SolarEdge Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

MILPITAS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEDG), a global leader in smart energy technology, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Second Quarter 2023 Highlights

Record revenues of $991.3 million

Record revenues from solar segment of $947.4 million

GAAP gross margin of 32.0%

Non-GAAP gross margin* of 32.7%

Gross margin from solar segment of 34.7%

Record GAAP operating income of $150.4 million

Record non-GAAP operating income* of $191.0 million

GAAP net income of $119.5 million

Non-GAAP net income* of $157.4 million

GAAP net diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) of $2.03

Non-GAAP net diluted EPS* of $2.62

Record 4.3 Gigawatts (AC) of inverters shipped

269 MWh of batteries shipped

“We are pleased with our results for the second quarter, in particular our strong performance in Europe in both the residential and commercial solar segments. While the U.S. residential solar market is currently seeing some headwinds primarily related to higher interest rates, we are navigating through this period by leveraging our geographic and multi-segment strengths in the solar markets and expect to benefit from the positive long-term outlook for this sector,” said Zvi Lando, Chief Executive Officer of SolarEdge.

Second Quarter 2023 Summary

The Company reported record revenues of $991.3 million, up 5% from $943.9 million in the prior quarter and up 36% from $727.8 million in the same quarter last year.

Revenues from the solar segment were a record $947.4 million, up 4% from $908.5 million in the prior quarter and up 38% from $687.6 million in the same quarter last year.

GAAP gross margin was 32.0%, up from 31.8% in the prior quarter and up from 25.1% in the same quarter last year.

Non-GAAP gross margin* was 32.7%, up slightly from 32.6% in the prior quarter and up from 26.7% in the same quarter last year.

Gross margin from the solar segment was 34.7%, down slightly from 35.0% in the prior quarter and up from 28.1% in the same quarter last year.

GAAP operating expenses were $166.9 million, up 7% from $156.0 million in the prior quarter and up 14% from $146.6 million in the same quarter last year.

Non-GAAP operating expenses* were $133.3 million, up 8% from $123.6 million in the prior quarter and up 22% from $109.6 million in the same quarter last year.

GAAP operating income was a record $150.4 million, up 4% from $144.2 million in the prior quarter and up 318% from $36.0 million in the same quarter last year.

Non-GAAP operating income* was a record $191.0 million, up 4% from $183.8 million in the prior quarter and up 126% from $84.7 million in the same quarter last year.

GAAP net income was $119.5 million, down 14% from $138.4 million in the prior quarter and up 692% from $15.1 million in the same quarter last year.

Non-GAAP net income* was $157.4 million, down 10% from $174.5 million in the prior quarter and up 177% from $56.7 million in the same quarter last year.

GAAP net diluted EPS was $2.03, down from $2.35 in the prior quarter and up from $0.26 in the same quarter last year.

Non-GAAP net diluted EPS* was $2.62, down from $2.90 in the prior quarter and up from $0.95 in the same quarter last year.

Cash used in operating activities was $88.7 million, compared with $7.9 million generated from operating activities in the prior quarter and $77.4 million generated from operating activities in the same quarter last year.

As of June 30, 2023, cash, cash equivalents, bank deposits, restricted bank deposits and marketable securities totaled $853.5 million, net of debt, compared to $1.01 billion on March 31, 2023.

Outlook for the Third Quarter 2023

The Company also provides guidance for the third quarter ending September 30, 2023 as follows:

Revenues to be within the range of $880 million to $920 million

Non-GAAP gross margin** expected to be within the range of 28% to 31%

Non-GAAP operating income** to be within the range of $115 million to $135 million

Revenues from the solar segment to be within the range of $850 million to $890 million

Gross margin from the solar segment expected to be within the range of 30% to 33%

* Non-GAAP financial measure. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for additional information on non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measures. ** Non-GAAP gross margin and Non-GAAP operating income are non-GAAP financial measures and have not been reconciled to the most comparable GAAP outlook because it is not possible to do so without unreasonable efforts due to the uncertainty and potential variability of reconciling items, which are dependent on future events and often outside of management’s control and which could be significant. Because such items cannot be reasonably predicted with the level of precision required, we are unable to provide outlook for the comparable GAAP measures. Forward-looking estimates of Non-GAAP gross margin and Non-GAAP operating income are made in a manner consistent with the relevant definitions and assumptions noted herein and in our filings with the SEC.

