SMS Assist Announces Service Expansion With GP Mobile

Providing a better customer experience to nationwide cellular stores

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SMS Assist, a Lessen company, is pleased to be expanding service location coverage to more than 500 GP Mobile cellular stores with a new facilities management program. In addition to increasing the number of locations now handled by SMS Assist, an HVAC preventative maintenance program, along with additional exterior and interior services, is being added to the existing roster of services provided. This proactive program will not only drive cost control, but also support revenue generation by ensuring facilities always remain open and comfortable for customers and associates.

The expansion is a testament to the relationship built between GP Mobile and SMS Assist and their combined commitment to providing exceptional customer experiences.

“We are very proud to partner with SMS Assist. They provide excellent value and work closely with us, as an extension of our team. SMS Assist provides the maintenance and support services we need, allowing GP Mobile to focus on our customers and give them the best possible store experience when they visit our locations,” says Fred Koket, sr. manager of facilities and maintenance, GP Mobile.

SMS Assist takes great pride in helping large-scale commercial clients maintain safe and welcoming physical environments, while driving efficiency, insights, and control.

“As CEO, my goal is to create best-in-class customer relationships that deliver predictable and scalable performance results that benefit both companies,” said SMS Assist CEO Jay McKee. “I’m proud of the job our teams do because expansions such as this are a direct result of the dedication and care we exhibit in servicing our clients and their portfolios. It directly reflects our commitment to making every property better and exemplifies the trust our clients have in us.”

About SMS Assist

SMS Assist, a Lessen company, is redefining the way service providers and property owners work together by delivering unprecedented transparency and control within the facilities maintenance industry. Retail stores, banks, restaurants, rental homes, and more make up the over 200,000 properties that rely every day on our technology platform, in-house subject matter experts and 24/7 support. We leverage our network of 20,000 skilled providers across more than 55 trades to deliver an exceptional maintenance experience to the communities where we live and work.

SMS Assist has offices in Chicago, IL and Phoenix, AZ. To learn more, please visit SMSAssist.com.

About Lessen

Lessen is the premier provider of tech-enabled, end-to-end renovation, turn, and maintenance services for the residential real estate rental industry. Powered by our proprietary technology suite, our local field project managers deploy and oversee a network of vetted service professionals in 40+ markets delivering consistency, quality and speed, at scale. Lessen enables our clients to overcome labor shortages, reduce headcount and overhead, grow and scale their business and benefit from our supply chain and buying power to secure project materials – Lessening burden, saving our clients time and money.

Lessen Inc. is a venture-backed, privately held company headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. To learn more, please visit Lessen.com.

About GP Mobile

GP Mobile is an authorized retailer for one of the nation’s largest cellular brands, headquartered in Dallas, TX. With more than 4,000 extraordinary employees at our 500+ locations across 25 states and Washington, DC, we’ve proudly covered the East Coast and the Midwest since 2009.

To learn more, please visit gpmobile.net.

