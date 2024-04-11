Home Business Wire SolarEdge Announces Compliance with the UK’s Cyber Security Regulatory Scheme
UK first to mandate that all manufacturers of connected consumer devices, including solar inverters, comply with a series of cyber-security requirements

MILPITAS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (“SolarEdge”) (NASDAQ: SEDG), a global leader in smart energy technology, today announced that its entire product portfolio complies with the UK’s Product Security and Telecommunications Infrastructure (PSTI) regulation, due to come into effect on April 29, 2024.




The UK’s new PSTI regulatory scheme aims to make internet-connectable products more secure amid a growing awareness of cyber security threats. This requires all manufacturers of connected consumer devices – including renewable and solar energy infrastructure – to comply with a new series of cyber security requirements designed to address security threats or eliminate a potential security vulnerability.

Zvi Lando, CEO, SolarEdge Technologies, comments: “Just as advances in safety have become standard in the solar industry, cyber-safe solutions should also be non-negotiable. The UK’s new PSTI cyber security regulation is a legislative milestone towards creating a cyber-security benchmark for manufacturers. As a leading technology provider, we welcome this and believe it’s our responsibility to help set the industry standards for cyber-security, designing our products with cyber security in mind.”

About SolarEdge

SolarEdge is a global leader in smart energy technology. By leveraging world-class engineering capabilities and with a relentless focus on innovation, SolarEdge creates smart energy solutions that power our lives and drive future progress. SolarEdge developed an intelligent inverter solution that changed the way power is harvested and managed in photovoltaic (PV) systems. The SolarEdge DC optimized inverter seeks to maximize power generation while lowering the cost of energy produced by the PV system. Continuing to advance smart energy, SolarEdge addresses a broad range of energy market segments through its PV, storage, EV charging, batteries, and grid services solutions. Visit us at: solaredge.com

