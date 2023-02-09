SnapLogic Announces Winners of 2022 Enterprise Automation Awards

Awards recognize leaders in innovation and automation shaping the industry

SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SnapLogic, a leader in intelligent integration and enterprise automation, today announced the winners of its second annual Enterprise Automation Awards. The awards recognize customers and partners who have successfully deployed intelligent integration and automation to boost innovation, improve the customer experience, and drive operational excellence and business growth.

Announcing this year’s category award winners:

The Enterprise Automation Award – Hampshire Trust Bank

The Application Innovation Award – The WD-40 Company

The Data Innovation Award – Aramark Uniform Services

The Business Impact Award – Abano Healthcare NZ

The Partner Innovation Award – Infosys

Customers and partners also had the chance to vote on the submissions within the SnapLogic Community to determine the top entries within the categories. The awards were then judged by a panel of experts who selected this year’s winners, including Neil Ward-Dutton, VP Automation, Analytics & AI Europe at IDC Europe and Dr. Thomas Otter, General Partner at Acadian Ventures.

“Awards programs like SnapLogic’s Enterprise Automation Awards are a great way for vendors to highlight customer success,” said Ward-Dutton. “But they can do more, particularly in fast-moving technology spaces like integration and automation. Here, organizations are thirsty to explore both the potential and the path to success, and programs like this provide a great way to inspire the curious.”

“This year we are honored to once again recognize our customers and partners who are making a difference and forging new paths in integration, automation, and business growth using SnapLogic’s Integration Platform,” said Dayle Hall, CMO at SnapLogic. “On the heels of our global Integreat Tour, I had the opportunity to meet and hear from some of the brightest in the business. The best part of my job is to be on the road and hear many examples from digital innovators taking integration and automation to the next level. I congratulate this year’s winners for their achievements, and I look forward to their ongoing success and continuing the Enterprise Automation awards highlighting industry excellence.”

About SnapLogic

SnapLogic powers the automated enterprise. The company’s self-service, AI-powered integration platform helps organizations connect applications and data sources, automate common workflows and business processes, and deliver exceptional experiences for customers, partners, and employees. Thousands of enterprises around the world rely on the SnapLogic platform to integrate, automate, and transform their business. Learn more at snaplogic.com.

