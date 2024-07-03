Home Business Wire Snap Inc. Announces Date of Second Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call
SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss second quarter 2024 financial results on Thursday, August 1, 2024 at 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time (5:30 p.m. Eastern Time).


A live webcast and replay of the conference call will be accessible on Snap Inc.’s Investor Relations website for at least 90 days at: http://investor.snap.com.

About Snap Inc.

Snap Inc. is a technology company. We believe the camera presents the greatest opportunity to improve the way people live and communicate. We contribute to human progress by empowering people to express themselves, live in the moment, learn about the world, and have fun together. For more information, visit snap.com.

