SoFi Accelerates Retirements With 2% Match On IRA Contributions

SoFi Invest is making Tax Day a day to love, not dread, with a 2% match on all eligible IRA contributions through Tax Day 2024

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SoFi, the all-in-one digital personal finance company, today announced SoFi Invest will offer a 2% match on all eligible IRA (individual retirement account) contributions through Tax Day (April 15, 2024)¹. This new offer doubles the previously announced 1% IRA match offered in late 2023, and empowers SoFi Invest members to make the most of their IRA contributions and accelerate their retirement savings during tax season. With the newly increased match available throughout tax season, SoFi is helping turn tax day anxiety and tax day excitement.





SoFi members can earn the IRA match on all new ACH transfers into IRA accounts.

Reaching Investment & Retirement Goals

The SoFi Midyear Investor Report 2023 found that more than half of investors report feeling they haven’t invested enough at this point in their lives. Specifically, Gen X’ers feel the most underinvested, followed by Millennials and Gen Z.

With investors feeling anxious around their investment totals so far and tax season traditionally being one of dread, SoFi Invest’s 2% IRA match helps to close that gap and offer SoFi members more investment choices as they kick off their 2024 financial plans.

SoFi Invest: Today, Tomorrow & Retirement

SoFi Invest complements this newly doubled IRA match with a broad suite of investing tools and educational resources to help members at every step of their financial journey. In addition the latest match and SoFi’s Active Invest³ and Automated Investing³ offerings, SoFi Invest is improving access to planning and invest for people’s financial futures with:

Complimentary access to Certified Financial Planners™ (CFPs)⁴, offering members personalized advice for their individual goals and needs

Fractional share trading⁵, which makes it possible for any investor to own part of a stock from their favorite company and grow their portfolio based on how much they have to invest vs. being able to buy an entire share at once

Educational articles on investing, financial planning, retirement and more

DISCLOSURES

INVESTMENTS ARE NOT FDIC INSURED • ARE NOT BANK GUARANTEED • MAY LOSE VALUE

1. Terms and conditions apply. Only offers made via ACH are eligible for the match. ACATs, wires, and rollovers are not included. For more details visit sofi.com/iramatchterms/

2. The SoFi Invest Midyear Investing Report findings are based on an online survey of 3,448 consumers conducted by SoFi Invest in the U.S. between June 30 – July 10, 2023.

3. SoFi Invest refers to the two investment and trading platforms operated by Social Finance, Inc. and its affiliates (described below). Individual customer accounts may be subject to the terms applicable to one or more of the platforms below.

1) Automated Investing and advisory services are provided by SoFi Wealth LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser (“SoFi Wealth”). Brokerage services are provided to SoFi Wealth LLC by SoFi Securities LLC.

2) Active Investing and brokerage services are provided by SoFi Securities LLC, Member FINRA(www.finra.org)/SIPC(www.sipc.org). Clearing and custody of all securities are provided by APEX Clearing Corporation.

For additional disclosures related to the SoFi Invest platforms described above, including state licensure of SoFi Digital Assets, LLC, please visit SoFi.com/legal.

Neither the Investment Advisor Representatives of SoFi Wealth, nor the Registered Representatives of SoFi Securities are compensated for the sale of any product or service sold through any SoFi Invest platform. Information related to lending products contained herein should not be construed as an offer or pre-qualification for any loan product offered by SoFi Bank, N.A.

4. Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards Inc. (CFP Board) owns the certification marks CFP®, CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™, CFP® (with plaque design), and CFP® (with flame design) in the U.S., which it awards to individuals who successfully complete CFP Board’s initial and ongoing certification requirements.

5. There are limitations with fractional shares to consider before investing. During market hours fractional share orders are transmitted immediately in the order received. There may be system delays from receipt of your order until execution and market conditions may adversely impact execution prices. Outside of market hours orders are received on a not held basis and will be aggregated for each security then executed in the morning trade window of the next business day at market open. Share will be delivered at an average price received for executing the securities through a single batched order. Fractional shares may not be transferred to another firm. Fractional shares will be sold when a transfer or closure request is initiated. Please consider that selling securities is a taxable event.

