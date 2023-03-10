Smith Micro Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

PITTSBURGH–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$SMSI #SaaS–Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMSI) (“Smith Micro” or the “Company”) today reported financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2022.

“We made significant progress during 2022 toward the unification of our Digital Family Lifestyle business onto a single platform, resulting in a far superior, best-in-class solution,” said William W. Smith, Jr., President, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Smith Micro. “As we near completion of migration activities, we are focusing on partnering with our customers in growing revenues and returning the Company to profitability.”

Mr. Smith concluded, “We are currently taking steps to significantly reallocate resources and will be taking further actions in the very near term to streamline our costs. As such, we expect to reduce our expenses by a further $4 million per quarter from our fourth quarter 2022, with our goal to have it completed by the end of the second quarter, but no later than the end of the third quarter of this year, and as a result to reach profitability in the same timeframe.”

Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Smith Micro reported revenue of $11.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to $14.7 million reported in the quarter ended December 31, 2021.

Gross profit for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 was $8.1 million, compared to $10.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.

Gross profit as a percentage of revenue was 71 percent for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to 72 percent for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.

GAAP net loss for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 was $8.0 million, or $0.14 loss per share, compared to GAAP net loss of $4.0 million, or $0.07 loss per share, for the same period in 2021.

Non-GAAP net loss for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 was $4.3 million, or $0.08 loss per share, compared to non-GAAP net loss of $2.4 million, or $0.04 loss per share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. Non-GAAP net loss excludes the items noted below under “Non-GAAP Measures”.

Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

Smith Micro reported revenue of $48.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to $58.4 million reported in the year ended December 31, 2021.

Gross profit for the year ended December 31, 2022 was $34.3 million compared to $45.7 million reported for the same period in 2021.

Gross profit as a percentage of revenue was 71 percent for the year ended December 31, 2022 compared to 78 percent for the year ended December 31, 2021.

GAAP net loss for the year ended December 31, 2022 was $29.3 million, or $0.53 loss per share, compared to GAAP net loss of $31.0 million, or $0.61 loss per share, for the same period in 2021.

Non-GAAP net loss for the year ended December 31, 2022 was $18.8 million, or $0.34 loss per share, compared to non-GAAP net loss of $2.2 million, or $0.04 loss per share, for the year ended December 31, 2021. Non-GAAP net loss excludes the items noted below under “Non-GAAP Measures”.

Total cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2022 were $14.0 million.

Non-GAAP Measures

To supplement our financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, the Company considers, and has included in this press release, certain non-GAAP financial measures and a non-GAAP reconciliation from GAAP gross profit, net (loss) income before taxes, and net (loss) income to the following non-GAAP metrics: non-GAAP net (loss) income, and non-GAAP diluted (loss) earnings per share in the presentation of financial results in this press release. Management believes this non-GAAP presentation may be more meaningful in analyzing our income generation and has therefore excluded the following items from GAAP earnings calculations: stock-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets, fair value adjustments, note and stock offering fees and amortization, personnel severance and reorganization activities, CFO transition costs, acquisition costs, and non-development intellectual property costs. Additionally, since the Company currently has federal and state net operating loss carryforwards that can be utilized to reduce future cash payments for income taxes, these non-GAAP adjustments have not been tax effected, and the resulting income tax expense reflects actual taxes paid or accrued during each period. This presentation may be considered more indicative of our ongoing operational performance. The table below presents the differences between non-GAAP net (loss) income and net (loss) income on an absolute and per-share basis. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information presented in compliance with GAAP, and the non-GAAP financial measures as reported by Smith Micro may not be comparable to similarly titled amounts reported by other companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are, and certain statements on the related conference call may be, forward-looking statements regarding future events or results within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, including statements related to our financial prospects, goals and other projections of our outlook or performance and our future business plans, and statements using such words as “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “plan,” “intend,” “could,” “will” and other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Among the important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences are delays in our ability to fully execute on our expense reduction plans due to statutory and other requirements, reduction in revenue from a terminating customer agreement earlier or at a more rapid rate than expected, the risk of harm to our business resulting from our cost reduction efforts, customer concentration, given that the majority of our sales depend on a few large customer relationships, delay or failure of our customers to accept and deploy our products and services or new or upgraded versions thereof, delay or failure of our customers’ end users to adopt our products and services or new or upgraded versions thereof, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and financial results, changes in demand for our products from our customers and their end users, changes in requirements for our products imposed by our customers or by the third party providers of software and/or platforms that we use, our ability to effectively integrate, market and sell acquired product lines, new and changing technologies and customer acceptance and timing of deployment of those technologies, our ability to compete effectively with other software and technology companies, and the existence and terms of our convertible notes and related agreements, including that they may restrict our ability to obtain additional financing, and adversely affect our business, financial condition and cash flows from operations in the future. These and other factors discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our filings on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are made on the basis of the views and assumptions of management, and we do not undertake any obligation to update these statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this release.

