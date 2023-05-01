Socure Senior Vice President and General Manager of Public Sector Matt Thompson Named to StateScoop 50 for Industry Leadership

Annual award honors the best and brightest making a positive impact on the government IT community

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Socure, the leading provider of digital identity verification and fraud solutions, today announced that Matt Thompson, senior vice president and general manager of public sector, was recognized for his industry leadership and significant contributions in government IT as part of the 2023 StateScoop 50 Awards.

”Matt is tireless in his work to advance the adoption of industry-leading identity verification standards by government agencies and we are proud of his extraordinary accomplishments,” said Johnny Ayers, founder and CEO of Socure. “ It’s been an honor partnering with Matt and his team as we work with government agencies to uniquely eliminate fraud, increase equitable access that no one else can, and modernize systems for all Americans.”

A recognized expert with over a decade of driving innovation in digital identity, Thompson works with colleagues, peers, and government partners to halt identity fraud in public sector programs and ensure all Americans, regardless of demographic or background, can accurately verify their identities online. His work empowers government agencies to provide eligible citizens with equitable and inclusive access to public benefits, while stopping fraudsters, criminal rings, and nation-state actors.

Prior to Socure, Thompson led IDEMIA‘s Civil and Digital Identity Business in North America, co-founded ID.me, and held various positions at McKinsey & Company, Goldman Sachs, Capital One. Thompson currently serves as President of the Board of Directors for the Kantara Initiative, a leading global community commons improving the trustworthy use of identity and personal data through innovation, standardization and good practice. He served as an Army Special Operations Officer, completing four deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan with multiple awards for valor and distinguished service.

The StateScoop 50 Awards annually honor the innovators making a positive impact on the government IT community as well as the transformative projects advancing government operations and citizen services. This year’s edition recognized leaders and projects from 22 different states, along with industry executives from 14 companies.

The 2023 Awards were presented during the National Association of State Chief Information Officers’ midyear conference in National Harbor, Maryland.

About Socure

Socure is the leading platform for digital identity verification and trust. Its predictive analytics platform applies artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques with trusted online/offline data intelligence from physical government-issued documents as well as email, phone, address, IP, device, velocity, date of birth, SSN, and the broader internet to verify identities in real time. The company has more than 1,500 customers across the financial services, government, gaming, healthcare, telecom, and e-commerce industries, including four of the top five banks, 13 of the top 15 card issuers, the top three MSBs, the top payroll provider, the top credit bureau, the top online gaming operator, the top Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) providers, and over 400 of the largest fintechs. Marquee customers include Chime, SoFi, Robinhood, Gusto, Public, Poshmark, Stash, DraftKings, State of California, and Florida’s Homeowner Assistance Fund. Socure customers have become investors in the company including Citi Ventures, Wells Fargo Strategic Capital, Capital One Ventures, MVB Bank, and Synchrony. Additional investors include Accel, T. Rowe Price, Bain Capital Ventures, Tiger Global, Commerce Ventures, Scale Venture Partners, Sorenson, Flint Capital, Two Sigma Ventures, and others.

Contacts

Angela Griffo



Socure



917-915-8563



angela.griffo@socure.com