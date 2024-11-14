Smith Micro Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

PITTSBURGH–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Smith Micro Software, Inc. (Nasdaq: SMSI) (“Smith Micro” or the “Company”) today reported financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2024.





“We believe that the actions that we’ve taken to rationalize our costs over the past several months, coupled with the expansion of our revenue opportunities, have positioned us for a return to profitability on a non-GAAP basis and free cash flow during 2025,” said William W. Smith Jr., president, chief executive officer, and chairman of the board of Smith Micro. “With the pending launch of our Tier One carrier in Europe, new product innovations that align with our customers’ strengths, and new prospects on the horizon, we are confident that the Company is positioned for growth over the coming quarters.”

“We had targeted eliminating at least $2 million in quarterly expenses from our cost structure by the fourth quarter of this year. As compared with the first quarter of this year, we have already achieved $1.9 million in cost reductions during the third quarter and we have yet to see the full benefit of the actions that we have taken,” Smith continued. “I’m very confident in our outlook for 2025, as evidenced by the recent $3 million investment I made into the Company last month as part of our combined $6.9 million capital raise.”

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Smith Micro reported revenue of $4.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to $11.0 million reported in the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Gross profit for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 was $3.3 million, compared to $8.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Gross profit as a percentage of revenue was 71.6 percent for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to 77.0 percent for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

GAAP net loss for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 was $6.4 million, or $0.54 loss per share, compared to GAAP net loss of $5.1 million, or $0.61 loss per share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Non-GAAP net loss for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 was $3.6 million, or $0.30 loss per share, compared to non-GAAP net gain of $0.6 million, or $0.08 earnings per share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. Non-GAAP net loss excludes the items noted below under “Non-GAAP Measures.”

All share and per share amounts for common stock herein have been retroactively adjusted for all periods presented to give effect to the one-for-eight reverse stock split of our common stock, which became effective April 10, 2024 at 11:59 pm Eastern time.

Third Quarter Year-to-Date 2024 Financial Results

Smith Micro reported revenue of $15.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to $32.3 million reported in the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Gross profit for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 was $10.7 million compared to $23.9 million reported for the same period in 2023.

Gross profit as a percentage of revenue was 68.5 percent for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 compared to 74.0 percent for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

GAAP net loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 was $44.3 million, or $4.17 loss per share, compared to GAAP net loss of $17.7 million, or $2.27 loss per share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Non-GAAP net loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 was $11.8 million, or $1.11 loss per share, compared to non-GAAP net loss of $3.6 million, or $0.46 loss per share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. Non-GAAP net loss excludes the items noted below under “Non-GAAP Measures.”

Total cash and cash equivalents as of September 30, 2024 were $1.5 million.

Non-GAAP Measures

To supplement our financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, the Company considers, and has included in this press release, the following non-GAAP financial measures and a non-GAAP reconciliation from the equivalent GAAP metric: non-GAAP net (loss) income, non-GAAP gross profit, and non-GAAP basic and diluted (loss) earnings per share in the presentation of financial results in this press release. Management believes this non-GAAP presentation may be more meaningful in analyzing the Company’s income generation and has therefore excluded the following items from GAAP earnings calculations: stock compensation, intangibles amortization, depreciation, fair value adjustments, amortization of debt issuance costs and discount, goodwill impairment, personnel severance and reorganization activities, and adjustment for non-recurring items. Additionally, since the Company currently has federal and state net operating loss carryforwards that can be utilized to reduce future cash payments for income taxes, these non-GAAP adjustments have not been tax effected, and the resulting income tax expense reflects actual taxes paid or accrued during each period. This presentation may be considered more indicative of the Company’s ongoing operational performance. The table below presents the differences between non-GAAP net loss and net loss on an absolute and per-share basis. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information presented in compliance with GAAP, and the non-GAAP financial measures as reported by Smith Micro may not be comparable to similarly titled amounts reported by other companies.

Investor Conference Call

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are, and certain statements on the related conference call may be, forward-looking statements regarding future events or results within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, including statements related to our financial prospects, goals and other projections of our outlook or performance our cost reduction plans and other future business plans, and statements using such words as “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “plan,” “intend,” “could,” “will” and other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Among the important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences are customer concentration, given that the majority of our sales depend on a few large customer relationships and the loss of any of them could materially and negatively affect our business, delay or failure of our customers to accept and deploy our products and services or new or upgraded versions thereof, delay or failure of our customers’ end users to adopt our products and services or new or upgraded versions thereof, our reliance on third party operating systems and other technology for the proper operation and delivery of our solutions and any barriers to our use of such third party technology, our reliance on third party application stores for the distribution of our software applications to users and any barriers to such distribution, including any delay or failure of such third party to approve new versions of our applications or their implementation and/or application of policies that may be harmful to our business, unanticipated delays or obstacles in our development and release cycles, the degree to which competing business needs may affect our allocation of resources to planned projects, the risk of harm to our business resulting from our recent and any future cost reduction efforts, our ability to attract and retain key technical personnel that are essential to our product development and support efforts, changes in demand for our products from our customers and their end users, changes in requirements for our products imposed by our customers or by the third party providers of software, hardware and/or platforms that we use or operate with, our ability to effectively integrate, market and sell acquired product lines, new and changing technologies and customer acceptance and timing of deployment of those technologies, and our ability to compete effectively with other software and technology companies. These and other factors discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our filings on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are made on the basis of the views and assumptions of management, and we do not undertake any obligation to update these statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this release.

