Smith Micro Schedules Teleconference to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

PITTSBURGH–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$SMSI #SaaS–Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMSI) today announced that it will report its fourth quarter 2023 and fiscal year 2023 financial results following the close of regular trading on Thursday, February 22, 2024. The news release will be followed by a teleconference available to all interested parties at 4:30 pm ET / 1:30 pm PT.


The Smith Micro fourth quarter conference call may be accessed as follows:

Date and Time:

Thursday, February 22, 2024, at 4:30 pm ET / 1:30 pm PT.

 

 

News Release:

Available in Smith Micro’s Newsroom.

 

 

Teleconference:

Dial 1-844-701-1164 ten minutes before the start of the call. International participants can call + 1-412-317-5492

 

 

 

A passcode is not required to access the teleconference. Ask the operator to be placed into the Smith Micro conference.

 

 

Internet Webcast:

Link to Webcast
 

Replay:

The conference call recording will be available for replay in the Smith Micro website Investor Relations section.

About Smith Micro Software, Inc.

Smith Micro develops software to simplify and enhance the mobile experience, providing solutions to some of the leading wireless service providers and cable MSOs around the world. From enabling Digital Family Lifestyle™ solutions to providing powerful voice messaging capabilities, our solutions enrich today’s connected lifestyles while creating new opportunities to engage consumers via smartphones and consumer IoT devices. The Smith Micro portfolio also includes a wide range of products for creating, sharing and monetizing rich content, such as visual voice messaging, optimizing and analyzing retail content display and performing analytics on any product set. For more information, visit www.smithmicro.com.

Smith Micro and the Smith Micro logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Smith Micro Software, Inc. All other trademarks and product names are the property of their respective owners.

Contacts

IR INQUIRIES:
Charles Messman

Investor Relations

949-362-5800

IR@smithmicro.com

