Snowflake to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

No-Headquarters/BOZEMAN, Mont.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$SNOW #TheDataCloud—Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), the Data Cloud company, today announced that it will present at two upcoming investor conferences.





Chief Financial Officer, Mike Scarpelli , will present at the Stifel Tech Executive Summit , on Monday, August 28th, at 1:00 p.m. PT.

will present at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia & Technology Conference, on Thursday, September 7th, at 2:25 p.m. PT.

If available, event webcasts will be accessible on the investor relations section of the Snowflake website at https://investors.snowflake.com and archived on the Snowflake site for a period of 30 days.

About Snowflake

Snowflake enables every organization to mobilize their data with Snowflake’s Data Cloud. Customers use the Data Cloud to unite siloed data, discover and securely share data, power data applications, and execute diverse AI/ML and analytic workloads. Wherever data or users live, Snowflake delivers a single data experience that spans multiple clouds and geographies. Thousands of customers across many industries, including 599 of the 2022 Forbes Global 2000 (G2K) as of May 31, 2023, use Snowflake Data Cloud to power their businesses. Learn more at snowflake.com.

