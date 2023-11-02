Snappy Kraken Marketing System Now Available for LPL Financial Advisors

Strategic relationship with LPL includes access to Snappy Kraken’s powerful, done-for-you Freedom360 program

ORMAND BEACH, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ClientCommunications—Snappy Kraken, the marketing technology innovator serving financial advisors, today announced a strategic relationship with LPL Financial, one of the nation’s largest independent broker-dealers. Effective immediately, the approximately 22,000 LPL-affiliated advisors can utilize Snappy Kraken’s complete marketing system designed specifically to support the growth of their practices, including award-winning content, marketing automation, personalized websites, and its done-for-you marketing program, Freedom360.





Snappy Kraken’s services, available through LPL’s Vendor Affinity Program, include:

Freedom360—a fully managed, done-for-you marketing system allowing advisors to build stronger relationships with clients and book more appointments with prospects while freeing them up from managing and executing marketing programs.

Marketing content and automation with built-in AI Tools—original content, pre-built automations, and award-winning designs that make it easy for advisors to deliver pro-level marketing for a fraction of the cost.

Website services through Snappy Kraken’s website division—creating personalized websites to attract and convert an advisor’s ideal customer.

Cold to Gold Framework—the six-step, data-backed strategy that increases marketing return on investment.

“We welcome this strategic relationship and are thrilled to serve LPL advisors through its Vendor Affinity Program,” said Robert Sofia, chief executive officer of Snappy Kraken. “LPL continues to provide advisors with best-in-class partners and top-tier service. During the nearly 10-year working relationship with our website division, LPL has been a stellar partner—and we are pleased to extend the breadth of our tools to this group. This is great news for LPL advisors because Snappy Kraken’s full contribution to growth is unlocked when our websites and marketing automation are used together, such as with our Freedom360 full-service marketing program.”

Snappy Kraken’s marketing approach is data and results-driven. Since Snappy Kraken’s Freedom360 program launched less than a year ago, advisors using it have experienced a staggering 330 percent increase in their lead generation opt-ins and a 200 percent increase in appointment booking requests.

“By offering financial professionals intuitive and effective data-driven digital marketing solutions, advisors can strengthen their existing relationships with clients and ramp up their growth with successful marketing programs,” said Rob Pettman, Executive Vice President, LPL Wealth Management Solutions. “With Snappy Kraken, advisors will remain top of mind with their clients through consistent communication and educational content, enabling them to deepen engagement, and expand to new audiences.”

All of Snappy Kraken’s services expedite an advisor’s marketing strategies while dramatically reducing the upfront and ongoing time commitment. The expedited deployment of campaigns is a key benefit, facilitated in part by Snappy Kraken’s proactive approach to securing FINRA approval ahead of the majority of launches. All lead generation efforts, newsletters, email series, and individual emails incorporate a downloadable PDF of the FINRA approval letter, catering to the needs of compliance teams. LPL advisors will have access to Snappy Kraken’s content library of marketing materials that have been pre-approved by LPL compliance and ready to send with the click of a button.

About Snappy Kraken

Snappy Kraken is an award-winning marketing technology (martech) firm that provides original content, marketing automation, personalized website design and bold, unique marketing campaigns for the financial services industry. Data-informed decision-making drives each marketing campaign. Snappy Kraken received the 2023 Wealth Management Industry Award in the area of thought leadership in addition to the prior year winning the category of Digital Marketing Campaign of the Year for its Blend Out campaign. The prior year, Snappy Kraken won the WMIA Social Media Leadership for Technology Providers award for its annual marketing research report, and the Marketing Automation for Technology Providers award for its “Cold to Gold Framework”. Recognized by Benzinga in three categories in 2020 as well as by MarTech Breakthrough as best overall content marketing software three years in a row, Snappy Kraken ranked number eight and number three respectively on the last two Financial Planning Best Fintechs to Work For lists.

To learn more about Snappy Kraken’s solutions for financial advisors, including white-labeled enterprise solutions, and to use the new and enhanced tools recently announced, visit www.SnappyKraken.com.

Contacts

Snappy Kraken Media Contact:

Allie Zendrian



Allie@streetcredpr.com

516-581-7202



Snappy@streetcredpr.com

LPL Financial Media Contact:

Media.relations@LPLFinancial.com

(813) 323-1250