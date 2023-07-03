SoftServe Launches Annual Sustainability Report Highlighting Progress Achieved in 2022

SoftServe’s advocacy for the environment, DEI, employee well-being, and IT education flourishes amid ongoing war in latest report

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SoftServe, an IT consulting company offering software development and digital services, today released its annual sustainability report highlighting significant progress achieved in 2022. The report highlights the company’s strong dedication to corporate social responsibility through actionable advocacy, global growth, and ongoing support amid the war in Ukraine.





“Sustainability lies at the core of everything that we do at SoftServe,” said Chris Baker, SoftServe’s CEO. “Our unwavering commitment to creating a positive impact for people, communities, and the environment in which we operate drives our passion and fuels our actions. This Sustainability Report reflects the progress made during 2022, which is impressive, given the circumstances under which we as a company – and the world at large – have endured as a direct result of the ongoing war launched by Russia in Ukraine. Together, our associates, clients, and partners have created a joint force for good.”

SoftServe supporting Ukraine

In response to the ongoing war in Ukraine, SoftServe’s sustainability report calls attention to the efforts made to support associates and their families, as well as the Ukrainian people, through its corporate Open Eyes charity. The fund raised more than $117 million to provide vital humanitarian aid and resources to those in need, including 42 ambulances and 52 medical evacuation vehicles to the frontlines.

Open Tech — SoftServe’s pro bono crowdsourcing platform project — created 10 programs focused on helping Ukraine, such as “The Shelter,” which has accommodated more than 1 million refugees, and the edutainment game “NUMO,” which was developed with UNICEF Ukraine and has comforted 74,000 children in bomb shelters.

From the outset of the Russian invasion, SoftServe prioritized employee safety and well-being through efforts aiming to provide financial, operational, informational, and psychological support. The company relocated 5,675 Ukrainian employees with financial assistance, while more than 1,750 people from Poland and Ukraine received free psychological support.

On the way to carbon-neutral business

As part of its 10-year environmental resource efficiency strategy, SoftServe reduced direct greenhouse emissions in 2022 by 43% and indirect emissions by 46%. The company also received ISO 14001:2015 certification.

Equal career opportunities for women

In 2022, SoftServe continued to foster a culture of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI). Gender equality was one area most notably impacted by DEI initiatives as employment, leadership and educational opportunities increased from 2021 to 2022. The year ended with 36% of the company’s workforce being people who identify as women. The percentage of women in associate, managerial, and leadership roles increased by 1%, 3%, and 2%, respectively. Moreover, the ratio of women in leadership and managerial positions currently exceed industry standards. SoftServe also collaborated with NGOs in Ukraine and Colombia to help more than 110 women begin their IT careers with free educational courses.

Reshaping well-being

SoftServe’s latest sustainability report additionally details an evolution of its prior mental well-being initiative into “Dare to Care,” a company-wide program providing managers, leaders, and associates with practical tools and tips for self-care. In total, more than 80 events dedicated to well-being were organized for nearly 13,000 participants. According to the employee satisfaction survey using Peakon, the overall rating of well-being and healthcare initiatives improved by three points with a score of 78, placing SoftServe in the top 5% of technology companies ranked by wellness priorities.

Better education for a better future

SoftServe resumed its university partnerships in 2022 after the pandemic-induced hiatus. The company expanded its programs to new locations and formed more than 20 new partnerships, increasing university partners to 84 across Ukraine, Mexico, Colombia, Poland, and Bulgaria. As part of its university collaborations, SoftServe developed dual education programs to help students to attain their bachelor’s degree in IT and become job-ready specialists. As of 2022, there were 1,381 dual education students enrolled in six partnering universities in Ukraine.

To learn more about SoftServe’s efforts in developing IT communities, fostering IT education, and supporting volunteering and charity initiatives, read our Sustainability Report 2022.

ABOUT SOFTSERVE

SoftServe is a leading IT consulting company transforming and optimizing how enterprises and software companies do business. Our end-to-end approach assures innovation, quality, and speed across the healthcare, retail, energy, manufacturing, and financial services verticals.

Visit our website, blog, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter pages.

Contacts

Kayla Cash



Public Relations Manager



SoftServe, Inc.



kcash@softserveinc.com