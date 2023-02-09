<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire SnapLogic Announces Winners of 2022 Enterprise Automation Awards
Business Wire

SnapLogic Announces Winners of 2022 Enterprise Automation Awards

di Business Wire

Awards recognize leaders in innovation and automation shaping the industry

SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SnapLogic, a leader in intelligent integration and enterprise automation, today announced the winners of its second annual Enterprise Automation Awards. The awards recognize customers and partners who have successfully deployed intelligent integration and automation to boost innovation, improve the customer experience, and drive operational excellence and business growth.

Announcing this year’s category award winners:

  • The Enterprise Automation Award – Hampshire Trust Bank
  • The Application Innovation Award – The WD-40 Company
  • The Data Innovation Award – Aramark Uniform Services
  • The Business Impact Award – Abano Healthcare NZ
  • The Partner Innovation Award – Infosys

Customers and partners also had the chance to vote on the submissions within the SnapLogic Community to determine the top entries within the categories. The awards were then judged by a panel of experts who selected this year’s winners, including Neil Ward-Dutton, VP Automation, Analytics & AI Europe at IDC Europe and Dr. Thomas Otter, General Partner at Acadian Ventures.

“Awards programs like SnapLogic’s Enterprise Automation Awards are a great way for vendors to highlight customer success,” said Ward-Dutton. “But they can do more, particularly in fast-moving technology spaces like integration and automation. Here, organizations are thirsty to explore both the potential and the path to success, and programs like this provide a great way to inspire the curious.”

“This year we are honored to once again recognize our customers and partners who are making a difference and forging new paths in integration, automation, and business growth using SnapLogic’s Integration Platform,” said Dayle Hall, CMO at SnapLogic. “On the heels of our global Integreat Tour, I had the opportunity to meet and hear from some of the brightest in the business. The best part of my job is to be on the road and hear many examples from digital innovators taking integration and automation to the next level. I congratulate this year’s winners for their achievements, and I look forward to their ongoing success and continuing the Enterprise Automation awards highlighting industry excellence.”

For more information on how customers are transforming their business, visit: https://www.snaplogic.com/customers.

About SnapLogic

SnapLogic powers the automated enterprise. The company’s self-service, AI-powered integration platform helps organizations connect applications and data sources, automate common workflows and business processes, and deliver exceptional experiences for customers, partners, and employees. Thousands of enterprises around the world rely on the SnapLogic platform to integrate, automate, and transform their business. Learn more at snaplogic.com.

Connect with SnapLogic via our Blog, Twitter, Facebook, or LinkedIn.

Contacts

Press Contact:
Erica Coleman

SnapLogic

ecoleman@snaplogic.com

Articoli correlati

Comcast Issues $1 Billion Green Bond to Fund Clean Energy, Infrastructure Projects

Business Wire Business Wire -
New solar and wind power purchases, energy efficiency investments, and green building construction among eligible bond allocations to support...
Continua a leggere

GoNetspeed Strives to Connect Communities while Giving Back to Future Generations

Business Wire Business Wire -
BATH, Maine--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GoNetspeed today announced that the fiber internet provider has partnered with Midcoast Youth Center to support future...
Continua a leggere

Comcast Accelerates Nation’s Largest and Fastest Multi-Gig Rollout with Latest Xfinity 10G Network Upgrade For 10 Million Homes and Businesses

Business Wire Business Wire -
Live Across More than 40 Markets with More Planned for 2023 Announces Plans for a WiFi Boost Guarantee, Storm-Ready WiFi...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Comcast Issues $1 Billion Green Bond to Fund Clean Energy, Infrastructure Projects

Business Wire