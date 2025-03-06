Snapdocs Introduces AI-Powered Quality Control to Improve Efficiency and Accuracy in Mortgage Closings

New capabilities streamline the file review and trailing document processes for lenders to confidently deliver higher-quality loans faster and more efficiently

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Snapdocs, the mortgage industry’s leading digital closing provider, today announced the availability of two new capabilities: Quality Control (QC) and Trailing Document Management. These advancements are part of the company’s broader strategy to automate the complex closing tasks beyond the eSignature.

Snapdocs Quality Control streamlines lenders’ manual and error-prone file review processes by automating two key steps with Funding QC and Post-Close QC. The AI-powered solution identifies document errors with 99% accuracy, allowing teams to focus only on flagged issues rather than combing through every page. This provides lenders the following benefits1:

99% reduction in pages requiring manual review

Nearly 1.5 hours saved in manual file review time per loan

Approximately $140 saved per loan

Faster turnaround time and delivery to the secondary market

Today, most lenders rely on dedicated teams to manually review documents post-closing, finding at least one error on up to 70% of closing packages1. These teams spend hours identifying and correcting mistakes, which increases operational costs, slows down funding, and limits lenders’ ability to adapt to fluctuating market volumes. Despite these efforts, the process remains error-prone, leading to costly re-signings, secondary market delays, and a negative borrower experience.

Funding Quality Control instantly verifies that critical-to-fund documents are present and properly executed. Snapdocs’ proprietary AI catches missing signatures, dates, and notary stamps in real time—reducing QC time and ensuring lenders can resolve all errors and authorize funding immediately after signing.

“Funding QC is a game-changer. We no longer have to comb through every document manually, and focus only on the minor exceptions,” said Chris Lekousis, VP of Operations at Preferred Rate. “The system instantly alerts both us and the settlement agent if an error pops up. Then it’s resolved within a minute. We’ve seen a 50% drop in re-records and the whole process is faster, easier, and more secure.”

Post-Close Quality Control virtually eliminates post-close file reviews and manual indexing of documents. By combining AI with expert reviewers, Snapdocs ensures documents are present, correctly executed, and accurate—reducing turnaround time and accelerating delivery to the secondary market. The solution indexes documents into eFolders and is configurable to each lender’s review process.

“The time savings with Snapdocs’ Post-Close QC have been remarkable. What once took over 45 minutes per loan with an outsourced team is now complete in under 10 minutes—with more accuracy and consistency,” said Stephanie Zinsmeister, EVP of Operations at AnnieMac. “This efficiency has not only improved our throughput but has also empowered our post-close team to focus on strategic initiatives instead of drowning in manual work.”

The company also introduced Trailing Document Management, enabling lenders to track, manage, and receive final documents within the Snapdocs eClosing platform. This functionality accelerates final document delivery, reduces manual follow-ups with settlement, provides real-time visibility into the status of final documents, and automates document pushback to the LOS.

For more information about Snapdocs’ digital closing solutions, including Quality Control and Trailing Document Management, please visit www.snapdocs.com.

1 Data derived from customers using Snapdocs Quality Control

About Snapdocs

Snapdocs is the leading digital closing provider, connecting the people, processes, and technologies that power a mortgage closing. Our platform automates every interaction between lenders and title companies from pre-closing through the sale of the loan. With our patented AI technology, hands-on customer service, and extensive settlement and notary networks, all mortgage participants enjoy accurate, smooth, and secure closings. This approach gives customers a competitive advantage by saving them time and money. Snapdocs makes mortgage a snap. For more information, please visit www.snapdocs.com.

Media Contact

Allison Leung, PR & Content

press@snapdocs.com