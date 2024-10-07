Sodexo Announces 4 New Frictionless Campus Convenience Stores

Sodexo brings eat>NOW frictionless stores to the University of Maine, Orono, Lindenwood University, Endicott College, and Seattle Pacific University.

BETHESDA, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AWS–With the first semester underway, Sodexo, a global leader in innovative foodservice for colleges and universities across the U.S., proudly announces the launch of four new eat>NOW frictionless grocery stores. Sodexo’s eat>NOW stores, powered by Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), have either opened or are opening soon at Endicott College, the University of Maine, Orono, Lindenwood University, and Seattle Pacific University, offering students a fresh and convenient shopping experience.

“We’re thrilled to introduce eat>NOW frictionless stores to the vibrant university campuses we’re proud to partner with,” said CEO of Sodexo Campus and Government, Brett Ladd. “By combining cutting-edge technology with everyday convenience, we’re elevating the campus experience and offering students a modern, seamless shopping solution. These stores are designed to address the evolving needs of students while fostering a more dynamic campus environment.”

Aimed at enhancing campus life at several universities, here’s where you can find these innovative locations:

Endicott College’s eat>NOW location – the Gull & Go – is in Venuti Hall, a new residence hall building. This store offers a diverse selection of beverages, snacks, healthy options, Simply to Go meals, dorm supplies, and bakery items.

University of Maine, Orono’s eat>NOW is situated in a new building on campus. This location features a range of beverages, snacks, healthy options, Simply to Go meals, dorm supplies, breakfast items, and bakery goods, enhancing convenience and prioritizing healthy snacks for busy students.

At Lindenwood University, the Lion’s Pride Market is now open. This store represents a takeover of an existing space and will continue to offer a variety of dorm supplies, beverages, snacks, and other healthy food options.

Seattle Pacific University will unveil its eat>NOW store, Falcon Express Market, in October 2024. This location will take over an existing space and is expected to provide a selection of drinks, snacks, nutritious food choices, baked goods and dorm essentials.

Sodexo Campus goes beyond ordinary campus dining and facilities management, meeting and exceeding students’ expectations and delivering innovative solutions that enhance dining programs and benefit Sodexo’s partners. From deploying fleets of food delivery robots to fueling student athletes, Sodexo Campus is an award-winning partner to approximately 425 institutions across the U.S.

About Sodexo North America

Sodexo North America is a division of Sodexo Group, a global Fortune 500 company operating in 45 countries and a leading provider of sustainable food and integrated facilities management in all 50 U.S. states, Canada, Puerto Rico and Guam, at every moment in life: learn, work, heal and play. Across the U.S., the company employs over 100,000 people and indirectly supports tens of thousands of additional jobs by annually purchasing goods and services from a wide range of small to large businesses. Sodexo North America is committed to meeting the challenges of everyday life with a dual goal: to improve the quality of life of our employees and those we serve, and to contribute to the economic, social and environmental progress in the communities where we operate. Our purpose is to create a better everyday for everyone to build a better life for all.