Smith Micro Software, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands except share and par value data) September 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 (unaudited) (audited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,509 $ 7,125 Accounts receivable, net of related allowances of $3 and $3 at 2024 and 2023, respectively 3,406 7,912 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,505 1,843 Total current assets 6,420 16,880 Equipment and improvements, net 615 883 Right-of-use assets 2,657 2,759 Other assets 504 482 Intangible assets, net 24,931 29,532 Goodwill 11,052 35,041 Total assets $ 46,179 $ 85,577 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 2,050 $ 2,522 Accrued payroll and benefits 2,121 2,500 Current operating lease liabilities 1,228 1,483 Other current liabilities 1,011 1,137 Total current liabilities 6,410 7,642 Non-current liabilities: Warrant liabilities 149 597 Operating lease liabilities 1,706 1,780 Deferred tax liabilities, net 168 168 Total non-current liabilities 2,023 2,545 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, par value $0.001 per share; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 11,857,234 and 9,347,979 shares issued and outstanding 2024 and 2023, respectively 12 9 Additional paid-in capital 387,988 381,329 Accumulated comprehensive deficit (350,254 ) (305,948 ) Total stockholders’ equity 37,746 75,390 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 46,179 $ 85,577

Smith Micro Software, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands except share data) For the Three Months Ended

September 30, For the Nine Months Ended



September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenues $ 4,648 $ 11,001 $ 15,585 $ 32,269 Cost of revenues (including depreciation of $3, $12, $14, and $40 in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively) 1,321 2,528 4,915 8,400 Gross profit 3,327 8,473 10,670 23,869 Operating expenses: Selling and marketing 2,060 2,449 7,202 8,631 Research and development 3,637 3,704 11,328 13,276 General and administrative 2,715 2,934 8,213 9,448 Depreciation and amortization 1,422 1,567 4,872 4,872 Goodwill impairment — — 23,989 — Total operating expenses 9,834 10,654 55,604 36,227 Operating loss (6,507 ) (2,181 ) (44,934 ) (12,358 ) Other income (expense): Change in fair value of warrant and derivative liabilities 221 73 448 3,486 Loss on derecognition of debt — (1,583 ) — (2,985 ) Interest (expense) income, net (12 ) (1,443 ) 89 (5,740 ) Other (expense) income, net (71 ) 15 130 (62 ) Loss before provision for income taxes (6,369 ) (5,119 ) (44,267 ) (17,659 ) Provision for income tax expense — 14 39 25 Net loss $ (6,369 ) $ (5,133 ) $ (44,306 ) $ (17,684 ) Loss per share: Basic and diluted $ (0.54 ) $ (0.61 ) $ (4.17 ) $ (2.27 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic and diluted 11,832 8,419 10,626 7,787

Smith Micro Software, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 (unaudited) (unaudited) Operating activities: Net loss $ (44,306 ) $ (17,684 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 4,886 4,912 Goodwill impairment charge 23,989 — Non-cash lease expense (227 ) (160 ) Change in fair value of warrant and derivative liabilities (448 ) (3,486 ) Loss on derecognition of debt — 2,985 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs — 5,398 Stock based compensation 3,520 3,316 Gain on license of patents, net (198 ) — Loss on disposal of assets — 12 Changes in operating accounts: Accounts receivable 4,506 208 Prepaid expenses and other assets 315 220 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (1,375 ) (2,224 ) Other liabilities (30 ) 553 Net cash used in operating activities (9,368 ) (5,950 ) Investing activities: Capital expenditures, net (17 ) (5 ) Proceeds from license of patents, net 198 — Other investing activities, net — 71 Net cash provided by investing activities 181 66 Financing activities: Proceeds from Common Stock, Warrants, and Pre-Funded Warrants Offering, net 3,351 — Proceeds from financing arrangements 1,044 981 Repayments of financing arrangements (829 ) (1,156 ) Other financing activities 5 15 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 3,571 (160 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (5,616 ) (6,044 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 7,125 14,026 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 1,509 $ 7,982

Smith Micro Software, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results (in thousands, except per share data) – unaudited GAAP Stock



