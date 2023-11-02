SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

MILPITAS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEDG), a global leader in smart energy technology, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Third Quarter 2023 Highlights

Revenues of $725.3 million

Revenues from solar segment of $676.4 million

GAAP gross margin of 19.7%

Non-GAAP gross margin* of 20.8%

Gross margin from solar segment of 24.0%

GAAP operating loss of $16.7 million

Non-GAAP operating income* of $23.1 million

GAAP net loss of $61.2 million

Non-GAAP net loss* of $31.0 million

GAAP net diluted loss per share (“EPS”) of $1.08

Non-GAAP net diluted loss per share* of $0.55

3.8 Gigawatts (AC) of inverters shipped

121 MWh of batteries shipped

“The results for the third quarter fell short of our prior expectations and are reflecting a slow market environment, which has resulted in high inventory of our products in the distribution channels, in particular in Europe,” said Zvi Lando, Chief Executive Officer of SolarEdge. “While channel inventory clearing is expected to continue in coming quarters, we are optimistic about the future of the solar PV industry and are confident that our leading technology, global presence and broad product offering will enable us to continue to be a leader in this market.”

Third Quarter 2023 Summary

The Company reported revenues of $725.3 million, down 27% from $991.3 million in the prior quarter and down 13% from $836.7 million in the same quarter last year.

Revenues from the solar segment were $676.4 million, down 29% from $947.4 million in the prior quarter and down 14% from $788.6 million in the same quarter last year.

GAAP gross margin was 19.7%, down from 32.0% in the prior quarter and down from 26.5% in the same quarter last year.

Non-GAAP gross margin* was 20.8%, down from 32.7% in the prior quarter and down from 27.3% in the same quarter last year.

Gross margin from the solar segment was 24.0%, down from 34.7% in the prior quarter and down from 28.3% in the same quarter last year.

GAAP operating expenses were $159.5 million, down 4% from $166.9 million in the prior quarter and up 16% from $137.6 million in the same quarter last year.

Non-GAAP operating expenses* were $128.0 million, down 4% from $133.3 million in the prior quarter and up 18% from $108.3 million in the same quarter last year.

GAAP operating loss was $16.7 million, down from a GAAP operating income of $150.4 million in the prior quarter and down from GAAP operating income of $84.4 million in the same quarter last year.

Non-GAAP operating income* was $23.1 million, down 88% from $191.0 million in the prior quarter and down 81% from $120.2 million in the same quarter last year.

GAAP net loss was $61.2 million, down from a GAAP net income of $119.5 million in the prior quarter and down from a GAAP net income of $24.7 million in the same quarter last year.

Non-GAAP net loss* was $31.0 million, down from a Non-GAAP net income of $157.4 million in the prior quarter and down from a Non-GAAP net income of $54.1 million in the same quarter last year.

GAAP net diluted loss per share was $1.08, down from a GAAP net diluted EPS of $2.03 in the prior quarter and down from a GAAP net diluted EPS of $0.43 in the same quarter last year.

Non-GAAP net diluted loss per share* was $0.55, down from a Non-GAAP net diluted EPS of $2.62 in the prior quarter and down from a Non-GAAP net diluted EPS of $0.91 in the same quarter last year.

Cash generated from operating activities was $40.6 million, compared with $88.7 million used in operating activities in the prior quarter and $5.6 million generated from operating activities in the same quarter last year.

As of September 30, 2023, cash, cash equivalents, bank deposits, restricted bank deposits and marketable securities totaled $831.4 million, net of debt, compared to $853.5 million on June 30, 2023.

Outlook for the Fourth Quarter 2023

The Company also provides guidance for the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2023 as follows:

Revenues to be within the range of $300 million to $350 million

Non-GAAP gross margin** expected to be within the range of 5% to 8%, including approximately 130 basis points of net IRA manufacturing tax credit

Non-GAAP operating expenses** to be within the range of $126 million to $130 million

Revenues from the solar segment to be within the range of $275 million to $320 million

Gross margin from the solar segment expected to be within the range of 7% to 10% including approximately 130 basis points of net IRA manufacturing tax credit

* Non-GAAP financial measure. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for additional information on non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measures.

