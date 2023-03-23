SnapLogic Reveals SnapGPT to Revolutionize Integration and Automation

First-ever generative AI solution for accelerating business productivity and workflows

SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SnapLogic, a leader in intelligent integration and enterprise automation, today announced the release of SnapGPT, the first-ever generative AI solution for enterprise applications and the modern data stack. The new addition to the SnapLogic platform leverages AI to quickly integrate and automate business processes using natural language prompts.

With SnapGPT, IT and business users will be able to accelerate business innovation by automating and integrating data flows at speeds never seen before. Integrations that used to take weeks to deliver can now be generated to achieve rapid results in minutes. Business users simply specify their integration requirements in natural language and SnapGPT does the rest by creating all the necessary processing flows, expressions, or scripts needed to complete the task faster and more accurately than ever before.

“SnapLogic is making huge strides by incorporating AI to better serve our customers’ application and data integration workflows,” said Gaurav Dhillon, CEO at SnapLogic. “Our launch of Iris a few years ago was an industry-first advancement that applied machine learning to enterprise integration – dramatically changing the economics of cloud, analytics, and digital transformation initiatives. SnapGPT is the next evolution, using AI to forever change the way integration is done and how businesses get the maximum benefits out of their enterprise automation. SnapLogic is dedicated to making it easy and intuitive for customers to remove complexities and be able to work better, faster, and smarter.”

Building on Innovation

SnapLogic has been a pioneer in incorporating AI and ML technology to simplify the integration, automation, and orchestration of data flows across the enterprise. SnapGPT will deliver the industry’s only specialized LLM (Large Language Model) trained against petabytes of integration and automation metadata, accumulated from over six years of usage. This new addition to SnapLogic builds on the company’s pioneering legacy and track record of delivering an intelligent integration solution.

Accelerating Business

Companies have been using AI for years to help crunch large amounts of data to produce insights for their businesses. SnapGPT enables business agility and flexibility in an ever-changing market. Businesses require a dynamic infrastructure that enables them to quickly pivot their business strategy to respond to rapid changes, especially in times of turbulence.

Boosting Productivity

With SnapGPT, IT and business users will be able to automate and integrate data flows and build integration pipelines with ease.

For example, a “Quote to Cash” product owner could specify their business intent in natural language to automatically create an invoice in NetSuite when an opportunity is marked “Closed Won” in Salesforce.com. SnapGPT can translate the intent into a complete pipeline with suggested filters, mapping, and transformation required to complete the task.

Transforming the Future

It’s clear that generative AI will play a critical role in the future of integration, forever reshaping the technology landscape. Non-technical users will now be able to use natural language to execute complex IT tasks, thus lowering technical barriers and enabling them to work faster and more efficiently. Going beyond no code / low code solutions to now natural language is a major advancement in the field of hyper-automation. Customers can now stitch together the apps that are specific to their business to create a custom view without the need for technical design.

Businesses wanting to accelerate their technical workflows can join the SnapGPT waitlist at https://www.snaplogic.com/snapgpt-waitlist.

About SnapLogic

SnapLogic powers the automated enterprise. The company’s self-service, AI-powered integration platform helps organizations connect applications and data sources, automate common workflows and business processes, and deliver exceptional experiences for customers, partners, and employees. Thousands of enterprises around the world rely on the SnapLogic platform to integrate, automate, and transform their business. Learn more at snaplogic.com.

