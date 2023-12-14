Software Company Pinja Expands to Sweden

HELSINKI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—The industrial SaaS solution and AI company Pinja is expanding to Sweden. The company will be setting up a country unit and has appointed Robert Törnqvist as Sales Director Sweden. Pinja is targeting growth in Sweden, especially in the wood processing industry, bioenergy, circular economy and manufacturing industry digitalization.









Software company Pinja finds the digitalization of industrial supply chains and production to be more topical than ever for Nordic companies and society. The expansion to Sweden is part of the company’s long-term strategy.

“In a rapidly changing environment, a strong market position is gained by companies that employ a digital approach in their production and supply chains and make use of artificial intelligence. Our AI-based solutions enable customers to achieve energy and material savings of dozens of percents in manufacturing and therefore do business more responsibly,” says Pinja CEO Veli-Matti Nurminen.

Robert Törnqvist appointed as Sales Director for Sweden

Robert Törnqvist has been appointed as Sales Director for Pinja’s Swedish unit. He joins Pinja from the global BI company Qlik.

“Robert will help our customers not only with market-leading products but also solid experience and expertise in leveraging knowledge-based management solutions in industry. In Robert, we have a first-class expert with a strong background in solving digitalization challenges in medium-size and large enterprises,” Nurminen says.

Pinja – growth and internationalization through industrial renewal and digitalization

Pinja has grown to be a major player in industrial transformation and digital society, with customers currently in 30 countries. The company finds an industrial market shift to drive long-term demand and provides AI-based solutions that enable responsible business.

Pinja is the leading SaaS software solution provider in its market region in areas such as forestry, manufacturing, circular economy, bioenergy and vehicle inspection.

Pinja in brief:

Pinja is your partner for industrial digitalization, knowledge-based management and artificial intelligence. Our customers are industrial and digital society organizations that want to use software, AI and new business models faster and more efficiently than the competition. We are a responsible partner. By improving our customers’ efficiency, we help them do business more sustainably in a world that needs responsible solutions now more than ever.

Pinja employs 550 IT professionals who serve leading industrial customers in 30 countries. The company’s turnover is nearly €60 million.

Contacts

For more information:

Veli-Matti Nurminen



CEO Pinja Group Ltd



veli-matti.nurminen@pinja.com

+358 50 385 9911