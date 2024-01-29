SoFi Breaks Down Barriers to Investing By Offering Alternative Investments

SoFi Invest members will now be able to invest in mutual funds and money market funds as well as select alternative investments

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$SOFI—SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI), the all-in-one digital personal finance company, announced today that SoFi Invest members will now be able to invest in select alternative investment funds, mutual funds, and money market funds. With the launch of alternative investments, SoFi is granting everyday investors access to the power to build and protect their wealth through investment opportunities traditionally reserved for the ultra wealthy.





Initially, SoFi will offer over 6,000 different mutual funds to members on the SoFi Invest platform, as well as access to invest in the ARK Venture Fund, Carlyle Tactical Credit Fund (CTAC), KKR Credit Opportunities Portfolio (KCOP), as well as Franklin Templeton’s Clarion Partners Real Estate Income Fund (CPREX) and Franklin BSP Private Credit Fund (FBSPX). These funds feature a unique lineup of assets, including private credit, real estate and pre-IPO companies offering a diverse mix of investing opportunities. SoFi will roll out access to alternative investments, mutual funds and money market funds to all SoFi Invest members over the coming days.

“Our goal at SoFi is to empower our members to get their money right so they can achieve financial independence. We know investing is critical to building wealth, but many investment vehicles are still not accessible to everyday investors,” said Anthony Noto, CEO of SoFi. “Introducing access to alternative investments continues our focus of offering access to investments that are usually reserved for the ultra wealthy, and allows us to provide our members with even more choice and flexibility when it comes to investing their hard-earned money.”

Alternative Investments & Increasing Accessibility

SoFi will continue to be a leader in affordable investing by offering no SoFi transaction fees for mutual funds and no transaction fees for the new alternatives funds for the first 60 days. After this promotional period, SoFi will offer a competitive 0.50% purchase fee for the alternatives funds with low minimum investment.

Traditionally, alternative investments have the potential to provide uncorrelated returns compared to traditional investments and offer opportunities to invest in private companies and assets with significant growth potential.1 Until recently, many investors haven’t been able to invest in certain of these funds, which limited their ability to diversify investments with alternatives. SoFi Invest offers a wide range of investing tools from traditional stocks to ETFs to robo-investing, access to IPOs, and now will include mutual funds, money market funds, and alternatives funds across a broad range of categories including commodities, currency alternatives, and venture capital. SoFi is the only digital finance app that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money all in one place.

Educating Investors on Alts

Alongside access to alternative investments, SoFi is also launching an educational hub to help investors better understand these investment vehicles. The educational hub will cover topics such as the basics of what alternative investments are, how they work and fit into a portfolio, and be available to any investor, not just SoFi members.

Additionally, SoFi offers all members complimentary access to Certified Financial Planners (CFPs™) to discuss their full financial plans and goals to ensure they are making the right moves for their goals and needs.

About SoFi

SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) is a member-centric, one-stop shop for digital financial services on a mission to help people achieve financial independence to realize their ambitions. The company’s full suite of financial products and services helps its more than 7.5 million SoFi members borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money better by giving them fast access to the tools they need to get their money right, all in one app. SoFi also equips members with the resources they need to get ahead – like career advisors, Certified Financial Planner™ (CFP®) professionals, exclusive experiences and events, and a thriving community – on their path to financial independence.

SoFi innovates across three business segments: Lending, Financial Services – which includes SoFi Checking and Savings, SoFi Invest, SoFi Credit Card, SoFi Protect, and SoFi Insights – and Technology Platform, which offers the only end-to-end vertically integrated financial technology stack. SoFi Bank, N.A., an affiliate of SoFi, is a nationally chartered bank, regulated by the OCC and FDIC and SoFi is a bank holding company regulated by the Federal Reserve. The company is also the naming rights partner of SoFi Stadium, home of the Los Angeles Chargers and the Los Angeles Rams. For more information, visit SoFi.com or download our iOS and Android apps.

Disclosures

SoFi Invest refers to the two investment and trading platforms operated by Social Finance, Inc. and its affiliates (described below). Individual customer accounts may be subject to the terms applicable to one or more of the platforms below.

1) Automated Investing and advisory services are provided by SoFi Wealth LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser (“SoFi Wealth“). Brokerage services are provided to SoFi Wealth LLC by SoFi Securities LLC.

2) Active Investing and brokerage services are provided by SoFi Securities LLC, Member FINRA (www.finra.org)/SIPC (www.sipc.org). Clearing and custody of all securities are provided by APEX Clearing Corporation.

For additional disclosures related to the SoFi Invest platforms described above, including state licensure of SoFi Digital Assets, LLC, please visit SoFi.com/legal.

Neither the Investment Advisor Representatives of SoFi Wealth, nor the Registered Representatives of SoFi Securities are compensated for the sale of any product or service sold through any SoFi Invest platform. Information related to lending products contained herein should not be construed as an offer or pre-qualification for any loan product offered by SoFi Bank, N.A.

INVESTMENTS ARE NOT FDIC INSURED • ARE NOT BANK GUARANTEED • MAY LOSE VALUE

________________________________

1Investing in alternative investments and/or strategies may not be suitable for all investors and involves unique risks, including the risk of loss. These risks include those associated with commodities, real estate, leverage, selling securities short, the use of derivatives, potential adverse market forces, regulatory changes, and potential illiquidity. An investor should consider their individual circumstances and any investment information, such as a prospectus, prior to investing. This information should not be construed as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security, nor is a recommendation or endorsement of any investment strategy.

SOFI-F

Contacts

Media Contact

For SoFi



Meghan Brown



PR@sofi.com