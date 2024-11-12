Home Business Wire Snowflake to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference
Business Wire

Snowflake to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

di Business Wire

No-Headquarters/BOZEMAN, Mont.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$SNOW #TheAIDataCloudSnowflake (NYSE: SNOW), the Data Cloud company, will attend the UBS Global Technology and AI Conference. Chief Executive Officer, Sridhar Ramaswamy will present at the conference on Tuesday, December 3rd at 2:55 PM Mountain Time.


An event webcast will be accessible on the investor relations section of the Snowflake website at https://investors.snowflake.com and archived on the Snowflake site for a period of 30 days.

About Snowflake

Snowflake makes enterprise AI easy, efficient and trusted. Thousands of companies around the globe, including hundreds of the world’s largest, use Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud to share data, build applications, and power their business with AI. The era of enterprise AI is here. Learn more at snowflake.com (NYSE: SNOW)

Contacts

Investor Contact
Jimmy Sexton

Senior Finance Director, Head of Investor Relations

IR@snowflake.com

Articoli correlati

Presidio Acquires Elite ServiceNow Partner Contender Solutions

Business Wire Business Wire -
Contender Solutions’ Portfolio and Deep Technical Expertise Provides Best-in-Class Consulting, Implementation and Managed Services in the ServiceNow EcosystemNEW YORK--(BUSINESS...
Continua a leggere

Clearwater Analytics Announces Launch of Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock

Business Wire Business Wire -
BOISE, Idaho--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (“Clearwater” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CWAN), a leading worldwide provider of SaaS-based investment...
Continua a leggere

Assessments 24×7 Australasia Introduces Motivators Assessment and Certification

Business Wire Business Wire -
New Tool and Program for Coaches, Consultants and HR Professionals Provides Insight into Motivations Driving Behavior SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Australasia affiliate...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php