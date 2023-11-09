Softchoice Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences in November

TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Softchoice Corporation (“Softchoice” or the “Company”) (TSX: SFTC) has announced that members of its management team will participate at the following in person investor conferences.





RBC Capital Markets Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications Conference, New York City, Tuesday, November 14, 2023

TD Securities Technology Conference, Toronto, Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Conferences that have public presentations that are webcast will be made available on the “Events & Presentations” section of the Company’s investor relations website.

About Softchoice

Softchoice (TSX: SFTC) is a software-focused IT solutions provider that equips organizations to be agile and innovative, and for their people to be engaged, connected and creative at work. That means moving them to the cloud, helping them build the workplace of tomorrow, and enabling them to make smarter decisions about their technology portfolio. For more information, please visit www.softchoice.com

Forward-looking statements

This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which reflects Softchoice’s current expectations regarding future events, including the Company’s attendance at and participation in various investor meetings. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company’s control. Actual results could differ materially from those projected herein. Unless otherwise noted or the context otherwise indicates, the forward-looking information contained in this news release is provided as of the date of this news release and Softchoice does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required under applicable securities laws.

