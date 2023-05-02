SoFi Launches “Making Money On Your Money: Sophia Amoruso’s Guide to Financial Independence” To Help Women Get Their Money Right

SoFi Survey Reveals Majority of Women Report Finances Impact Their Mental Health and Are Not Comfortable With The Amount They Currently Have in Savings, Highlighting The Need For Financial Education Resources

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nearly two thirds of women (65%) report that personal finances impact their mental health a lot or somewhat, according to a new survey conducted by SoFi, the digital personal finance company and all-in-one app. And nearly two thirds (65%) disclosed they are not comfortable with the amount of money currently in their savings account. To help women get their money right and do so with confidence, SoFi is teaming up with investor and entrepreneur Sophia Amoruso to launch “Making Money On Your Money: Sophia Amoruso’s Guide to Financial Independence.”

“Making Money On Your Money” will explore how women can create financial goals and set themselves up for bright financial futures in collaboration with SoFi. The guide will feature resources to help women dive deeper into learning about personal finance topics including investing, debt, spending and saving, setting financial goals, and budgeting. The guide also includes interactive elements such as quizzes for women to determine their invest and budget personality types and worksheets to write down and prioritize a debt payoff strategy, and short, medium, and long term financial goals.

“As we further SoFi’s mission to help people achieve financial independence to realize their ambitions, we know that financial education is a critical factor. This is why we put emphasis on providing our members access to digestible financial education tools and resources,” said SoFi Chief Marketing Officer Lauren Stafford Webb. “It’s important that women feel empowered to plan their financial futures with the utmost confidence, so we are thrilled to collaborate with Sophia to build on our financial education portfolio and continue to help people get their money right.”

As women gain economic influence in their relationships1 and begin to outearn men2, it’s important that they take control of their financial futures. When it comes to women feeling financially savvy and literate, the same SoFi survey revealed it was pretty evenly split with only just over half (52%) of women believing they are while 48% believe they are not.

“The confidence gap with women and money is very real. As someone who started with no financial resources, I know that knowledge is the root of confidence when it comes to money. I’m excited to collaborate with SoFi because of our shared mission to help women achieve financial success,” said Sophia Amoruso.

SoFi has an ongoing commitment to providing members access to financial literacy and resources including complimentary access to financial planners. “Making Money On Your Money” is the latest educational resource commissioned by SoFi. In 2021, SoFi collaborated with Coursera, one of the world’s leading online learning platforms, to launch “The Fundamentals of Personal Finance” specialization.

Methodology

Research findings are based on an online survey conducted by SoFi in the U.S. between April 10 – April 14 . For this survey, 3,855 consumers were asked about their banking experiences and perspective on personal finances as it pertains to their mental health and social life. This survey targeted general population consumers between 18 – 66+ years of age.

