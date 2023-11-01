Snowflake eliminates silos and data movement by advancing its support for Iceberg Tables, enabling users to bring all of their data together in the Data Cloud

No-Headquarters/BOZEMAN, Mont.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#TheDataCloud—Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), the Data Cloud company, today announced at its Snowday 2023 event new enhancements that provide thousands of Snowflake customers that already rely on the Data Cloud as their trusted data foundation with new ways to eliminate silos and bring AI and app development directly to their enterprise data. Snowflake’s latest announcements empower organizations to derive even more value by unifying all of their data in a single data foundation, secured by a powerful governance model, while providing them with leading cost-efficiency and performance. Organizations can now bring any type of development and workload to their data, further unlocking new innovations with the Data Cloud.

“Having a strong data foundation is the key to a successful AI strategy, and Snowflake’s latest innovations ensure that our customers have the ability to leverage data and harness emerging technologies in secure and governed ways,” said Christian Kleinerman, SVP of Product, Snowflake. “Snowflake is making it easier for users to put all of their data to work, without data silos or tradeoffs, so they can create powerful AI models and apps that transform their industries.”

Snowflake Further Eliminates Data Silos to Fuel Organizations’ Data Strategies

With Snowflake as the data backbone powering organizations’ data and AI strategies, it’s imperative that customers can tap into all of their data and support more workloads to drive impact. Snowflake is further eliminating silos by advancing its support for Iceberg Tables (public preview soon), enabling users to unite all of their data together in the Data Cloud. Iceberg Tables bring Snowflake’s ease of use, performance, and universal governance to data stored and managed externally in the popular open standard Apache Iceberg format, while also allowing access to that data from other engines. Iceberg Tables provide further choice to customers, so organizations can easily support additional architecture patterns to implement their data lake, data lakehouse, data mesh, and data warehouse with Snowflake.

Snowflake Horizon Expands its Leading Governance Capabilities

Snowflake’s single, cross-cloud governance model has always been a powerful differentiator, enabling customers to manage their increasingly complex data ecosystems with simplicity and ease. As a result, Snowflake is enhancing its governance capabilities that thousands of customers already rely on through Snowflake Horizon. Snowflake Horizon is Snowflake’s built-in governance solution with a unified set of compliance, security, privacy, interoperability, and access capabilities in the Data Cloud. Snowflake Horizon makes it easy for customers to govern and take immediate action on data, apps, and more across clouds, teams, partners, and customers — both inside and outside of organizations. Snowflake continues to advance Snowflake Horizon with additional capabilities including:

Additional Authorizations and Certifications: Snowflake recently achieved compliance for the UK’s Cyber Essentials Plus (CE+), FBI’s Criminal Justice Information Services (CJIS) Security Policy, IRS’s Publication 1075 Tax Information Security Guidelines, and assessments by the Korea Financial Security Institute (K-FSI), as well as StateRAMP High and U.S. Department of Defense Impact Level 4 (DoD IL4) Provisional Authorization on AWS GovCloud. These reiterate Snowflake’s commitment to providing its customers with the highest security and privacy assurances for their data needs, especially those across the public sector.

: Data Quality Monitoring makes it easier for customers to measure and record data quality metrics for reporting, alerting, and debugging. Snowflake is unveiling both out-of-the-box and custom metric capabilities for users, furthering its industry-leading governance capabilities. Data Lineage UI (private preview): The Data Lineage UI gives customers a bird’s eye visualization of the upstream and downstream lineage of objects. With this new UI, customers can easily see how downstream objects may be impacted by modifications that happen upstream.

The Data Lineage UI gives customers a bird’s eye visualization of the and lineage of objects. With this new UI, customers can easily see how downstream objects may be impacted by modifications that happen upstream. Differential Privacy Policies (in development): Customers can protect sensitive data by ensuring that the output of any one query does not contain information that can be used to draw conclusions about any individual record in the underlying data set.

Customers can protect sensitive data by ensuring that the output of any one query does not contain information that can be used to draw conclusions about any individual record in the underlying data set. Enhanced Classification of Data: Custom Classifiers (private preview), international classification (generally available), and Snowflake’s new UI-based classification workflow (public preview) allow users to define what sensitive data means to their organization and identify it across their data estate.

Custom Classifiers (private preview), international classification (generally available), and Snowflake’s new UI-based classification (public preview) allow users to define what sensitive data means to their organization and identify it across their data estate. Trust Center (private preview soon): Snowflake’s Trust Center streamlines cross-cloud security and compliance monitoring in one centralized place to reduce security monitoring costs, resulting in lower total cost of ownership (TCO) and the prevention of account risk escalations. With the Trust Center, organizations can discover security and compliance risks based on industry best practices, with recommendations to resolve and prevent violations.

Snowflake Provides Increased Cost Transparency to Help Customers Better Optimize Spend

Snowflake is making it even easier for customers to manage and optimize their Snowflake spend with the new Cost Management Interface (private preview), bringing together existing cost management features and new capabilities all in one user interface. Admins can now go to a single place in Snowflake to easily understand, control, and optimize their spend with out-of-the-box capabilities. They get more visibility into account-level usage and spend metrics, while seeing how the effective value of their Snowflake credits change over time due to Snowflake’s continued performance improvements. In addition, customers can set limits and notifications to control spend from one place, and can optimize their resource allocation on Snowflake through recommendations (private preview soon).

Snowflake also announced new innovations that enable all users to securely tap into the power of generative AI with their enterprise data, advancements that make it easier for developers to build ML models and full-stack apps in the Data Cloud, and more at Snowday 2023.

