Snowflake taps renowned technology go-to-market leader as CRO Chris Degnan announces his retirement

No-Headquarters/BOZEMAN, Mont.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#snowflakesummit--Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), the AI Data Cloud company, today announced that Mike Gannon is joining the company as Chief Revenue Officer, effective March 14, 2025. In his new role, Gannon will be responsible for Snowflake’s revenue and go-to-market teams, helping to lead Snowflake through its next chapter of growth. Chris Degnan, Snowflake’s current CRO, has decided to retire.

“We’re thrilled to bring Mike on board,” said Sridhar Ramaswamy, Snowflake’s Chief Executive Officer. “His experience developing world-class organizations in highly-competitive markets, and scaling operations during high-growth periods, makes him the right leader to drive Snowflake’s next phase of innovation and scale.”

“Also, we are so happy for Chris as he prepares for his retirement. Chris was Snowflake’s first salesperson and has been integral in taking the company from its inception to $3.4 billion in revenue in our last fiscal year. His leadership has helped Snowflake become the incredible company it is today. I couldn’t be more grateful for his partnership. Chris will be with us until a smooth transition over to Mike is complete.”

Gannon joins Snowflake from VMware by Broadcom, where he most recently served as President of Americas Sales, where he was responsible for integrating the VMware GTM functions into Broadcom and absorbing the Professional Services team into the fabric of the Division. He served the past 10 years building, developing and leading high-caliber sales teams in highly competitive and transforming markets. He possesses incredible sales and leadership experience with enterprises that shape the role technology plays in both private and public sector companies.

Prior to VMWare by Broadcom, Gannon held sales leadership roles at EMC Corporation and Isilon Systems, where he played a key role in building and expanding sales operations, driving market adoption, and strengthening customer engagement.

Gannon holds a B.A. from Oswego State University.

