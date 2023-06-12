<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Social Snowball Launches Safelinks: A Leap in E-commerce Affiliate Marketing - Solving...
Business Wire

Social Snowball Launches Safelinks: A Leap in E-commerce Affiliate Marketing – Solving Coupon Code Leakage Problem

di Business Wire

This technology is set to redefine the affiliate marketing landscape, offering a unique solution to a persistent problem — the leakage and misuse of coupon codes

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Social Snowball introduces Safelinks, a revolutionary affiliate link technology designed to solve a significant problem in e-commerce: coupon code leakage and misattribution. Shopify e-commerce market stands to benefit significantly from this innovative solution.


Affiliate marketing has faced persistent issues with coupon code leakage. Traditional discount codes intended to reward loyal customers and attract new ones often end up on popular coupon sites, causing discrepancies in affiliate attribution data and leading to incorrect commission calculations. The result is financial losses for merchants and unfair attribution for affiliates.

Safelinks offers a groundbreaking solution to these problems, specifically tailored for Shopify stores. When a customer clicks on an affiliate’s Safelink, a popup appears acknowledging the affiliate’s referral. The customer can then generate a one-time-use coupon code from within the popup, ensuring fair and accurate sales attribution for every purchase. Every customer who clicks on the Safelink receives a unique single-use coupon code, eliminating the problem of code leakage.

Promo code leaks have been a big challenge faced by many eCommerce brands when trying to work with affiliates & influencers. The ability to effectively mitigate these leaks is crucial to safeguarding profits and accurately measuring the effectiveness of these partnerships. By implementing Social Snowball’s Safelinks we’ll be able for the first time to use unique codes at scale to ensure promotions are used as intended and protect our business.” – says early tester and customer of Social Snowball, Ben Yahalom, the President of True Classic.

Safelinks is set to redefine the affiliate marketing landscape, particularly for Shopify stores in the influencer marketing sector. With its cutting-edge technology, it offers a game-changing solution that promotes fairness and accuracy in sales attribution.

About Social Snowball

Social Snowball is the word-of-mouth marketing platform for innovative DTC brands. Their modern affiliate & referral programs drive millions in revenue for leading ecommerce brands such as True Classic.

Contacts

Press Contacts
Alina Steklova
COMMSX agency

+ 44 7877 065 350

aasteklova@commsx.agency

Articoli correlati

National Science Teaching Association Welcomes New Board and Council Members

Business Wire Business Wire -
ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#NSTA--The National Science Teaching Association (NSTA), the largest professional organization in the world seeking to transform science...
Continua a leggere

Intuit Mailchimp Launches Bloom Season 2 to Celebrate the Next Generation of Trailblazing LGBTQIA+ Entrepreneurs and Digital Marketers

Business Wire Business Wire -
The award-winning digital magazine from Mailchimp and Kin is back for its second edition, honoring LGBTQIA+ entrepreneurs breaking new...
Continua a leggere

Fullstack Academy to Launch Programs in Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning and Cloud Computing Amid Surging Talent Demands

Business Wire Business Wire -
Students will gain lucrative, job-ready skills needed to enter careers in rapidly growing fields in just 26 weeksNEW YORK--(BUSINESS...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE
pagamenti digitali pmi

Pagamenti digitali e Pmi: otler il 70% li accetta. Tutti i trend nel rapporto...

Fintech