About SolarEdge

SolarEdge is a global leader in smart energy technology. By leveraging world-class engineering capabilities and with a relentless focus on innovation, SolarEdge creates smart energy solutions that power our lives and drive future progress. SolarEdge developed an intelligent inverter solution that changed the way power is harvested and managed in photovoltaic (PV) systems. The SolarEdge DC optimized inverter seeks to maximize power generation while lowering the cost of energy produced by the PV system. Continuing to advance smart energy, SolarEdge addresses a broad range of energy market segments through its PV, storage, EV charging, batteries, electric vehicle powertrains, and grid services solutions. SolarEdge is online at www.solaredge.com

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company has presented certain non-GAAP financial measures in this release, such as non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net diluted EPS, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP gross margin from sale of solar products. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company’s performance, financial position, or cash flows that either exclude or include amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or GAAP. Reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure can be found in the accompanying tables to this release. These non-GAAP financial measures do not reflect a comprehensive system of accounting, differ from GAAP measures with the same captions and may differ from non-GAAP financial measures with the same or similar captions that are used by other companies. As such, these non-GAAP measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

The Non-GAAP measures are presented in this press release because we believe that they provide investors with a means of evaluating and understanding how the Company’s management evaluates the company’s operating performance. The non-GAAP financial measures in this earnings release may differ from similarly titled measures used by other companies.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This release contains forward looking statements which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include information, among other things, concerning: our possible or assumed future results of operations; future demands for solar energy solutions; business strategies; technology developments; financing and investment plans; dividend policy; competitive position; industry and regulatory environment; general economic conditions; potential growth opportunities; and the effects of competition. These forward-looking statements are often characterized by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “seek,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would” or similar expressions and the negative or plural of those terms and other like terminology.

Forward-looking statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and our projections about future events. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Given these factors, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the matters discussed in the section entitled “Risk Factors” of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed on February 22, 2023 and our quarterly reports filed on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and other reports filed with the SEC. All information set forth in this release is as of August 1, 2023. The Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law, regulation or other competent legal authority.

SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES INC.



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME



(in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Unaudited Revenues $ 991,290 $ 727,774 $ 1,935,179 $ 1,382,854 Cost of revenues 673,985 545,132 1,317,748 1,021,254 Gross profit 317,305 182,642 617,431 361,600 Operating expenses: Research and development 86,526 74,847 166,399 141,196 Sales and marketing 44,222 38,975 85,188 74,291 General and administrative 36,199 28,121 72,766 54,550 Other operating expense (income), net — 4,687 (1,434 ) 4,687 Total operating expenses 166,947 146,630 322,919 274,724 Operating income 150,358 36,012 294,512 86,876 Financial income (expense), net 3,384 (14,311 ) 27,058 (18,916 ) Other loss — — (125 ) (844 ) Income before income taxes 153,742 21,701 321,445 67,116 Income taxes 34,232 6,617 63,557 18,909 Net income $ 119,510 $ 15,084 $ 257,888 $ 48,207

SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES INC.



