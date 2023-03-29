SolarWinds Hosted Annual Virtual Public Sector Partner Summit

Federal, state, local and channel partners were invited to join a variety of exclusive learning sessions, speakers and awards ceremony.

RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI), a leading provider of simple, powerful, secure observability and IT management software, hosted its annual Virtual Public Sector Partner Summit on Wednesday, March 15, 2023. The event took place online and included an exceptional lineup of speakers, the Public Sector Partner Awards ceremony, a learning session on how to make the most of the SolarWinds Transform Partner Program, insight into the SolarWinds 2023 product portfolio, and more.

“The Virtual Public Sector Partner Summit allows us to collaborate and build on our relationships with our channel partners,” says Brandon Shopp, group vice president for product strategy, SolarWinds. “The annual summit is a great opportunity to learn more about SolarWinds offerings and engage with the greater SolarWinds partner community.”

At the Public Sector Partner Summit, federal, state, local, and education channel partners heard from executive speakers on the SolarWinds vision of channel strategy, learned how partners can grow their business by selling SolarWinds solutions, gained insight into SolarWinds® Observability and the company’s portfolio, and celebrated their achievements during the exclusive Partner Awards virtual event.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) is a leading provider of simple, powerful, secure observability and IT management software built to enable customers to accelerate their digital transformation. Our solutions provide organizations worldwide—regardless of type, size, or complexity—with a comprehensive and unified view of today’s modern, distributed, and hybrid network environments. We continuously engage with IT service and operations professionals, DevOps and SecOps professionals, and database administrators (DBAs) to understand the challenges they face in maintaining high-performing and highly available hybrid IT infrastructures, applications, and environments. The insights we gain from them, in places like our THWACK community, allow us to address customers’ needs now and in the future. Our focus on the user and our commitment to excellence in end-to-end hybrid IT management have established SolarWinds as a worldwide leader in solutions for observability, IT service management, application performance, and database management. Learn more today at www.solarwinds.com.

