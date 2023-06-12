Social Snowball Launches Safelinks: A Leap in E-commerce Affiliate Marketing – Solving Coupon Code Leakage Problem

This technology is set to redefine the affiliate marketing landscape, offering a unique solution to a persistent problem — the leakage and misuse of coupon codes

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Social Snowball introduces Safelinks, a revolutionary affiliate link technology designed to solve a significant problem in e-commerce: coupon code leakage and misattribution. Shopify e-commerce market stands to benefit significantly from this innovative solution.





Affiliate marketing has faced persistent issues with coupon code leakage. Traditional discount codes intended to reward loyal customers and attract new ones often end up on popular coupon sites, causing discrepancies in affiliate attribution data and leading to incorrect commission calculations. The result is financial losses for merchants and unfair attribution for affiliates.

Safelinks offers a groundbreaking solution to these problems, specifically tailored for Shopify stores. When a customer clicks on an affiliate’s Safelink, a popup appears acknowledging the affiliate’s referral. The customer can then generate a one-time-use coupon code from within the popup, ensuring fair and accurate sales attribution for every purchase. Every customer who clicks on the Safelink receives a unique single-use coupon code, eliminating the problem of code leakage.

“ Promo code leaks have been a big challenge faced by many eCommerce brands when trying to work with affiliates & influencers. The ability to effectively mitigate these leaks is crucial to safeguarding profits and accurately measuring the effectiveness of these partnerships. By implementing Social Snowball’s Safelinks we’ll be able for the first time to use unique codes at scale to ensure promotions are used as intended and protect our business.” – says early tester and customer of Social Snowball, Ben Yahalom, the President of True Classic.

Safelinks is set to redefine the affiliate marketing landscape, particularly for Shopify stores in the influencer marketing sector. With its cutting-edge technology, it offers a game-changing solution that promotes fairness and accuracy in sales attribution.

About Social Snowball

Social Snowball is the word-of-mouth marketing platform for innovative DTC brands. Their modern affiliate & referral programs drive millions in revenue for leading ecommerce brands such as True Classic.

