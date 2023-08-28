Snack POS Announces Strategic Partnership with PAX to Offer EMV-Enabled Terminals for Restaurants

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#POS–Snack POS, a leading restaurant point of sale (POS) system provider, is thrilled to announce its strategic partnership with PAX, a global leader in secure electronic payment terminal solutions. This collaboration will bring state-of-the-art EMV-enabled terminals to restaurants, enhancing payment security and convenience for both businesses and customers.





As the restaurant industry continues to evolve, ensuring secure and efficient payment processing has become a top priority. With this partnership, Snack POS aims to empower restaurants of all sizes with advanced payment technology that not only streamlines operations but also safeguards sensitive financial information.

Key features of this partnership include:

EMV-Enabled Terminals: The integration of PAX’s cutting-edge EMV-enabled terminals with Snack POS will enable restaurants to accept chip-enabled credit and debit cards, significantly reducing the risk of fraudulent transactions and chargebacks.

Enhanced Security: By adopting EMV technology, restaurants can offer a higher level of security to their customers, protecting them from the potential vulnerabilities of traditional magnetic stripe cards.

Seamless Integration: Snack POS and PAX are working closely to ensure a seamless integration of the EMV-enabled terminals into the Snack POS ecosystem. This integration will provide restaurateurs with a user-friendly and efficient payment experience.

Customer Trust: The partnership reflects Snack POS and PAX’s commitment to building trust with customers. By offering secure payment options, restaurants can foster a stronger relationship with patrons, enhancing their overall dining experience.

Comprehensive Support: Snack POS will provide dedicated support and resources to assist restaurants in implementing the new EMV-enabled terminals, ensuring a smooth transition and optimal use of the technology.

“We are excited about our collaboration with PAX to introduce EMV-enabled terminals to our restaurant POS system,” said Rohan Patange, COO of Snack POS. “This partnership reflects our ongoing dedication to providing innovative solutions that empower restaurants to thrive in a rapidly changing landscape while prioritizing the security and satisfaction of both business owners and their customers.”

This strategic partnership marks a significant step forward for the restaurant industry as it adapts to new technological advancements. Snack POS and PAX are committed to delivering solutions that enhance efficiency, security, and customer satisfaction in the world of restaurant payments.

For more information about Snack POS and its offerings, please visit snackhq.com. To learn more about PAX and its electronic payment terminal solutions, please visit paxtechnology.com.

About Snack POS:

Snack POS is a leading provider of restaurant point of sale systems, offering innovative solutions that empower restaurants to streamline operations, enhance customer experiences, and drive growth. With a commitment to cutting-edge technology, Snack POS is dedicated to helping restaurants thrive in an ever-changing industry landscape.

About PAX:

PAX is a global leader in the development of secure electronic payment terminal solutions. With a presence in over 120 countries, PAX is committed to providing advanced, reliable, and secure payment solutions to businesses of all sizes. PAX’s technology powers secure payment experiences for millions of customers worldwide.

