be available on the SolarWinds Investor Relations website on a temporary basis shortly after the event.

The company will issue its earnings release, highlighting its third quarter 2024 results, at approximately 7 a.m. CT (8 a.m. ET/5 a.m. PT) on Thursday, October 31, 2024.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) is a leading provider of simple, powerful, secure observability and IT management software built to enable customers to accelerate their digital transformation. Our solutions provide organizations worldwide—regardless of type, size, or complexity—with a comprehensive and unified view of today’s modern, distributed, and hybrid network environments. We continuously engage with IT service and operations professionals, DevOps and SecOps professionals, and database administrators (DBAs) to understand the challenges they face in maintaining high-performing and highly available hybrid IT infrastructures, applications, and environments. The insights we gain from them, in places like our THWACK community, allow us to address customers’ needs now and in the future. Our focus on the user and our commitment to excellence in end-to-end hybrid IT management have established SolarWinds as a worldwide leader in solutions for observability, IT service management, application performance, and database management. Learn more today at www.solarwinds.com.

The SolarWinds, SolarWinds & Design, Orion, and THWACK trademarks are the exclusive property of SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC or its affiliates, are registered with the US Patent and Trademark Office, and may be registered or pending registration in other countries. All other SolarWinds trademarks, service marks, and logos may be common law marks or are registered or pending registration. All other trademarks mentioned herein are used for identification purposes only and are trademarks of (and may be registered trademarks of) their respective companies.

© 2024 SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC. All rights reserved.

Contacts

Media:
Dillon Townsel

SolarWinds

Phone: +1-512-571-3455

pr@solarwinds.com

Investors:
Tim Karaca

SolarWinds

Phone: +1-512-498-6739

ir@solarwinds.com

