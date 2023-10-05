Home Business Wire Snap Inc. Announces Date of Third Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call
SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss third quarter 2023 financial results on Tuesday, October 24, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time (5:30 p.m. Eastern Time).


A live webcast and replay of the conference call will be accessible on Snap Inc.’s Investor Relations website for at least 90 days at: http://investor.snap.com.

About Snap Inc.

Snap Inc. is a technology company. We believe the camera presents the greatest opportunity to improve the way people live and communicate. We contribute to human progress by empowering people to express themselves, live in the moment, learn about the world, and have fun together. For more information, visit snap.com.

Contacts

Investors and Analysts:
ir@snap.com

Press:
press@snap.com