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



(in thousands, except per share data) June 30,



2023 December 31,



2022 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 557,744 $ 783,112 Marketable securities 493,176 241,117 Trade receivables, net of allowances of $6,890 and $3,202, respectively 1,149,820 905,146 Inventories, net 984,194 729,201 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 264,188 241,082 Total current assets 3,449,122 2,899,658 LONG-TERM ASSETS: Marketable securities 435,800 645,491 Deferred tax assets, net 49,993 44,153 Property, plant and equipment, net 580,503 543,969 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 66,387 62,754 Intangible assets, net 43,656 19,929 Goodwill 42,332 31,189 Other long-term assets 28,772 18,806 Total long-term assets 1,247,443 1,366,291 Total assets $ 4,696,565 $ 4,265,949 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Trade payables, net 434,602 459,831 Employees and payroll accruals 74,709 85,158 Warranty obligations 146,150 103,975 Deferred revenues and customers advances 28,135 26,641 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 214,133 214,112 Total current liabilities 897,729 889,717 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Convertible senior notes, net 625,914 624,451 Warranty obligations 342,437 281,082 Deferred revenues 204,693 186,936 Finance lease liabilities 42,208 45,385 Operating lease liabilities 47,046 46,256 Other long-term liabilities 16,349 15,756 Total long-term liabilities 1,278,647 1,199,866 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENT LIABILITIES STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Common stock of $0.0001 par value – Authorized: 125,000,000 shares as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022; issued and outstanding: 56,556,340 and 56,133,404 shares as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 6 6 Additional paid-in capital 1,595,890 1,505,632 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (77,432 ) (73,109 ) Retained earnings 1,001,725 743,837 Total stockholders’ equity 2,520,189 2,176,366 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 4,696,565 $ 4,265,949

SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES INC.



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



(in thousands, except per share data) Six Months Ended



June 30, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 257,888 $ 48,207 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 26,725 24,138 Loss (gain) from exchange rate fluctuations (23,214 ) 20,398 Stock-based compensation expenses 78,200 71,181 Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets — 4,008 Deferred income taxes, net (7,636 ) (1,092 ) Other items 4,783 11,396 Changes in assets and liabilities: Inventories, net (246,193 ) (93,348 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (33,285 ) (79,215 ) Trade receivables, net (235,086 ) (235,316 ) Trade payables, net (22,304 ) (7,339 ) Employees and payroll accruals 8,283 5,202 Warranty obligations 103,524 59,588 Deferred revenues and customers advances 17,222 32,277 Accrued expenses and other liabilities, net (9,695 ) 54,341 Net cash used in operating activities (80,788 ) (85,574 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Investment in available-for-sale marketable securities (124,138 ) (362,119 ) Proceed from sales and maturities of available-for-sale marketable securities 86,813 126,287 Purchase of property, plant and equipment (84,075 ) (91,884 ) Business combinations, net of cash acquired (16,653 ) — Purchase of intangible assets (10,000 ) — Investment in privately-held companies (6,750 ) — Proceed from government grants in relation to capital expenditures 6,797 — Other investing activities 3,552 1,783 Net cash used in investing activities (144,454 ) (325,933 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Tax withholding in connection with stock-based awards, net (8,811 ) (2,318 ) Payment of finance lease liability (1,428 ) (1,374 ) Proceeds from secondary public offering, net of issuance costs — 650,526 Other financing activities 98 1,572 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (10,141 ) 648,406 Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (235,383 ) 236,899 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 783,112 530,089 Effect of exchange rate differences on cash and cash equivalents 10,015 (21,454 ) Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 557,744 745,534

SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES INC.



RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited)



