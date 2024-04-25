Sodexo to Launch Thousands of Hot Food-Producing Robots Across Healthcare, Education, and Corporate Industries

In partnership with Automated Retail Technologies (“ART”), the foodservice giant will deploy automated kiosks across Sodexo’s network of clients effective, March 26, 2024









BETHESDA, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#foodservice–In a visionary move aimed at redefining hot food robotic technology, Sodexo and ART have announced a partnership to deploy thousands of state-of-the-art hot food robotic kiosks across Sodexo-served facilities throughout the U.S. A culmination of Sodexo’s global leadership and ART’s progress in robotics and AI, this partnership will establish new benchmarks in the automated dining domain.

“Our dedication to innovation in convenience, dining, and the broader evolution of food hinges entirely on technological advancements,” said Husein Kitabwalla, CEO, Tech & Services and Food Transformation, Sodexo North America. “We’re excited to collaborate with ART and leverage their Just Baked Technology, further expanding our network of partners utilizing AI for food production and bringing our clients and consumers foods that transcend conventional norms.”

Effective March 26, 2024, Just Baked Smart Bistro kiosks can be found at Sodexo client sites across a variety of industries, producing giant cinnamon rolls, White Castle Cheeseburger Slider 4 packs, bao buns, breakfast sandwiches, and other delectable options with a click of a button.

“We are thrilled to partner with Sodexo and its vast network of food service clients,” said Ben Porter, CEO of ART. “Sodexo’s reputation for quality and commitment to their customers is unparalleled, making them an ideal collaborator for us. The value proposition of ART’s cutting-edge technology transcends mere convenience, boasting features such as streamlined operations through automation, advanced analytics powered by machine learning algorithms, and unparalleled food service delivery to end users available round the clock. We are also excited to work with innovative food suppliers to bring new, exciting products to customers throughout Sodexo’s customer base.”

About ART

ART is the premier hot food technology supplier for the food service industry. With a focus on technology-forward solutions, including the Just Baked Smart Bistro automated hot food robotic kiosk, ART partners with leading food service operators and venues to deliver convenience and excellence in North America. ART is shaping the future of the hot food kiosk food service industry, experienced in distribution model, delivering exceptional experiences to consumers, and creating value for our partners and investors. With its small footprint and wide variety of food options, ART is pioneering a new era of convenience and sophistication. Serving an ever-expanding array of sweet and savory hot-food options, Just Baked Smart Bistro provides venues such as colleges, hospitals, resorts, airports, and casinos with 24/7 availability. Unlike anything else on the market, Just Baked Smart Bistro has cracked the code on distribution and placement, setting a new standard for hot food technology. For more information, visit www.justbakedkiosk.com.

About Sodexo North America

Sodexo North America is part of a global, Fortune 500 company with a presence in 45 countries. Sodexo specializes in sustainable food service and valued experiences, in all 50 U.S. states, Canada, Puerto Rico and Guam, at every moment in life: learn, work, heal and play. Additionally, the company indirectly supports additional jobs through its annual purchases of goods and services from small to large businesses. Sodexo North America is committed to meeting the challenges of everyday life with a dual goal: to improve the quality of life of our employees and those we serve, and contribute to the economic, social, and environmental progress in the communities where we operate. Our purpose is to create a better everyday for everyone to build a better life for all.

Contacts

publicrelations.usa@sodexo.com