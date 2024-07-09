Snap Finance Releases Community Impact Report Highlighting Commitment to Social Responsibility

Company’s Initiatives Drive Positive Change, Help Transform Communities, and Empower Individuals

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Snap Finance, a leading provider of innovative and flexible pay-over-time financing solutions, has unveiled its 2023 Community Impact Report, detailing the company’s sustained efforts to make a significant positive difference in communities worldwide. This report highlights the substantial social, environmental, and economic impacts driven by the company’s philanthropic arm, Snap Cares.





“At Snap, we are deeply committed to empowering consumers with accessible financial solutions and giving back to the communities where we live and work,” said Matt Hawkins, Founder and CEO of Snap Finance. “Our dedication to social responsibility is integral to our company’s DNA, and we are proud of the tangible outcomes our efforts have achieved this past year.”

In 2023, Snap attained robust community service engagement, with 60% of its team members actively volunteering in various initiatives. Snap’s contributions included building homes for underserved families in Costa Rica, partnering with 22 nonprofit organizations globally, and contributing over $160,000 in community grants through the Snap Finance Foundation.

Snap Cares, launched in 2021, has already made a remarkable impact, contributing over $4.5 million to enhance lives and foster positive change in underserved communities. This includes more than 2,467 volunteer hours from Snap team members.

Highlights of the 2023 Community Impact

Building Stable Futures : Construction of three homes in Costa Rica in partnership with TECHO, to help provide stable and hopeful futures for families.

: Construction of three homes in Costa Rica in partnership with TECHO, to help provide stable and hopeful futures for families. Empowering Youth : Collaboration with Foster Love—Together We Rise, where over 200 Snap team members constructed 50 bikes for local children in need.

: with Foster Love—Together We Rise, where over 200 Snap team members constructed 50 bikes for local children in need. Enhancing Food Security: Led significant efforts in food security, including the delivery of 20,000+ pounds of food through partnerships with local food banks.

Snap also continued to strengthen its commitment to diversity and inclusion, with 96% of its leaders completing unconscious bias training. The company supports a diverse range of Employee Resource Groups (ERGs), fostering a culture of inclusivity and connectivity among its workforce.

“As we continue to grow, we remain dedicated to scaling our impact and enhancing our corporate social responsibility efforts,” stated Hawkins. “Our goal for the coming years is to deepen our community engagements and drive even greater change through our global partnerships and local initiatives.”

For more details on Snap’s community impact and CSR efforts, please visit Snap Finance’s website.

About Snap Finance

Snap Finance harnesses the power of data to empower consumers of all credit types to get what they need. Launched in 2012, Snap’s technology utilizes more than a decade of data, machine learning, and nontraditional risk variables to create a proprietary platform that looks at each customer through a more holistic, human lens. Snap’s flexible solutions are changing the face and pace of consumer retail finance. For more information, visit snapfinance.com.

