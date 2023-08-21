Softchoice announces launch of Cloud Cost Optimization, powered by Aria Cost, part of VMware Cross-Cloud managed services

TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Softchoice, a software-focused IT solutions provider in Canada and North America, has announced the addition of Cloud Cost Optimization, powered by VMware Aria Cost, to its managed services portfolio. Part of VMware Cross-Cloud managed services, Cloud Cost Optimization helps customers realize cloud value faster with FinOps, an operational model that brings accountability and clarity to the variable spend model of the cloud.





VMware Cross-Cloud managed services is a set of prescriptive offerings for public, private, sovereign and hybrid clouds, cloud-native app delivery, designed to optimize cloud costs and help customers manage multi-cloud operational governance, all built on a common VMware foundation. The services enable customers to rely on expert, specialized managed services partners to drive cost efficiency and interoperability between clouds, data centers, and applications.

As a longstanding and reputable VMware partner, Softchoice offers customers faster time-to-value, flexibility to scale up or down as required, along with lower total cost of ownership (TCO) and greater security, each of which enables organizations to invest in cloud growth while reducing complexity and risk at every step.

“Modern apps are fueling the next wave of enterprise innovation and driving multi-cloud adoption. Yet, implementing multi-cloud can be complex and costly if not handled properly, with some 76% of multi-cloud organizations report needing to improve control over their cloud costs1,” said Abhay Kumar, VP for Hyperscalers and Technology Partners, VMware. “With their new Cloud Cost Optimization service, Softchoice can help our mutual customers in their aims to simplify financial management, streamline operations, and improve cross-organizational collaboration across their multi-cloud environment.”

Delivered as a managed subscription-based service, Softchoice’s Cloud Cost Optimization is designed to help customers maximize the value of every dollar spent in the cloud by adopting FinOps. In line with VMware’s aim to bring clarity to cloud chaos through a cloud-smart approach, Softchoice’s service helps organizations maximize the value from their multi-cloud estates and applications.

Chris Swadish, Hybrid Cloud Business Leader at Softchoice, said, “We are excited to offer our customers this Cross-Cloud managed service and support VMware’s vision of helping customers across the world become cloud-smart in their multi-cloud environments. As cloud adoption and innovation becomes a necessity, organizations need a better handle on their costs and risks. Cloud Cost Optimization helps customers both begin and correct their cloud journeys through a systematic, insight-led process designed to offer results at scale. Our work with The FinOps Foundation, technical proficiency, team of experts, and close partnership with VMware means that we can offer customers a more accelerated path to cloud efficiency, while aiming to reduce risk and helping them focus on innovation and growth across all cloud environments.”

Softchoice has earned the VMware Managed Services Specialization to attain the VMware Cross-Cloud Managed Service Provider badge and the company’s Cloud Cost Optimization service is a VMware Validated Service Offering (VSO). This provides public confirmation that partner solutions are functionally and architecturally complete. Additionally, Softchoice recently completed the VMware Managed Services Advanced Specialization Audit, showcasing how the company is able to support customers with advanced transformation requirements.

“Our proven track record of helping customers manage cloud spend combined with our technical expertise and certifications means we offer a comprehensive service capable of helping customers maximize the value of their cloud investments at any stage of their transformation journey,” Chris added.

You can learn more about Softchoice’s Cloud Cost Optimization here: https://cloud.vmware.com/providers/cloud-providers/softchoice-corporation

1-“Multi-Cloud Maturity Research Report,” Vanson Bourne, October 2022, N=6000

About Softchoice

Softchoice Corporation (TSX: SFTC) is a software-focused IT solutions provider that equips organizations to be agile and innovative, and for their people to be engaged, connected and creative at work. That means moving them to the cloud, helping them build the workplace of tomorrow, and enabling them to make smarter decisions about their technology portfolio. For more information, please visit www.softchoice.com.

VMware and Aria are registered trademarks or trademarks of VMware, Inc. and its subsidiaries in the United States and other jurisdictions.

