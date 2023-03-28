Sofinnova Partners Launches Digital Medicine Strategy

VC to back startups at the intersection of biology, data and computation

Partners Edward Kliphuis and Simon Turner will lead the new investment strategy, deploying their extensive experience in the sector

Sofinnova Digital Medicine is the sixth and newest addition to Sofinnova’s multi-fund platform of investment strategies spanning the life sciences sector from seed to later-stage investments

PARIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sofinnova Partners (“Sofinnova”), a leading European life sciences venture capital firm based in Paris, London, and Milan, announced today that it has launched a new investment strategy focused on digital medicine. The strategy will be headed by Partners Edward Kliphuis and Simon Turner, who bring over a decade of experience investing in startups at the intersection of biology, data, and computation.





Sofinnova Digital Medicine will back entrepreneurs innovating at the cutting edge of technology and biology and help them scale to become global leaders. Like all the funds on Sofinnova’s platform, Sofinnova Digital Medicine will focus on developing the most promising innovations that address systemic challenges in healthcare and can profoundly improve the lives of patients worldwide.

Antoine Papiernik, Chairman and Managing Partner of Sofinnova Partners, said: “ Digital medicine is revolutionizing the healthcare industry. With our new partners, our network and our expertise across the healthcare continuum, we are uniquely positioned to help entrepreneurs develop digital products and services that will help patients, physicians and healthcare systems overall.”

Edward Kliphuis, Partner in the Sofinnova Digital Medicine Strategy, said: “ We’re building this strategy from Sofinnova’s undisputed foundation of life science expertise, spanning more than 50 years and an extensive network of entrepreneurs and investors. Simon and I bring our extensive experience investing in and developing companies at the forefront of biological innovation coupled with powerful computational techniques to help founders achieve product-market fit and scale their companies globally.”

Simon Turner, Partner in the Sofinnova Digital Medicine Strategy, said: “ We designed this strategy to help founders leverage our knowledge of highly-regulated, complex healthcare industries and build on the strengths of tech-industry approaches like rapid product iteration and swift commercialization. Sofinnova Digital Medicine will respond to the challenges of overburdended health systems with speed, agility, and a deep understanding of the patient journey.”

The launch of Sofinnova Digital Medicine marks the firm’s sixth and newest strategy in its multi-fund platform which spans the life sciences sector, from seed to later-stage investments in the most promising and disruptive technologies.

About Sofinnova Partners

Sofinnova Partners is a leading European venture capital firm in life sciences, specializing in healthcare and sustainability. Based in Paris, London and Milan, the firm brings together a team of professionals from all over the world with strong scientific, medical and business expertise. Sofinnova Partners is a hands-on company builder across the entire value chain of life sciences investments, from seed to later-stage. The firm actively partners with ambitious entrepreneurs as a lead or cornerstone investor to develop transformative innovations that have the potential to positively impact our collective future.

Founded in 1972, Sofinnova Partners is a deeply established venture capital firm in Europe, with 50 years of experience backing over 500 companies and creating market leaders around the globe. Today, Sofinnova Partners has over €2.5 billion under management. For more information, please visit: sofinnovapartners.com.

About Edward Klipuis

Edward joined Sofinnova Partners in 2021. He came from M Ventures, Merck KGaA’s corporate VC arm, where he focused on investments in cutting-edge digital medicine companies, including developers of the first FDA-approved videogame therapy. Before that, Edward was in the Life Sciences securities team at Kempen & Co, a pan-European merchant bank, covering listed small- and mid-cap life sciences equities. He started his career as an analyst within the biopharma investment team of M Ventures. He holds an M.Sc. in Biopharmaceutical Sciences from Leiden University, The Netherlands, with a specialization in pharmacology.

About Simon Turner

Simon joined Sofinnova Partners in 2021 after consulting for corporates seeking to develop partnerships with digital health companies. He worked closely with business development functions to identify, assess, and structure strategic investments. Prior to that, Simon was at Baxter International, where he was part of the External Innovation Department. He has worked with various innovation agencies and chaired financing panels. He has a B.Sc. in Biomedical Science from King’s College London and an M.Sc. in International Business from SKEMA Business School.

