Sofinnova Welcomes Agnès Pauquet as Head of Human Resources

PARIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sofinnova Partners (“Sofinnova”), a leading European venture capital firm in life sciences, based in Paris, London, and Milan, announced the appointment of Agnès Pauquet as its Head of Human Resources. This key hire underscores the firm’s dedication to its people and reaffirms its unwavering commitment to strengthening the strong, inclusive culture that has been central to its success.





Pauquet brings over 30 years of experience in human resources (HR), having held senior roles at major financial institutions worldwide. She spearheaded global human resources strategies, driving organizational transformations, and aligning HR practices ambitious business objectives.

“Agnès is an invaluable addition to our team,” said Antoine Papiernik, Managing Partner and Chairman of Sofinnova Partners. “Her extensive experience, global perspective, and entrepreneurial spirit are perfectly aligned with our firm’s mission and values. With her leadership, we will continue to attract and retain the best talent, which has been a cornerstone of our success and will help drive our organizational evolution.”

Pauquet said, “Sofinnova is home to an exceptionally diverse team, representing over two dozen nationalities and a wide range of cultures and experiences. It is a privilege to join such a pioneering leader in the healthcare and sustainability sectors, and I am excited to contribute to its mission to drive impactful change in the life sciences sector.”

Before joining Sofinnova, Pauquet served as Global Head of Human Resources Business Partners and Global Head of Employee Relations at AXA Investment Managers. Previously, she was HR Director at JPMorgan Chase in Paris and Dubai, and prior to that, held prominent HR leadership roles at Accenture.

Pauquet is a Sciences Po graduate, a lecturer for its Human Resources Executive Master program and Co-President of the University’s Human Resources alumni group. Additionally, she received the Sciences Po IFA (Institut Français des Administrateurs) certificate and is an independent board member of the University.

About Sofinnova Partners



Sofinnova Partners is a leading European venture capital firm in life sciences, specializing in healthcare and sustainability. Based in Paris, London and Milan, the firm brings together a team of professionals from all over the world with strong scientific, medical and business expertise. Sofinnova Partners is a hands-on company builder across the entire value chain of life sciences investments, from seed to later-stage. The firm actively partners with ambitious entrepreneurs as a lead or cornerstone investor to develop transformative innovations that have the potential to positively impact our collective future.

Founded in 1972, Sofinnova Partners is a deeply established venture capital firm in Europe, with 50 years of experience backing over 500 companies and creating market leaders around the globe. Today, Sofinnova Partners has over €2.8 billion under management. For more information, please visit: sofinnovapartners.com.

