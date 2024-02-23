Smith Micro Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

PITTSBURGH–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$SMSI #SaaS–Smith Micro Software, Inc. (Nasdaq: SMSI) (“Smith Micro” or the “Company”) today reported financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2023.





“Looking back at 2023, we faced some challenges and implemented decisive changes to build a new path forward for the Company,” said William W. Smith, Jr., president, chief executive officer, and chairman of the board of Smith Micro. “I believe we are well positioned to capitalize on what is happening in the Family Safety market today, as we see both governmental and societal pressures creating significant momentum in the market and driving the need for technology solutions aimed at providing for our loved ones’ digital and physical safety.”

“I am extremely excited with the further development and current and future expansion of our product suite to deliver meaningful, innovative enhancements in our SafePath® platform, including SafePath Global™, SafePath OS™, and SafePath Premium™.” Smith continued, “Our core vision continues to be the creation of a safe digital experience for families, while allowing operators around the world to add new lines to family accounts, enabling them to build closer and more valuable relationships with their subscribers.”

Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Smith Micro reported revenue of $8.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to $11.4 million reported in the quarter ended December 31, 2022.

Gross profit for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 was $6.4 million, compared to $8.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022.

Gross profit as a percentage of revenue was 74.9 percent for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to 70.8 percent for the quarter ended December 31, 2022.

GAAP net loss for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 was $6.7 million, or $0.09 loss per share, compared to GAAP net loss of $8.0 million, or $0.14 loss per share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2022.

Non-GAAP net loss for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 was $1.7 million, or $0.02 income per share, compared to non-GAAP net loss of $4.0 million, or $0.07 loss per share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. Non-GAAP net income and net loss excludes the items noted below under “Non-GAAP Measures.”

Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

Smith Micro reported revenue of $40.9 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, compared to $48.5 million reported in the twelve months ended December 31, 2022.

Gross profit for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 was $30.3 million compared to $34.3 million reported for the same period in 2022.

Gross profit as a percentage of revenue was 74.2 percent for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 compared to 70.7 percent for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022.

GAAP net loss for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 was $24.4 million, or $0.38 loss per share, compared to GAAP net loss of $29.3 million, or $0.53 loss per share, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022.

Non-GAAP net loss for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 was $5.3 million, or $0.08 loss per share, compared to non-GAAP net loss of $17.6 million, or $0.32 loss per share, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022. Non-GAAP net loss excludes the items noted below under “Non-GAAP Measures.”

Total cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2023 were $7.1 million.

Non-GAAP Measures

To supplement our financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, the Company considers, and has included in this press release, the following non-GAAP financial measures and a non-GAAP reconciliation from the equivalent GAAP metric: non-GAAP net (loss) income, non-GAAP gross profit, and non-GAAP basic and diluted (loss) earnings per share in the presentation of financial results in this press release. Management believes this non-GAAP presentation may be more meaningful in analyzing the Company’s income generation and has therefore excluded the following items from GAAP earnings calculations: stock compensation, intangibles amortization, depreciation, fair value adjustments, amortization of debt issuance costs and discount, and personnel severance and reorganization activities. Additionally, since the Company currently has federal and state net operating loss carryforwards that can be utilized to reduce future cash payments for income taxes, these non-GAAP adjustments have not been tax effected, and the resulting income tax expense reflects actual taxes paid or accrued during each period. This presentation may be considered more indicative of the Company’s ongoing operational performance. The table below presents the differences between non-GAAP net loss and net loss on an absolute and per-share basis. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information presented in compliance with GAAP, and the non-GAAP financial measures as reported by Smith Micro may not be comparable to similarly titled amounts reported by other companies.