(in thousands, except per share data and percentages) Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Q2-22 Q3-22 Q4-22 Q1-23 Q2-23 Gross profit (GAAP) $ 182,642 $ 222,001 $ 261,047 $ 300,126 $ 317,305 Revenues from finance component (146 ) (159 ) (174 ) (187 ) (202 ) Stock-based compensation 5,286 4,661 6,810 5,927 5,923 Amortization of stock-based compensation capitalized in inventories — — — — 316 Disposal of assets related to Critical Power 4,314 — — — — Amortization and depreciation of acquired asset 2,184 2,064 961 1,515 872 Gross profit (Non-GAAP) $ 194,280 $ 228,567 $ 268,644 $ 307,381 $ 324,214 Gross margin (GAAP) 25.1 % 26.5 % 29.3 % 31.8 % 32.0 % Revenues from finance component 0.0 % 0.0 % 0.0 % 0.0 % 0.0 % Stock-based compensation 0.7 % 0.6 % 0.8 % 0.6 % 0.6 % Amortization of stock-based compensation capitalized in inventories — % — % — % — % 0.0 % Disposal of assets related to Critical Power 0.6 % — % — % — % — % Amortization and depreciation of acquired assets 0.3 % 0.2 % 0.1 % 0.2 % 0.1 % Gross margin (Non-GAAP) 26.7 % 27.3 % 30.2 % 32.6 % 32.7 % Operating expenses (GAAP) $ 146,630 $ 137,594 $ 266,210 $ 155,972 $ 166,947 Stock-based compensation – R&D (16,819 ) (14,553 ) (16,854 ) (17,209 ) (17,272 ) Stock-based compensation – S&M (7,047 ) (9,341 ) (7,928 ) (8,079 ) (7,822 ) Stock-based compensation – G&A (7,922 ) (7,196 ) (7,015 ) (8,020 ) (7,948 ) Amortization and depreciation of acquired assets – R&D (300 ) (302 ) (301 ) (313 ) (289 ) Amortization and depreciation of acquired assets – S&M (226 ) (187 ) (173 ) (181 ) (235 ) Amortization and depreciation of acquired assets – G&A (5 ) (6 ) (4 ) (26 ) 17 Assets impairment (4,696 ) 19 (114,473 ) — — Gain (loss) from assets sales and disposal — 2,303 (102 ) 1,434 — Acquisition costs — — (350 ) — (135 ) Operating expenses (Non-GAAP) $ 109,615 $ 108,331 $ 119,010 $ 123,578 $ 133,263

SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES INC.



RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited)



(in thousands, except per share data and percentages) Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Q2-22 Q3-22 Q4-22 Q1-23 Q2-23 Operating income (loss) (GAAP) $ 36,012 $ 84,407 $ (5,163 ) $ 144,154 $ 150,358 Revenues from finance component (146 ) (159 ) (174 ) (187 ) (202 ) Disposal of assets related to Critical Power 4,314 — — — — Stock-based compensation 37,074 35,751 38,607 39,235 38,965 Amortization of stock-based compensation capitalized in inventories — — — — 316 Amortization and depreciation of acquired assets 2,715 2,559 1,439 2,035 1,379 Assets impairment 4,696 (19 ) 114,473 — — Loss (gain) from assets sales and disposal — (2,303 ) 102 (1,434 ) — Acquisition costs — — 350 — 135 Operating income (Non-GAAP) $ 84,665 $ 120,236 $ 149,634 $ 183,803 $ 190,951 Financial income (expense), net (GAAP) $ (14,311 ) $ (33,025 ) $ 56,101 $ 23,674 $ 3,384 Non cash interest expense 2,427 2,505 2,685 2,892 3,105 Unrealized losses (gains) — — (170 ) — — Currency fluctuation related to lease standard (9,028 ) (1,116 ) 749 (2,519 ) (2,107 ) Financial income (expense), net (Non-GAAP) $ (20,912 ) $ (31,636 ) $ 59,365 $ 24,047 $ 4,382 Other income (loss) (GAAP) $ — $ 7,533 $ 186 $ (125 ) $ — Gain from sale of investment in privately-held company — (7,533 ) (186 ) — — Other income (loss) (Non-GAAP) $ — $ — $ — $ (125 ) $ — Income tax benefit (expense) (GAAP) $ (6,617 ) $ (34,172 ) $ (30,295 ) $ (29,325 ) $ (34,232 ) Income tax adjustment (389 ) (291 ) (7,186 ) (3,901 ) (3,735 ) Income tax benefit (expense) (Non-GAAP) $ (7,006 ) $ (34,463 ) $ (37,481 ) $ (33,226 ) $ (37,967 )

SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES INC.



RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited)



(in thousands, except per share data and percentages) Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Q2-22 Q3-22 Q4-22 Q1-23 Q2-23 Net income (GAAP) $ 15,084 $ 24,743 $ 20,829 $ 138,378 $ 119,510 Revenues from finance component (146 ) (159 ) (174 ) (187 ) (202 ) Disposal of assets related to Critical Power 4,314 — — — — Stock-based compensation 37,074 35,751 38,607 39,235 38,965 Amortization of stock-based compensation capitalized in inventories — — — — 316 Amortization and depreciation of acquired assets 2,715 2,559 1,439 2,035 1,379 Assets impairment 4,696 (19 ) 114,473 — — Loss (gain) from assets sales and disposal — (2,303 ) 102 (1,434 ) — Acquisition costs — — 350 — 135 Non cash interest expense 2,427 2,505 2,685 2,892 3,105 Unrealized losses (gains) — — (170 ) — — Currency fluctuation related to lease standard (9,028 ) (1,116 ) 749 (2,519 ) (2,107 ) Gain from sale of investment in privately-held company — (7,533 ) (186 ) — — Income tax adjustment (389 ) (291 ) (7,186 ) (3,901 ) (3,735 ) Net income (Non-GAAP) $ 56,747 $ 54,137 $ 171,518 $ 174,499 $ 157,366 Net basic earnings per share (GAAP) $ 0.27 $ 0.44 $ 0.37 $ 2.46 $ 2.12 Revenues from finance component 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 (0.01 ) Disposal of assets related to Critical Power 0.08 — — — — Stock-based compensation 0.67 0.64 0.69 0.70 0.70 Amortization of stock-based compensation capitalized in inventories — — — — 0.00 Amortization and depreciation of acquired assets 0.04 0.05 0.02 0.03 0.03 Assets impairment 0.09 0.00 2.05 — — Loss (gain) from assets sales and disposal — (0.04 ) 0.00 (0.02 ) — Acquisition costs — — 0.01 — 0.00 Non cash interest expense 0.04 0.04 0.05 0.05 0.05 Unrealized losses (gains) — — (0.01 ) — — Currency fluctuation related to lease standard (0.16 ) (0.02 ) 0.02 (0.05 ) (0.03 ) Gain from sale of investment in privately-held company — (0.13 ) (0.01 ) — — Income tax adjustment (0.01 ) (0.01 ) (0.13 ) (0.07 ) (0.07 ) Net basic earnings per share (Non-GAAP) $ 1.02 $ 0.97 $ 3.06 $ 3.10 $ 2.79

SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES INC.



RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited)



(in thousands, except per share data and percentages) Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Q2-22 Q3-22 Q4-22 Q1-23 Q2-23 Net diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $ 0.26 $ 0.43 $ 0.36 $ 2.35 $ 2.03 Revenues from finance component 0.00 0.00 0.00 (0.01 ) (0.01 ) Disposal of assets related to Critical Power 0.08 — — — — Stock-based compensation 0.62 0.59 0.64 0.62 0.62 Amortization of stock-based compensation capitalized in inventories — — — — 0.00 Amortization and depreciation of acquired assets 0.04 0.05 0.02 0.03 0.03 Assets impairment 0.08 0.00 1.91 — — Loss (gain) from assets sales and disposal — (0.04 ) 0.00 (0.02 ) — Acquisition costs — — 0.01 — 0.00 Non cash interest expense 0.03 0.03 0.03 0.04 0.04 Unrealized losses (gains) — — 0.00 — — Currency fluctuation related to lease standard (0.15 ) (0.02 ) 0.01 (0.04 ) (0.03 ) Gain from sale of investment in privately-held company — (0.13 ) 0.00 — — Income tax adjustment (0.01 ) 0.00 (0.12 ) (0.07 ) (0.06 ) Net diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP) $ 0.95 $ 0.91 $ 2.86 $ 2.90 $ 2.62 Number of shares used in computing net diluted earnings per share (GAAP) 58,564,734 58,747,538 58,734,719 59,193,831 59,183,666 Stock-based compensation 904,781 784,228 1,237,266 939,571 986,527 Number of shares used in computing net diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP) 59,469,515 59,531,766 59,971,985 60,133,402 60,170,193

