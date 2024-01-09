SMK Electronics to Show New Products Utilizing Advanced Energy Harvesting Technology at CES 2024

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SMK Electronics Corporation, U.S.A. today announced several new products utilizing the company’s SCPS Energy Harvesting technology. These solutions include wireless power transmission via microwave, as well as energy harvesting from solar or ambient light for a variety of devices. At CES 2024, SMK will be showing these new products and advancements including a Self-Contained Power Supply (SCPS) LoRaWAN® Tracker, and a SCPS Coin Battery designed to replace CR2032 batteries (Booth #52348 Venetian Expo, January 9th-12th, 2024, Las Vegas).





“SMK will be showing several truly ground-breaking new technologies at CES 2024, but perhaps the most impactful is our new SCPS Energy Harvesting Technology,” said Paul Evans, President of SMK Electronics Corporation, U.S.A. “Gathering energy from surrounding indoor or outdoor ambient light sources, SCPS stores it internally for use by the host device.

“New products at CES this year include SMK’s SCPS Self Contained Power Supply LoRaWAN Tracker, and the SCPS Coin Battery. Utilizing SMK’s Energy Harvesting Technology, the LoRaWAN Tracker is essentially self-powered, while the SCPS Coin Battery is a direct replacement for CR2032 batteries, eliminating the need for battery charging and replacement.”

New Products Utilizing SCPS Energy Harvesting

SMK’s new SCPS LoRaWAN® Tracker enables precise geolocation identification via GNSS and/or Wi-Fi (802.11b/g/n) scanning. Additionally, it utilizes the company’s SCPS Energy Harvesting Technology to achieve zero battery maintenance required. Having multiple additional integrated sensors, the LoRaWAN® Tracker also enables monitoring of ambient conditions such as air quality, motion, brightness, and sound: all beneficial to market applications such as environmental safety, smart agriculture, manufacturing, and logistics.

SMK’s new SCPS Coin Battery Sensor is a highly integrated module which can be used to power devices currently using CR2032 coin batteries such as Remote Controls, IoT Sensors, Key Fobs, and PC peripherals. Utilizing SMK’s new SCPS Energy Harvesting Technology, the new Coin Battery primary collects power from external lightning sources (either indoor or outdoor), storing it in an internal ultra-small rechargeable battery. With multiple additional components such as magnetic sensor, accelerometer, and temperature/humidity sensor, the SCPS Coin Battery also enables Bluetooth® Low Energy communication capability to monitor various environmental conditions around the device.

About SMK Electronics

SMK Electronics Corporation, U.S.A., the US division of SMK Corporation, is a world leader in the manufacture of OEM remote controls, IoT devices, electronic components, and sensor and cameras and variety of connectors. Serving consumer electronics, auto manufacturing and building automation markets in the U.S., SMK Electronics is positioned, through local R&D and manufacturing facilities, to provide the most technologically advanced, robust, and cost-effective products available. Learn more at http://www.smkusa.com.

*Bluetooth is a registered trademark of Bluetooth SIG, Inc. LoRaWan® is a registered trademark of SMK Corporation.

Contacts

Keith M. Roberts



SMK Electronics Corporation, U.S.A.



Tel: +1 (805) 312-5546



kroberts@smkusa.com