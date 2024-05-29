SnippetSentry™ Announces Free Text Message Capture Test-Drive

See the power and ease of integrating text messaging with email for ready compliance

SAN RAMON, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SnippetSentry™, a leading provider of mobile messaging text capture services, today announced the launch of their full-featured free test-drive that supports unlimited users. This free test-drive enables organizations of all sizes to experience firsthand the efficiency, ease of use, and robustness of SnippetSentry’s text message capture capabilities.





“We’re excited to offer this test-drive to organizations looking to leverage the efficiency and effectiveness of texting while ensuring compliance with relevant regulations,” said Eddie Green, CEO at SnippetSentry. “Our goal is to sublimate compliance by seamlessly integrating it into organizational operations, thereby enabling businesses to meet their compliance mandates while focusing on maximizing their ROI.”

Getting started with text capture to comply with Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) mandates is easy, taking less than three minutes. Once set up, the service operates seamlessly and transparently in the background, allowing users to continue using their preferred messaging apps, such as Apple iMessage or Meta WhatsApp.

This simple, easy-to-use, and highly effective “set it and forget it” service ensures that organizations capture every text message to meet compliance mandates.

“The lack of comprehensive technology has prevented many people in the financial industry from engaging with each other via text,” said Daniel Lucas, Managing Director of Merk Investments. “SnippetSentry provides a compliant solution that enables the use of text as an additional form of business communication.”

Driven by both shifting client preferences and the increasingly younger demographic within the workforce, texting has evolved into a sophisticated means of communication comparable to email. As compliance requirements continue to evolve and regulations become more stringent, impacting a broader range of entities over time, it becomes essential for organizations to ensure text messaging compliance.

Designed for seamless deployment, with minimum I.T. involvement and no changes to user behavior, SnippetSentry is compatible with both Apple iPhone and Android devices, supporting iMessage, SMS, and WhatsApp communications channels.

Using SnippetSentry, businesses can ensure that mobile messaging app compliance is never a bottleneck to business growth and increased ROI.

To start your free test-drive, please visit www.snippetsentry.com/test-drive

About SnippetSentry:

Headquartered in San Ramon, California, SnippetSentry is dedicated to providing comprehensive and secure compliance services for mobile messaging app communications. As a trusted business partner to organizations in heavily regulated industries, the company helps them achieve effective compliance management and faster growth. Through its dynamic platform and proactive approach, SnippetSentry captures iMessage, Android SMS, and WhatsApp messages, enabling organizations to build a comprehensive enterprise record of every message ever sent.

