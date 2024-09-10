Sofinnova Partners appoints Karl Naegler as Partner

Seasoned investor with 20 years of experience and a strong track record strengthens VC’s leadership in early-stage life science investments

PARIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sofinnova Partners (“Sofinnova”), a leading European venture capital firm in life sciences, based in Paris, London, and Milan, announced the appointment of Karl Naegler as Partner. This strategic hire also marks Sofinnova’s expansion into Germany, bolstering its reach and influence across Europe.





Naegler will play a key role in Sofinnova Capital, the firm’s early-stage investment strategy, established 35 years ago. His expertise strengthens the firm’s commitment to championing early-stage innovation in life sciences and enhances a well-established team of partners.

Before joining Sofinnova, Naegler was a Managing Partner at Wellington Partners Life Sciences and a Partner at Gimv, where he was instrumental in the success of several high-profile startups, from company formation to successful exit. These include Seamless Therapeutics, recently launched with a top syndicate of investors, Breath Therapeutics, a co-investment with Sofinnova, acquired by Zambon, Covagen, acquired by Johnson & Johnson, and Prosonix, acquired by Circassia Pharmaceuticals.

“ We’ve known and worked with Karl for two decades and his track record speaks for itself,” said Graziano Seghezzi, Managing Partner, at Sofinnova Partners. “ His deep industry knowledge, impeccable reputation, and strong relationship with Sofinnova make him an exceptional addition to the team. Karl’s appointment follows the recent promotion of Anta Gkelou, from Principal to Partner, further solidifying our team of senior partners.”

“ Sofinnova is a world-class firm that truly leads life sciences venture capital in Europe,” Naegler said. “ The opportunity to be part of an investment platform spanning multiple sectors, stages and geographies, with such a high-caliber team, was an opportunity I could not pass up. I look forward to bringing my experience to bear as we build and support the most innovative companies in life sciences across Europe while reinforcing our footprint in Germany.”

Naegler’s career includes key roles at Ventech and Atlas Venture. He was also a Scientific Fellow at CNRS for Neurochemistry in Strasbourg and earned his Ph.D. in Molecular Neurobiology from the Max-Delbrück-Center for Molecular Medicine in Berlin.

About Sofinnova Partners

Sofinnova Partners is a leading European venture capital firm in life sciences, specializing in healthcare and sustainability. Based in Paris, London and Milan, the firm brings together a team of professionals from all over the world with strong scientific, medical, and business expertise. Sofinnova Partners is a hands-on company builder across the entire value chain of life sciences investments, from seed to later-stage. The firm actively partners with ambitious entrepreneurs as a lead or cornerstone investor to develop transformative innovations that have the potential to positively impact our collective future.

Founded in 1972, Sofinnova Partners is a deeply established venture capital firm in Europe, with 50 years of experience backing over 500 companies and creating market leaders around the globe. Today, Sofinnova Partners has over €2.8 billion under management. For more information, please visit: sofinnovapartners.com.

Contacts

Bommy Lee

Head of Communications



Sofinnova Partners



blee@sofinnovapartners.com

+33 (0) 6 47 71 38 11

United Kingdom

Optimum Strategic Communications



Hana Malik



sofinnova@optimumcomms.com

+44 (0) 20 3882 2119

France

StrategiesImage



Anne Rein



anne.rein@strategiesimage.com

+33 (0) 6 03 35 92 05

Italy

Havas PR Milan



Pierluigi Cavarai



pierluigi.cavaraiext@havaspr.com

+39 (0) 392 77 999 33

DACH

MC Services AG



Katja Arnold, Kaja Skorka



sofinnova@mc-services.eu

+49-89-210 228-0