SOC Prime Launches Integration with Amazon Security Lake to Supercharge Security Operations

Driving zero-trust & multi-cloud transformation to boost SOC efficiency and optimize security investments

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Amazon—SOC Prime, provider of the world’s largest and most advanced platform for collective cyber defense, today announced its integration with Amazon Security Lake, the AWS security service that enables organizations to automatically centralize security data from the cloud, on-premises, and custom data sources into a purpose-driven data lake stored in their account. SOC Prime drives a transformational change in cybersecurity relying on zero-trust & multi-cloud approach to empower smart data orchestration, dynamic attack surface visibility, and cost-efficient threat hunting. Backed by its advanced cybersecurity solutions, Uncoder AI, Attack Detective, and The Prime Hunt, SOC Prime enables organizations to boost their cyber defense capabilities at scale, unleashing the power of Amazon Security Lake.

Leveraging SOC Prime’s Uncoder AI, an Augmented Intelligence framework, security teams can save development time and migration costs with re-usable threat hunting queries automatically convertible to Amazon Athena and OpenSearch in the standard Open Cybersecurity Schema Framework (OSCF) format.

SOC Prime’s Attack Detective tool intelligently and automatically queries security logs in the customer’s Amazon Security Lake account via Amazon Athena and Amazon OpenSearch to identify data sources and then scan them in real time with a curated set of threat hunting queries. By leveraging Attack Detective, security engineers can channel their efforts directly into incident investigation rather than analyzing overwhelming volumes of alerts and accelerate threat research by validating over 10,000 adversary behaviors against the stored log sources in a matter of hours. Attack Detective follows core Zero-Trust Architecture (ZTA) principles segregating the data plane and control plane to ensure that no SIEM or EDR access credentials are shared or inherited within the Company profile. The tool provides complete threat visibility based on the organization-specific logs by linking and correlating with SIEM and EDR on-premises data in its native location without the need to migrate it to the cloud, which contributes to significant cost savings and ensures compliance with zero-trust basic tenets.

Adding to investment optimization capabilities, The Prime Hunt open-source browser extension enables security professionals to extract valuable data from large datasets at a lower cost. Users can seamlessly run threat hunting queries on security logs within the Amazon Security Lake account via a web browser in both Athena and OpenSearch and automatically identify accounts and assets affected by the suspected activity.

To learn more about SOC Prime, please visit: https://socprime.com/

About SOC Prime

Headquartered in Boston, SOC Prime operates the world’s largest and most advanced platform for collective cyber defense that cultivates collaboration from a global cybersecurity community and curates the most up-to-date Sigma rules compatible with over 27 SIEM, EDR, and XDR platforms. SOC Prime’s innovation, backed by the vendor-agnostic and zero-trust cybersecurity approach, and cutting-edge technology leveraging Sigma language and MITRE ATT&CK® as core pillars are recognized by the independent research companies, credited by the leading SIEM, XDR & MDR vendors, and trusted by 8,000+ organizations, including 42% of Fortune 100 and 21% of Forbes Global 2000. Flexible subscriptions ensure that both organizations and individual operators can benefit from SOC Prime’s curated detection content and enhanced cyber defense capabilities. SOC Prime is backed by DNX Ventures, Streamlined Ventures, and Rembrandt Venture Partners, having received $11.5M in funding in October 2021. For more information, visit https://socprime.com or follow us on LinkedIn & Twitter.