**Non-GAAP gross margin and Non-GAAP operating expenses are non-GAAP financial measures, and these forward-looking measures have not been reconciled to the most comparable GAAP outlook because it is not possible to do so without unreasonable efforts due to the uncertainty and potential variability of reconciling items, which are dependent on future events and often outside of management’s control and which could be significant. Because such items cannot be reasonably predicted with the level of precision required, we are unable to provide outlook for the comparable GAAP measures. Forward-looking estimates of Non-GAAP gross margin and Non-GAAP operating expenses are made in a manner consistent with the relevant definitions and assumptions noted herein and in our filings with the SEC.

Conference Call

About SolarEdge

SolarEdge is a global leader in smart energy technology. By leveraging world-class engineering capabilities and with a relentless focus on innovation, SolarEdge creates smart energy solutions that power our lives and drive future progress. SolarEdge developed an intelligent inverter solution that changed the way power is harvested and managed in photovoltaic (PV) systems. The SolarEdge DC optimized inverter seeks to maximize power generation while lowering the cost of energy produced by the PV system. Continuing to advance smart energy, SolarEdge addresses a broad range of energy market segments through its PV, storage, EV charging, batteries, electric vehicle powertrains, and grid services solutions. SolarEdge is online at www.solaredge.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company has presented certain non-GAAP financial measures in this release, such as non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net diluted EPS, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP gross margin from sale of solar products. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company’s performance, financial position, or cash flows that either exclude or include amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or GAAP. Reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure can be found in the accompanying tables to this release. These non-GAAP financial measures do not reflect a comprehensive system of accounting, differ from GAAP measures with the same captions and may differ from non-GAAP financial measures with the same or similar captions that are used by other companies. As such, these non-GAAP measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

The Non-GAAP measures are presented in this press release because we believe that they provide investors with a means of evaluating and understanding how the Company’s management evaluates the company’s operating performance. The non-GAAP financial measures in this earnings release may differ from similarly titled measures used by other companies.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This release contains forward looking statements which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include information, among other things, concerning: our possible or assumed future results of operations; future demands for solar energy solutions; business strategies; technology developments; financing and investment plans; dividend policy; competitive position; industry and regulatory environment; general economic conditions; potential growth opportunities; cancellations and pushouts of existing backlog; installation rates; and the effects of competition. These forward-looking statements are often characterized by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “seek,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would” or similar expressions and the negative or plural of those terms and other like terminology.

Forward-looking statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and our projections about future events. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Given these factors, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, future demand for renewable energy including solar energy solutions; changes, elimination or expiration of government subsidies and economic incentives for on-grid solar energy applications; changes in the U.S. trade environment; federal, state, and local regulations governing the electric utility industry with respect to solar energy; changes in tax laws, tax treaties, and regulations or the interpretation of them, including the Inflation Reduction Act; the retail price of electricity derived from the utility grid or alternative energy sources; interest rates and supply of capital in the global financial markets in general and in the solar market specifically; competition, including introductions of power optimizer, inverter and solar photovoltaic system monitoring products by our competitors; developments in alternative technologies or improvements in distributed solar energy generation; historic cyclicality of the solar industry; product quality or performance problems in our products; our ability to forecast demand for our products accurately and to match production to such demand as well as our customers’ ability to forecast demand based on inventory levels; our dependence upon a small number of outside contract manufacturers and limited or single source suppliers; capacity constraints, delivery schedules, manufacturing yields, and costs of our contract manufacturers and availability of components; delays, disruptions, and quality control problems in manufacturing; existing and future responses to and effects of pandemics, epidemics, or other health crises; disruption in our global supply chain and rising prices of oil and raw materials as a result of various conflicts, including the evolving state of war in Israel; our customers’ financial stability and our ability to retain customers; our ability to retain key personnel and attract additional qualified personnel; our ability to manage effectively the growth of our organization and expansion into new markets and integration of acquired businesses; unrest and terrorism; macroeconomic conditions in our domestic and international markets, as well as inflation concerns, financial institutions instability, rising interest rates, recessionary concerns, the prospect of a shutdown of the U.S. federal government and the Israeli government’s plans to significantly reduce the Israeli Supreme Court’s judicial oversight; consolidation in the solar industry among our customers and distributors; cyber incidents; and other matters discussed in the section entitled “Risk Factors” of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed on February 22, 2023 and our quarterly reports filed on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and other reports filed with the SEC. All information set forth in this release is as of November 1, 2023. The Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law, regulation or other competent legal authority.

SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Unaudited Revenues $ 725,305 $ 836,723 $ 2,660,484 $ 2,219,577 Cost of revenues 582,488 614,722 1,900,236 1,635,976 Gross profit 142,817 222,001 760,248 583,601 Operating expenses: Research and development 80,082 69,659 246,481 210,855 Sales and marketing 40,351 42,726 125,539 117,017 General and administrative 39,110 27,933 111,876 82,483 Other operating expense (income), net — (2,724 ) (1,434 ) 1,963 Total operating expenses 159,543 137,594 482,462 412,318 Operating income (loss) (16,726 ) 84,407 277,786 171,283 Financial income (expense), net (7,901 ) (33,146 ) 19,157 (52,062 ) Other income (loss), net (484 ) 7,654 (609 ) 6,810 Income (loss) before income taxes (25,111 ) 58,915 296,334 126,031 Income taxes 36,065 34,172 99,622 53,081 Net income (loss) $ (61,176 ) $ 24,743 $ 196,712 $ 72,950

SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except per share data) September 30,



2023 December 31,

2022 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 551,122 $ 783,112 Marketable securities 477,275 241,117 Trade receivables, net of allowances of $14,930 and $3,202, respectively 939,545 905,146 Inventories, net 1,177,805 729,201 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 217,720 241,082 Total current assets 3,363,467 2,899,658 LONG-TERM ASSETS: Marketable securities 436,139 645,491 Deferred tax assets, net 60,147 44,153 Property, plant and equipment, net 604,819 543,969 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 67,331 62,754 Intangible assets, net 41,947 19,929 Goodwill 41,201 31,189 Other long-term assets 36,103 18,806 Total long-term assets 1,287,687 1,366,291 Total assets 4,651,154 4,265,949 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Trade payables, net 394,569 459,831 Employees and payroll accruals 77,740 85,158 Warranty obligations 175,426 103,975 Deferred revenues and customers advances 22,064 26,641 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 203,448 214,112 Total current liabilities 873,247 889,717 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Convertible senior notes, net 626,647 624,451 Warranty obligations 345,091 281,082 Deferred revenues 212,025 186,936 Finance lease liabilities 40,323 45,385 Operating lease liabilities 46,580 46,256 Other long-term liabilities 16,835 15,756 Total long-term liabilities 1,287,501 1,199,866 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENT LIABILITIES STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Common stock of $0.0001 par value – Authorized: 125,000,000 shares as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022; issued and outstanding: 56,810,559 and 56,133,404 shares as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 6 6 Additional paid-in capital 1,633,800 1,505,632 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (83,949 ) (73,109 ) Retained earnings 940,549 743,837 Total stockholders’ equity 2,490,406 2,176,366 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 4,651,154 $ 4,265,949

SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands, except per share data) Nine Months Ended