Compensation Intangibles



Amortization Depreciation Fair Value



Adjustments Amortization



of Debt



Issuance



Costs and



Discount Personnel



Severance and



Reorganization



Activities Adjustment



for Non-



Recurring



Items Non-



GAAP Three Months Ended

September 30, 2024 Gross profit $ 3,327 $ — $ — $ 3 $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 3,330 Selling and marketing 2,060 (315 ) — — — — (20 ) — 1,725 Research and development 3,637 (318 ) — — — — (227 ) (6 ) 3,086 General and administrative 2,715 (616 ) — — — — (37 ) (58 ) 2,004 Depreciation and amortization 1,422 — (1,334 ) (88 ) — — — — — Total operating expenses $ 9,834 $ (1,249 ) $ (1,334 ) $ (88 ) $ — $ — (284 ) (64 ) $ 6,815 (Loss) Income before provision for income taxes $ (6,369 ) $ 1,249 $ 1,334 $ 91 $ (221 ) $ — 284 64 $ (3,568 ) Net (Loss) Income $ (6,369 ) $ 1,249 $ 1,334 $ 91 $ (221 ) $ — 284 64 $ (3,568 ) (Loss) earnings per share: basic and diluted $ (0.54 ) $ 0.11 $ 0.11 $ 0.01 $ (0.02 ) $ — 0.02 $ 0.01 $ (0.30 ) Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 Gross profit $ 8,473 $ — $ — $ 12 $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 8,485 Selling and marketing 2,449 (300 ) — — — — — — 2,149 Research and development 3,704 (290 ) — — — — — — 3,414 General and administrative 2,934 (749 ) — — — — — — 2,185 Depreciation and amortization 1,567 — (1,454 ) (113 ) — — — — — Total operating expenses $ 10,654 $ (1,339 ) $ (1,454 ) $ (113 ) $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 7,748 (Loss) Income before provision for income taxes $ (5,119 ) $ 1,339 $ 1,454 $ 125 $ 1,510 $ 1,343 $ — $ — $ 652 Net (Loss) Income $ (5,133 ) $ 1,339 $ 1,454 $ 125 $ 1,510 $ 1,343 $ — $ — $ 638 (Loss) earnings per share: basic and diluted $ (0.61 ) $ 0.16 $ 0.17 $ 0.01 $ 0.18 $ 0.16 $ — $ — $ 0.08

Note: (Loss) earnings per share: basic and diluted – may be impacted by rounding to allow rows to calculate.

Smith Micro Software, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results (in thousands, except per share data) – unaudited GAAP Stock



Compensation Intangibles



Amortization Depreciation Fair Value



Adjustments Amortization



of Debt



Issuance Costs



and Discount Goodwill



Impairment Personnel



Severance



and



Reorganization



Activities Adjustment



for Non-



Recurring



Items Non-



GAAP Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 Gross profit $ 10,670 $ — $ — $ 14 $ — $ — $ — $ 11 $ — $ 10,695 Selling and marketing 7,202 (968 ) — — — — $ — (174 ) — 6,060 Research and development 11,328 (827 ) — — — — — (315 ) (6 ) 10,180 General and administrative 8,213 (1,725 ) — — — — — (61 ) (230 ) 6,197 Depreciation and amortization 4,872 — (4,601 ) (271 ) — — — — — — Goodwill Impairment 23,989 — — — — — (23,989 ) — — — Total operating expenses 55,604 (3,520 ) (4,601 ) (271 ) — — (23,989 ) (550 ) (236 ) 22,437 (Loss) income before provision for income taxes (44,267 ) 3,520 4,601 285 (448 ) — 23,989 561 38 (11,721 ) Net (loss) income (44,306 ) 3,520 4,601 285 (448 ) — 23,989 561 38 (11,760 ) (Loss) earnings per share: basic and diluted (4.17 ) 0.33 0.43 0.03 (0.04 ) — 2.26 0.05 — (1.11 ) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 Gross profit $ 23,869 $ — $ — $ 40 $ — $ — $ — $ 183 $ — $ 24,092 Selling and marketing 8,631 (653 ) — — — — — (93 ) — 7,885 Research and development 13,276 (753 ) — — — — — (471 ) — 12,052 General and administrative 9,448 (1,907 ) — — — — — (210 ) — 7,331 Depreciation and amortization 4,872 — (4,419 ) (453 ) — — — — — — Total operating expenses 36,227 (3,313 ) (4,419 ) (453 ) — — — (774 ) — $ 27,268 (Loss) income before provision for income taxes (17,659 ) 3,313 4,419 493 (501 ) 5,397 — 957 — (3,581 ) Net (loss) income (17,684 ) 3,313 4,419 493 (501 ) 5,397 — 957 — (3,606 ) (Loss) earnings per share: basic and diluted (2.27 ) 0.43 0.57 0.06 (0.06 ) 0.69 — 0.12 — (0.46 )

Note: (Loss) earnings per share: basic and diluted – may be impacted by rounding to allow rows to calculate.

