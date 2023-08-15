Home Business Wire Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Business Wire

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

di Business Wire

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) (“Solaris”) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share of Class A common stock, to be paid on September 15, 2023 to holders of record as of September 5, 2023. A distribution of $0.11 per unit has also been approved for holders of units in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, LLC, which is subject to the same payment and record dates.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) provides mobile equipment that drives supply chain and execution efficiencies in the completion of oil and natural gas wells. Solaris’ patented equipment and services are deployed across oil and natural gas basins in the United States. Additional information is available on our website, www.solarisoilfield.com.

Contacts

Yvonne Fletcher

Senior Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations

(281) 501-3070

IR@solarisoilfield.com

Articoli correlati

Virgin Galactic Reports Inducement Awards Under NYSE Listing Rule 303A.08

Business Wire Business Wire -
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) (“Virgin Galactic” or the “Company”) announced that the Compensation Committee...
Continua a leggere

Ichor Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Events

Business Wire Business Wire -
FREMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: ICHR), a leader in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of critical fluid delivery...
Continua a leggere

Agilent Reports Third-Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Delivers on Q3; adjusts full-year outlook to reflect softer market conditions Highlights: Reported revenue of $1.67 billion declined 2.7% year-over-year, and...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php