September 30, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 196,712 $ 72,950 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 42,019 37,312 Loss (gain) from exchange rate fluctuations (8,170 ) 58,100 Stock-based compensation expenses 115,015 106,932 Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets — 4,008 Deferred income taxes, net (18,199 ) (3,822 ) Other items 6,915 8,594 Changes in assets and liabilities: Inventories, net (437,801 ) (188,579 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 19,822 (55,478 ) Trade receivables, net (40,011 ) (377,089 ) Trade payables, net (58,701 ) 53,683 Employees and payroll accruals 12,099 12,119 Warranty obligations 135,568 82,025 Deferred revenues and customers advances 18,580 41,440 Accrued expenses and other liabilities, net (24,051 ) 67,789 Net cash used in operating activities (40,203 ) (80,016 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Investment in available-for-sale marketable securities (214,516 ) (461,491 ) Proceeds from sales and maturities of available-for-sale marketable securities 194,617 178,415 Purchase of property, plant and equipment (130,024 ) (125,085 ) Business combinations, net of cash acquired (16,653 ) — Purchase of intangible assets (10,600 ) — Disbursements for loans receivables (13,000 ) — Investment in privately-held companies (8,000 ) — Proceeds from governmental grant 6,796 — Proceeds from sale of a privately-held company — 24,175 Other investing activities 3,193 3,472 Net cash used in investing activities (188,187 ) (380,514 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Tax withholding in connection with stock-based awards, net (9,267 ) (4,686 ) Payments of finance lease liability (2,123 ) (2,109 ) Proceeds from secondary public offering, net of issuance costs — 650,526 Other financing activities 85 3,404 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (11,305 ) 647,135 Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (239,695 ) 186,605 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 783,112 530,089 Effect of exchange rate differences on cash and cash equivalents 7,705 (38,365 ) Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 551,122 678,329

SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data and percentages) Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Q3-22 Q4-22 Q1-23 Q2-23 Q3-23 Gross profit (GAAP) $ 222,001 $ 261,047 $ 300,126 $ 317,305 $ 142,817 Revenues from finance component (159 ) (174 ) (187 ) (202 ) (215 ) Stock-based compensation 4,661 6,810 5,927 5,923 5,882 Amortization of stock-based compensation capitalized in inventories — — — 316 441 Amortization and depreciation of acquired asset 2,064 961 1,515 872 2,096 Gross profit (Non-GAAP) $ 228,567 $ 268,644 $ 307,381 $ 324,214 $ 151,021 Gross margin (GAAP) 26.5 % 29.3 % 31.8 % 32.0 % 19.7 % Revenues from finance component 0.0 % 0.0 % 0.0 % 0.0 % 0.0 % Stock-based compensation 0.6 % 0.8 % 0.6 % 0.6 % 0.8 % Amortization of stock-based compensation capitalized in inventories — % — % — % 0.0 % 0.0 % Amortization and depreciation of acquired assets 0.2 % 0.1 % 0.2 % 0.1 % 0.3 % Gross margin (Non-GAAP) 27.3 % 30.2 % 32.6 % 32.7 % 20.8 % Operating expenses (GAAP) $ 137,594 $ 266,210 $ 155,972 $ 166,947 $ 159,543 Stock-based compensation – R&D (14,553 ) (16,854 ) (17,209 ) (17,272 ) (16,481 ) Stock-based compensation – S&M (9,341 ) (7,928 ) (8,079 ) (7,822 ) (7,739 ) Stock-based compensation – G&A (7,196 ) (7,015 ) (8,020 ) (7,948 ) (6,713 ) Amortization and depreciation of acquired assets – R&D (302 ) (301 ) (313 ) (289 ) (329 ) Amortization and depreciation of acquired assets – S&M (187 ) (173 ) (181 ) (235 ) (321 ) Amortization and depreciation of acquired assets – G&A (6 ) (4 ) (26 ) 17 (4 ) Assets impairment 19 (114,473 ) — — — Gain (loss) from assets sales and disposal 2,303 (102 ) 1,434 — — Acquisition costs — (350 ) — (135 ) — Operating expenses (Non-GAAP) $ 108,331 $ 119,010 $ 123,578 $ 133,263 $ 127,956

SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data and percentages) Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Q3-22 Q4-22 Q1-23 Q2-23 Q3-23 Operating income (loss) (GAAP) $ 84,407 $ (5,163 ) $ 144,154 $ 150,358 $ (16,726 ) Revenues from finance component (159 ) (174 ) (187 ) (202 ) (215 ) Stock-based compensation 35,751 38,607 39,235 38,965 36,815 Amortization of stock-based compensation capitalized in inventories — — — 316 441 Amortization and depreciation of acquired assets 2,559 1,439 2,035 1,379 2,750 Assets impairment (19 ) 114,473 — — — Loss (gain) from assets sales and disposal (2,303 ) 102 (1,434 ) — — Acquisition costs — 350 — 135 — Operating income (Non-GAAP) $ 120,236 $ 149,634 $ 183,803 $ 190,951 $ 23,065 Financial income (expense), net (GAAP) $ (33,025 ) $ 56,101 $ 23,674 $ 3,384 $ (7,901 ) Non cash interest expense 2,505 2,685 2,892 3,105 3,284 Unrealized losses (gains) — (170 ) — — — Currency fluctuation related to lease standard (1,116 ) 749 (2,519 ) (2,107 ) (2,788 ) Financial income (expense), net (Non-GAAP) $ (31,636 ) $ 59,365 $ 24,047 $ 4,382 $ (7,405 ) Other income (loss) (GAAP) $ 7,533 $ 186 $ (125 ) $ — $ (484 ) Loss (gain) from sale of investment in privately-held company (7,533 ) (186 ) — — 484 Other income (loss) (Non-GAAP) $ — $ — $ (125 ) $ — $ — Income tax benefit (expense) (GAAP) $ (34,172 ) $ (30,295 ) $ (29,325 ) $ (34,232 ) $ (36,065 ) Income tax adjustment (291 ) (7,186 ) (3,901 ) (3,735 ) (10,561 ) Income tax benefit (expense) (Non-GAAP) $ (34,463 ) $ (37,481 ) $ (33,226 ) $ (37,967 ) $ (46,626 )

SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data and percentages) Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Q3-22 Q4-22 Q1-23 Q2-23 Q3-23 Net income (loss) (GAAP) $ 24,743 $ 20,829 $ 138,378 $ 119,510 $ (61,176 ) Revenues from finance component (159 ) (174 ) (187 ) (202 ) (215 ) Stock-based compensation 35,751 38,607 39,235 38,965 36,815 Amortization of stock-based compensation capitalized in inventories — — — 316 441 Amortization and depreciation of acquired assets 2,559 1,439 2,035 1,379 2,750 Assets impairment (19 ) 114,473 — — — Loss (gain) from assets sales and disposal (2,303 ) 102 (1,434 ) — — Acquisition costs — 350 — 135 — Non cash interest expense 2,505 2,685 2,892 3,105 3,284 Unrealized losses (gains) — (170 ) — — — Currency fluctuation related to lease standard (1,116 ) 749 (2,519 ) (2,107 ) (2,788 ) Loss (gain) from sale of investment in privately-held company (7,533 ) (186 ) — — 484 Income tax adjustment (291 ) (7,186 ) (3,901 ) (3,735 ) (10,561 ) Net income (loss) (Non-GAAP) $ 54,137 $ 171,518 $ 174,499 $ 157,366 $ (30,966 ) Net basic earnings (loss) per share (GAAP) $ 0.44 $ 0.37 $ 2.46 $ 2.12 $ (1.08 ) Revenues from finance component 0.00 0.00 0.00 (0.01 ) 0.00 Stock-based compensation 0.64 0.69 0.70 0.70 0.65 Amortization of stock-based compensation capitalized in inventories — — — 0.00 0.00 Amortization and depreciation of acquired assets 0.05 0.02 0.03 0.03 0.05 Assets impairment 0.00 2.05 — — — Loss (gain) from assets sales and disposal (0.04 ) 0.00 (0.02 ) — — Acquisition costs — 0.01 — 0.00 — Non cash interest expense 0.04 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.06 Unrealized losses (gains) — (0.01 ) — — — Currency fluctuation related to lease standard (0.02 ) 0.02 (0.05 ) (0.03 ) (0.05 ) Loss (gain) from sale of investment in privately-held company (0.13 ) (0.01 ) — — 0.01 Income tax adjustment (0.01 ) (0.13 ) (0.07 ) (0.07 ) (0.19 ) Net basic earnings (loss) per share (Non-GAAP) $ 0.97 $ 3.06 $ 3.10 $ 2.79 $ (0.55 )