Smith Micro Software, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands except share and par value data) December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 (unaudited) (audited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 7,125 $ 14,026 Accounts receivable, net of related allowances of $3 and $3 at December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively 7,912 10,501 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,843 1,983 Total current assets 16,880 26,510 Equipment and improvements, net 883 1,498 Right-of-use assets 2,759 3,722 Other assets 482 490 Intangible assets, net 29,532 36,320 Goodwill 35,041 35,041 Total assets $ 85,577 $ 103,581 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 2,522 $ 3,236 Accrued payroll and benefits 2,500 3,883 Current operating lease liabilities 1,483 1,441 Other current liabilities 1,137 1,589 Current portion of convertible notes payable — 9,007 Derivative liabilities — 1,575 Total current liabilities 7,642 20,731 Non-current liabilities: Warrant liabilities 597 3,317 Operating lease liabilities 1,780 2,976 Deferred tax liabilities, net 168 178 Total non-current liabilities 2,545 6,471 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, par value $0.001 per share; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 74,783,834 and 56,197,910 shares issued and outstanding (2023 and 2022, respectively) 75 56 Additional paid-in capital 381,263 357,875 Accumulated comprehensive deficit (305,948 ) (281,552 ) Total stockholders’ equity 75,390 76,379 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 85,577 $ 103,581

Smith Micro Software, Inc. Consolidated Statement of Operations (in thousands except share data) For the Three Months Ended

December 31, For the Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) Revenues $ 8,593 $ 11,405 $ 40,862 $ 48,513 Cost of revenues (including depreciation of $11, $20, $50, and $105 in the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively) 2,159 3,328 10,559 14,210 Gross profit 6,434 8,077 30,303 34,303 Operating expenses: Selling and marketing 2,458 3,196 11,089 12,883 Research and development 3,868 6,632 17,145 29,388 General and administrative 3,331 3,623 12,779 15,507 Depreciation and amortization 2,473 1,786 7,345 7,452 Total operating expenses 12,130 15,237 48,358 65,230 Operating loss (5,696 ) (7,160 ) (18,055 ) (30,927 ) Other income (expense): Change in fair value of warrant and derivative liabilities 728 1,212 4,214 4,669 Loss on derecognition of debt (1,006 ) — (3,991 ) — Interest expense, net (614 ) (1,782 ) (6,354 ) (2,680 ) Other expense, net 10 (93 ) (52 ) (115 ) Loss before provision for income taxes (6,578 ) (7,823 ) (24,238 ) (29,053 ) Provision for income tax expense 133 149 158 226 Net loss $ (6,711 ) $ (7,972 ) $ (24,396 ) $ (29,279 ) Loss per share: Basic and diluted $ (0.09 ) $ (0.14 ) $ (0.38 ) $ (0.53 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic and diluted 72,689 56,228 64,916 55,422

Smith Micro Software, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) For the Three Months Ended

December 31, For the Year Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) Operating activities: Net loss $ (6,711 ) $ (7,972 ) $ (24,396 ) $ (29,279 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 2,483 1,805 7,395 7,556 Non-cash lease expense (31 ) 68 (191 ) (306 ) Non-cash transaction costs including amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 595 1,902 5,993 3,324 Change in fair value of warrant and derivative liabilities (728 ) (1,212 ) (4,214 ) (4,669 ) Loss on derecognition of debt 1,006 — 3,991 — Stock based compensation 1,519 1,099 4,835 4,948 Deferred income taxes (10 ) 61 (10 ) 61 Loss on disposal of assets — (27 ) 12 4 Changes in operating accounts: Accounts receivable 2,381 (1,023 ) 2,589 85 Prepaid expenses and other assets (208 ) (211 ) 12 (25 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (604 ) 406 (2,825 ) (1,120 ) Other liabilities (717 ) 321 (164 ) 160 Net cash used in operating activities (1,025 ) (4,783 ) (6,973 ) (19,261 ) Investing activities: Capital expenditures, net 1 36 (4 ) (49 ) Other investing activities 66 70 136 164 Net cash provided by investing activities 67 106 132 115 Financing activities: Proceeds from notes and warrants offering — — — 15,000 Proceeds from stock and warrants offering — — — 3,000 Stock, notes, and warrants offering costs — — — (1,227 ) Proceeds from financing arrangements — — 981 1,541 Repayments of financing arrangements 120 (300 ) (1,036 ) (1,278 ) Other financing activities (19 ) 2 (5 ) 58 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 101 (298 ) (60 ) 17,094 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (857 ) (4,975 ) (6,901 ) (2,052 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period $ 7,982 $ 19,001 $ 14,026 $ 16,078 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 7,125 $ 14,026 $ 7,125 $ 14,026

Smith Micro Software, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results (in thousands, except per share data) – unaudited GAAP Stock



