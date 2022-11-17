SNU Bundang Hospital and Cipherome, Inc. conclude an MOU for cooperation in Personalized Medicine

Cooperation for the Establishment of the Precision Medicine Research Platform at SNUBH Biomedical Research Institute





SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Seoul National University (SNU) Bundang Hospital Biomedical Research Institute announced that it concluded the MOU on November 15, 2022, to standardize clinico genomic research using Cipherome, Inc.’s precision medicine research platform at Precision Medicine Center.

Precision Medicine Center, an integral part of the Future Innovation Research Department of Seoul National University Bundang Hospital in supporting medical staffs with genomics education programs and research support programs, is currently establishing large-scale cohorts based on the hospital’s human biobank.

At the signing ceremony on November 15th, Ji-Soo Kim (President & Chief Research Officer of the Biomedical Research Institute of Seoul National University Bundang Hospital), Jee Hyun Kim (Head of the Future Innovation Research Department), Jung Hun Ohn (Director of the Precision Medicine Center), Jinho Kim and Sejoon Lee (professors at the Precision Medicine Center), Ilsong Lee (CEO of Cipherome), Min Kim (CTO of Cipherome), and others commented on the future direction of personalized medicine using clinic genomic factors.

Because of the high need for tools to organize, vet, and perform genomic and clinical data research and the lack of accessible tools for clinical researchers, Cipherome has commercialized its data analysis development system, the Compass Platform, to empower clinical researchers to carry out complex data science tasks –from statistical analysis to machine learning training– on genomic and clinical data efficiently and rapidly. A primary goal is to shorten the time to results of population-scale extrapolations using UK BioBank data.

Ji-Soo Kim, the president of Seoul National University Bundang Hospital Biomedical Research Institute, stated: “Through this MOU with Cipherome, we will actively support the precision medicine R&D based on clinical and genomic big data. We will continue to strengthen our research capability to take the lead of the precision medicine in the global market.”

Ilsong Lee, the CEO of Cipherome also said: “Our cooperation with Seoul National University Bundang Hospital Biomedical Research Institute is central to achieving impact and adoption of clinico genomics since the Institute plays a key role in the advancement of the medical industry through its R&D on highly advanced, innovative medical technology. We hope that this MOU will contribute to improving the precision medicine research competitiveness and capability of Seoul National University Bundang Hospital.”

The Korean press release can be found here: http://www.bosa.co.kr/news/articleView.html?idxno=2185045

About Cipherome

Cipherome is an AI and bioinformatics company focused on personalizing medications to limit ADRs using patented technology. Our team brings extensive experience in medicine, drug development, bioinformatics, AI, and award-winning product development to address a $100B+ problem in healthcare: variability of drug response.

The Xentinel®Compass Platform can analyze large-scale genomic and clinical data in a fast and easy manner. Using its unique modularized architecture, the platform is highly configurable and extensible to extract and convert data from various clinic genomic big data sources, including UK BioBank. As an end-to-end analysis platform which provides comprehensive functionalities in cohort selection, feature engineering, exploratory data analysis, statistical analysis, machine learning, and visualization, this platform enhances researchers’ accessibility to biobank data and provides the most efficient path to data insight. While the platform has many applications, its current primary focus is on maximizing the efficiency of genome-clinical data analysis and accelerating new drug development and treatment research. Currently, its applications are being promoted through cooperation with university hospitals and research organizations as well as global pharmaceutical companies. Cipherome’s platform is in use at point of care to personalize treatment for post heart attack patients and diabetic induced peripheral arterial disease in So. Texas, Illinois, and New Jersey.

