<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire SolarWinds to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Thursday, November 3,...
Business Wire

SolarWinds to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Thursday, November 3, and Present at SolarWinds Day Virtual Event

di Business Wire

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SolarWinds (NYSE: SWI), a leading provider of simple, powerful, and secure IT management software, today announced it will report its financial results for the third quarter of 2022 on Thursday, November 3, 2022.

SolarWinds will host a conference call to discuss its financial results for the third quarter of 2022 and its business at 7:30 a.m. CT (8:30 a.m. ET/5:30 a.m. PT) on Thursday, November 3, 2022. A live webcast of the call will be available on the SolarWinds Investor Relations website at http://investors.solarwinds.com. A live dial-in will be available domestically at 1 (888) 510-2008 and internationally at +1 (646) 960-0306. To access the live call, please dial in 5-10 minutes before the scheduled start time and enter the conference passcode 2975715 to gain access to the conference call. A replay of the webcast will be available on a temporary basis shortly after the event on the SolarWinds Investor Relations website.

The company will issue its earnings release, highlighting its third quarter 2022 results at approximately 7 a.m. CT (8 a.m. ET/5 a.m. PT) on Thursday, November 3, 2022.

UPCOMING EVENT

During the fourth quarter of 2022, SolarWinds leadership plans to present at the following virtual event.

  • SolarWinds Day Virtual Showcase on October 19, 2022

Please register for the event at https://www.solarwinds.com/solarwinds-day/observability-for-all.

#SWIfinancials

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds (NYSE: SWI) is a leading provider of simple, powerful, and secure IT management software built to enable customers to accelerate their digital transformation. Our solutions provide organizations worldwide—regardless of type, size, or complexity—with a comprehensive and unified view of today’s modern, distributed, and hybrid network environments. We continuously engage with technology professionals—IT service and operations professionals, DevOps and SecOps professionals, and database administrators (DBAs)—to understand the challenges they face in maintaining high-performing and highly available IT infrastructures, applications, and environments. The insights we gain from them, in places like our THWACK community, allow us to address customers’ needs now, and in the future. Our focus on the user and our commitment to excellence in end-to-end hybrid IT management have established SolarWinds as a worldwide leader in solutions for observability, IT service management, application performance, and database management. Learn more today at www.solarwinds.com.

The SolarWinds, SolarWinds & Design, Orion, and THWACK trademarks are the exclusive property of SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC or its affiliates, are registered with the US Patent and Trademark Office, and may be registered or pending registration in other countries. All other SolarWinds trademarks, service marks, and logos may be common law marks or are registered or pending registration. All other trademarks mentioned herein are used for identification purposes only and are trademarks of (and may be registered trademarks of) their respective companies.

© 2022 SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC. All rights reserved.

Contacts

Media:
John Eddy

Goldin Solutions

Phone: +1-646-660-8648

john@goldin.com

Jenne Barbour

SolarWinds

Phone: +1-512-498-6804

pr@solarwinds.com

Investors:
Tim Karaca

SolarWinds

Phone: +1-512-498-6739

Investors: ir@solarwinds.com

Articoli correlati

Mastercard Incorporated to Host Conference Call on Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
PURCHASE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On Thursday, October 27, 2022, Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) will release its third quarter 2022 financial results....
Continua a leggere

E2open Releases Annual Environmental, Social, and Governance Report

Business Wire Business Wire -
Report outlines approach to corporate purpose and sustainability, and the value it provides to clients’ ESG goals AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#connectedsupplychain--E2open...
Continua a leggere

Cross Country Healthcare Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information

Business Wire Business Wire -
BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: CCRN) will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss its third...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Mastercard Incorporated to Host Conference Call on Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Business Wire