Snappy Kraken and Nitrogen Simplify Financial Advisor Marketing with Lead Generation Funnel

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—Snappy Kraken, the martech innovator serving financial advisors, today announced the introduction of its Nitrogen Lead Generation Campaign live from the trade show floor at Nitrogen’s Fearless Investing Summit. This offering harnesses the Nitrogen Risk Number®, equipping financial professionals with the tools to drive traffic to their Risk Assessment Questionnaire, and capture leads through a multi-stage, automated marketing campaign. Seamlessly integrated with Nitrogen’s growth platform, it allows advisors to launch an attention-grabbing automated marketing campaign, effortlessly directing traffic to the Nitrogen Risk Assessment Questionnaire and guiding prospects into a proven portfolio comparison and proposal generation process.





In an industry known for its fragmented marketing efforts and complex tools, the Nitrogen Lead Generation Campaign offers a streamlined solution that saves advisors invaluable time. This integrated approach enables financial advisors to efficiently capture leads, engage prospects with personalized email campaigns, and nurture them towards conversion, all through a user-friendly interface. Moreover, the campaign includes a secondary feature empowering advisors to target highly motivated leads, prompting appointment bookings, while automated follow-up communications work seamlessly in the background.

The Nitrogen Lead Generation Campaign, powered by Snappy Kraken, offers a comprehensive marketing funnel, accessible to joint Nitrogen growth platform and Snappy Kraken automation clients subscribed to the Grow plan. It includes:

A website widget and landing page for lead capture

Professional explainer video about what a Risk Number® is to give prospects context and a sense of urgency to take the quiz

Automated follow-up emails to nurture leads and keep prospects engaged

Advisor notifications with immediate alerts for new opt-ins, enabling advisors to act quickly on potential hot leads

A compelling series of promotional emails and social media posts with which to build stronger relationships, increasing trust and conversion rates

AI-enabled copywriting and image creation, and a drag-and-drop builder interface for instantly modifying content and layout to fit an advisor’s brand

An added benefit of the upfront lead capture component is that prospects remain in the funnel even if they don’t complete the quiz.

“Financial advisors need prospecting tools that build trust and set them up with qualified leads. With Snappy Kraken capturing the leads, and Nitrogen qualifying them, we have the two most important bases covered,” said Robert Sofia, chief executive officer of Snappy Kraken. “We know that prospects want value early when interacting with advisors. This campaign helps advisors provide that value, while also simplifying their marketing efforts. It’s a win-win for both advisors and their clients.”

Snappy Kraken has maintained an integration with Nitrogen, formerly known as Riskalyze, since 2018, with the collaboration kicking off at the Fearless Investing Summit that year. Together with Nitrogen, Snappy Kraken is elevating the way advisors capture leads and engage with prospects, ultimately turning them into satisfied clients who truly grasp the value brought to their financial journeys.

“The essence of financial advice is a human-to-human conversation around risk vs reward and the advisor’s ability to take action on that conversation in the client’s portfolio,” added Craig Clark, chief marketing officer of Nitrogen. “The Nitrogen Lead Generation Campaign allows advisors to harness the powerful time-saving automation and deep lead nurturing capabilities of Snappy Kraken in concert with one of the industry’s highest-converting CTAs, using that risk conversation as a lead generator. This is going to help the advisors we serve together reduce the time and energy spent on marketing while increasing the ROI on their marketing efforts.”

Snappy Kraken’s enhanced marketing funnel, developed in close collaboration with Nitrogen, follows the martech firm’s addition of an artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled email builder over the summer.

To celebrate the deepened partnership and more easily enable advisors to take advantage of this integrated solution, both Nitrogen and Snappy Kraken are offering new joint customers two months of marketing automation for $99.

Financial advisors looking to elevate their practice and transform their prospecting approach can explore the Nitrogen Lead Generation Campaign video here. Demonstrations of this marketing funnel will also be available on site at this year’s Fearless Investing Summit, taking place in Miami from October 2-4.

About Snappy Kraken

Snappy Kraken is an award-winning marketing technology (martech) firm that provides original content, marketing automation, personalized website design and bold, unique marketing campaigns for the financial services industry. Data-informed decision-making drives each marketing campaign. Snappy Kraken received the 2023 Wealth Management Industry Award in the area of thought leadership in addition to the prior year winning the category of Digital Marketing Campaign of the Year for its Blend Out campaign. The prior year, Snappy Kraken won the WMIA Social Media Leadership for Technology Providers award for its annual marketing research report, and the Marketing Automation for Technology Providers award for its “Cold to Gold Framework.” Recognized by Benzinga in three categories in 2020 as well as by MarTech Breakthrough as best overall content marketing software three years in a row, Snappy Kraken ranked number eight and number three respectively on the last two Financial Planning Best Fintechs to Work For lists.

To learn more about Snappy Kraken’s solutions for financial advisors, including white-labeled enterprise solutions, and to use the new and enhanced tools recently announced, visit www.SnappyKraken.com.

About Nitrogen

Nitrogen has been revolutionizing how financial advisors and wealth management firms grow since the launch of Riskalyze in 2011. Today, Nitrogen is the growth platform for wealth management firms, helping advisors turn leads into meetings, meetings into valued clients, and clients into referral champions. The company invented the Risk Number®, built on top of a Nobel Prize-winning academic framework, and is the champion of the Fearless Investing Movement — tens of thousands of financial advisors committed to our mission of empowering the world to invest fearlessly. To learn more, visit NitrogenWealth.com.