Compensation Intangibles



Amortization Depreciation Fair Value



Adjustments Amortization of



Debt Issuance



Costs and



Discount Personnel



Severance and



Reorganization



Activities Non-



GAAP Three Months Ended

December 31, 2023 Gross profit $ 6,434 $ — $ — $ 11 $ — $ — $ — $ 6,445 Selling and marketing 2,458 (302 ) — — — — — 2,156 Research and development 3,868 (302 ) — — — — — 3,566 General and administrative 3,331 (915 ) — — — — (155 ) 2,261 Depreciation and amortization 2,473 — (2,369 ) (104 ) — — — — Total operating expenses 12,130 (1,519 ) (2,369 ) (104 ) — — (155 ) 7,983 (Loss) income before provision for income taxes (6,578 ) 1,519 2,369 115 278 595 155 (1,547 ) Net (loss) income (6,711 ) 1,519 2,369 115 278 595 155 (1,680 ) (Loss) earnings per share: diluted (0.09 ) 0.02 0.03 — — 0.01 — (0.02 ) Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 Gross profit $ 8,077 $ — $ — $ 20 $ — $ — $ — $ 8,097 Selling and marketing 3,196 (186 ) — — — — (68 ) 2,942 Research and development 6,632 (274 ) — — — — (364 ) 5,994 General and administrative 3,623 (639 ) — — — — (184 ) 2,800 Depreciation and amortization 1,786 — (1,545 ) (241 ) — — — — Total operating expenses 15,237 (1,099 ) (1,545 ) (241 ) — — (616 ) 11,736 (Loss) income before provision for income taxes (7,823 ) 1,099 1,545 261 (1,212 ) 1,661 616 (3,853 ) Net (loss) income (7,972 ) 1,099 1,545 261 (1,212 ) 1,661 616 (4,002 ) (Loss) earnings per share: basic and diluted (0.14 ) 0.02 0.03 — (0.02 ) 0.03 0.01 (0.07 ) Note: (Loss) earnings per share: basic and diluted – may be impacted by rounding to allow rows to calculate.

Smith Micro Software, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results (in thousands, except per share data) – unaudited GAAP Stock



Compensation Intangibles



Amortization Depreciation Fair Value



Adjustments Amortization of



Debt Issuance



Costs and



Discount Personnel



Severance and



Reorganization



Activities Non-



GAAP Year Ended December 31, 2023 Gross profit $ 30,303 $ — $ — $ 50 $ — $ — $ 183 $ 30,536 Selling and marketing 11,089 (955 ) — — — — (93 ) 10,041 Research and development 17,145 (1,056 ) — — — — (471 ) 15,618 General and administrative 12,779 (2,823 ) — — — — (363 ) 9,593 Depreciation and amortization 7,345 — (6,789 ) (556 ) — — — — Total operating expenses 48,358 (4,834 ) (6,789 ) (556 ) — — (927 ) 35,252 (Loss) income before provision for income taxes (24,238 ) 4,834 6,789 606 (223 ) 5,993 1,110 (5,129 ) Net (loss) income (24,396 ) 4,834 6,789 606 (223 ) 5,993 1,110 (5,287 ) (Loss) earnings per share: basic and diluted (0.38 ) 0.07 0.10 0.01 — 0.09 0.02 (0.08 ) Year Ended December 31, 2022 Gross profit $ 34,303 $ 2 $ — $ 105 $ — $ — $ — $ 34,410 Selling and marketing 12,883 (522 ) — — — — (837 ) 11,524 Research and development 29,388 (1,082 ) — — — — (364 ) 27,942 General and administrative 15,507 (2,764 ) — — — (630 ) (183 ) 11,930 Depreciation and amortization 7,452 — (6,312 ) (1,140 ) — — — — Total operating expenses 65,230 (4,368 ) (6,312 ) (1,140 ) — (630 ) (1,384 ) $ 51,396 (Loss) income before provision for income taxes (29,053 ) 4,370 6,312 1,245 (4,669 ) 3,083 1,384 (17,328 ) Net (loss) income (29,279 ) 4,370 6,312 1,245 (4,669 ) 3,083 1,384 (17,554 ) (Loss) earnings per share: basic and diluted (0.53 ) 0.08 0.11 0.02 (0.08 ) 0.06 0.02 (0.32 ) Note: (Loss) earnings per share: basic and diluted – may be impacted by rounding to allow rows to calculate.

