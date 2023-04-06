<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Snap Inc. Announces Date of First Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call
Business Wire

Snap Inc. Announces Date of First Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call

di Business Wire

SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss first quarter 2023 financial results on Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time (5:30 p.m. Eastern Time).

A live webcast and replay of the conference call will be accessible on Snap Inc.’s Investor Relations website for at least 90 days at: http://investor.snap.com.

About Snap Inc.

Snap Inc. is a technology company. We believe the camera presents the greatest opportunity to improve the way people live and communicate. We contribute to human progress by empowering people to express themselves, live in the moment, learn about the world, and have fun together. For more information, visit snap.com.

Contacts

Investors and Analysts:
ir@snap.com

Press:
press@snap.com

Articoli correlati

Liberty Media Corporation Announces First Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

Business Wire Business Wire -
ENGLEWOOD, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Liberty Media Corporation (“Liberty Media”) (NASDAQ: LSXMA, LSXMB, LSXMK, FWONA, FWONK, BATRA, BATRK) will host a conference...
Continua a leggere

Vroom to Release First Quarter 2023 Earnings on May 9, 2023

Business Wire Business Wire -
Conference Call and Audio Webcast Scheduled for May 10, 2023NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vroom, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRM), a leading e-commerce platform...
Continua a leggere

IQVIA to Announce First-Quarter 2023 Results on April 27, 2023

Business Wire Business Wire -
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IQVIA Holdings Inc. (“IQVIA”) (NYSE:IQV) will announce its first-quarter 2023 financial results before the market...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Liberty Media Corporation Announces First Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

Business Wire