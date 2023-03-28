Snappy Kraken Launches Freedom360, Premium, Done-For-You Marketing Solution for Financial Advisors

New marketing program poised to have advisors get the most out of their marketing efforts and grow in the process

ORMOND BEACH, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#MarketingForFinancialAdvisors—Snappy Kraken, the martech innovator serving financial services professionals, today announced the launch of its new packaged offering, Freedom360, to handle all the vital aspects of an advisor’s modern marketing strategy. This new set of capabilities is aimed at helping busy advisors who are only getting a fraction of the results they could see from their marketing if it were handled by an expert. In addition to the sophisticated technology, content, and marketing support, this will free advisors’ time to serve existing clients and grow effectively without spending so much of their time on marketing.

In a recent survey conducted by Snappy Kraken, 52 percent of respondents indicated they would consider switching to a new financial advisor within the next 18 months. These findings underscore the need for advisors to better engage existing clients while bolstering their prospect pipeline with creative, data-informed marketing campaigns and websites designed for converting visitors into clients. The survey results also served as the impetus for the Freedom360 program, which counts among its offerings the ability to:

Conduct a comprehensive assessment of the advisor’s existing website and marketing technology to determine gaps and fix what’s broken.

Implement search engine optimization ( SEO ) to increase website traffic, add lead capture to the advisor’s website and automatically nurture leads to convert them to appointment-making clients.

) to increase website traffic, add lead capture to the advisor’s website and automatically nurture leads to convert them to appointment-making clients. Consistently deploy fresh marketing content—including timely emails, market insights, referral generation campaigns and blogs— to clients and prospects on a monthly basis.

Connect with other growth-focused advisors in a private channel of the Snappy Kraken community forum called The Reef where advisors can get training and resources from Snappy Kraken and other industry leaders to guide their marketing strategy.

where advisors can get training and resources from Snappy Kraken and other industry leaders to guide their marketing strategy. Access six exclusive pieces of content, which draws from Chief Executive Officer Robert Sofia’s experiences growing a firm by more than $300 million in new assets under management (AUM) during the Great Recession from 2007-2009.

“Advisors are pulled in so many directions, particularly during this volatile market and upcoming recession,” Sofia said. “With Freedom360’s complete marketing system, advisors can tap into our expertise to improve their marketing efforts and better engage clients and prospects. At Snappy Kraken, we want to give advisors back the freedom to spend their time on their clients, families, and hobbies instead of on their marketing.”

Freedom360 will be available to advisors who currently use Snappy Kraken for website and marketing automation services. The firm’s compliant text messaging service, Convos, will be included, but optional based on firm approval.

Freedom360 costs $750 a month with a one-time set-up fee of $1,499. However, for the first 125 clients to sign up, that one-time fee is reduced to just $499.

To learn more about Freedom360 and about Snappy Kraken’s services, go to https://snappykraken.com/freedom360-release.

ABOUT SNAPPY KRAKEN

Snappy Kraken is an award-winning marketing technology firm that provides marketing automation, personalized website design and bold, unique marketing campaigns for the financial services industry. Data-informed decision-making drives each marketing campaign. Snappy Kraken received the 2022 Wealth Management Industry Award in the area of Digital Marketing Campaign of the Year for its Blend Out campaign. The prior year, Snappy Kraken won the WMIA Social Media Leadership for Technology Providers award for its annual marketing research report, and the Marketing Automation for Technology Providers award for its “Cold to Gold Framework.” Recognized by Benzinga in three categories in 2020 as well as by MarTech Breakthrough as best overall content marketing software three years in a row, Snappy Kraken ranked number eight and number three respectively on the last two Financial Planning Best Fintechs to Work For lists.

To learn more about Snappy Kraken’s solutions for financial advisors, including white-labeled enterprise solutions, and to use the new and enhanced tools recently announced, visit www.SnappyKraken.com.

Contacts

Snappy@streetcredpr.com

Allie Zendrian



Allie@streetcredpr.com

516-581-7202

Hannah Dixon



Hannah@streetcredpr.com

317-590-0915