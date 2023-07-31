<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Snowflake to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
Business Wire

Snowflake to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

di Business Wire

No-Headquarters/BOZEMAN, Mont.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$SNOW #TheDataCloudSnowflake (NYSE: SNOW), the Data Cloud company, today announced that it will present at two upcoming investor conferences.


  • Chief Financial Officer, Mike Scarpelli, will present at the Stifel Tech Executive Summit, on Monday, August 28th, at 1:00 p.m. PT.
  • Chief Financial Officer, Mike Scarpelli will present at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia & Technology Conference, on Thursday, September 7th, at 2:25 p.m. PT.

If available, event webcasts will be accessible on the investor relations section of the Snowflake website at https://investors.snowflake.com and archived on the Snowflake site for a period of 30 days.

About Snowflake

Snowflake enables every organization to mobilize their data with Snowflake’s Data Cloud. Customers use the Data Cloud to unite siloed data, discover and securely share data, power data applications, and execute diverse AI/ML and analytic workloads. Wherever data or users live, Snowflake delivers a single data experience that spans multiple clouds and geographies. Thousands of customers across many industries, including 599 of the 2022 Forbes Global 2000 (G2K) as of May 31, 2023, use Snowflake Data Cloud to power their businesses. Learn more at snowflake.com.

Contacts

Jimmy Sexton

Senior Finance Director, Head of Investor Relations

IR@snowflake.com

Articoli correlati

PROS Announces Investor Conference Schedule for August 2023

Business Wire Business Wire -
HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PRO), a leading provider of AI-powered SaaS pricing, CPQ, revenue management, and digital offer...
Continua a leggere

Augmedics Strengthens AR/AI Portfolio With Planned Acquisition of Surgalign Digital Health Assets

Business Wire Business Wire -
CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#augmentedreality--Augmedics, a pioneer in augmented reality (AR) surgical navigation, today announced it has been named the successful bidder...
Continua a leggere

Mouser Electronics’ Marketing Communications Team Wins 10 Telly Awards for Excellence in Video Content

Business Wire Business Wire -
DALLAS & FORT WORTH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mouser Electronics, Inc., the industry’s leading New Product Introduction (NPI) distributor with the widest...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php