Smith Micro Software, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands except share and par value data) December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 (unaudited) (audited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 14,026 $ 16,078 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts and other adjustments of $3 and $2 (2022 and 2021, respectively) 10,501 10,590 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,983 1,988 Total current assets 26,510 28,656 Equipment and improvements, net 1,498 2,698 Right-of-use assets 3,722 4,866 Other assets 490 620 Intangible assets, net 36,320 42,631 Goodwill 35,041 35,041 Total assets $ 103,581 $ 114,512 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 3,236 $ 3,301 Accrued payroll and benefits 3,883 4,055 Current operating lease liabilities 1,441 1,400 Other current liabilities 1,589 612 Current portion of convertible notes payable 9,007 — Derivative liabilities 1,575 — Total current liabilities 20,731 9,368 Non-current liabilities: Warrant liabilities 3,317 — Operating lease liabilities 2,976 4,467 Deferred tax liabilities, net 178 117 Total non-current liabilities 6,471 4,584 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, par value $0.001 per share; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 56,197,910 and 54,259,390 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively 56 54 Additional paid-in capital 357,875 352,779 Accumulated comprehensive deficit (281,552 ) (252,273 ) Total stockholders’ equity 76,379 100,560 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 103,581 $ 114,512

Smith Micro Software, Inc. Consolidated Statement of Operations (in thousands except share data) For the Three Months Ended

December 31, For the Year Ended



December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) Revenues $ 11,405 $ 14,679 $ 48,513 $ 58,422 Cost of revenues 3,328 4,103 14,210 12,698 Gross profit 8,077 10,576 34,303 45,724 Operating expenses: Selling and marketing 3,196 3,153 12,887 11,581 Research and development 6,732 7,137 29,870 26,197 General and administrative 3,764 4,146 16,161 17,920 Change in fair value of contingent consideration — — — 12,864 Amortization of intangible assets 1,545 142 6,312 8,100 Total operating expenses 15,237 14,578 65,230 76,662 Operating loss (7,160 ) (4,002 ) (30,927 ) (30,938 ) Other income (expense): Change in fair value of warrant and derivative liabilities 1,212 — 4,669 — Interest (expense) income, net (1,782 ) 9 (2,680 ) 34 Other (expense) income, net (125 ) 41 (115 ) 76 Loss before provision for income taxes (7,855 ) (3,952 ) (29,053 ) (30,828 ) Provision for income tax expense 148 56 226 215 Net loss $ (8,003 ) $ (4,008 ) $ (29,279 ) $ (31,043 ) Loss per share: Basic and diluted $ (0.14 ) $ (0.07 ) $ (0.53 ) $ (0.61 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic and diluted 56,228 54,454 55,422 51,232

Smith Micro Software, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) For the Three Months Ended

December 31, For the Year Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (unaudited) (audited) (unaudited) (audited) Operating activities: Net loss $ (8,003 ) $ (4,008 ) $ (29,279 ) $ (31,043 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 1,805 466 7,556 9,338 Non-cash lease expense 987 341 1,144 1,160 Non-cash transaction costs including amortization 1,902 — 3,324 — Change in fair value (1,212 ) — (4,669 ) 12,864 Provision for doubtful accounts — 8 — 5 Provision for excess and obsolete inventory — — — (97 ) Stock based compensation 1,099 1,226 4,948 4,848 Deferred income taxes 61 58 61 58 Gain (loss) on disposal of assets (27 ) (14 ) 4 (14 ) Changes in operating accounts: Accounts receivable (1,023 ) 1,987 85 7,938 Prepaid expenses and other assets (908 ) (69 ) (25 ) (268 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 215 (14,661 ) (2,570 ) (16,309 ) Other liabilities 321 (525 ) 160 (1,396 ) Net cash used in operating activities (4,783 ) (15,191 ) (19,261 ) (12,916 ) Investing activities: Acquisitions, net — — — (56,865 ) Capital expenditures, net 36 (92 ) (49 ) (830 ) Other investing activities 70 118 164 192 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 106 26 115 (57,503 ) Financing activities: Proceeds from notes and warrants offering — — 15,000 — Proceeds from stock and warrants offering — — 3,000 59,711 Stock, notes, and warrants offering costs — — (1,227 ) — Payments related to contingent consideration — (1,136 ) — (1,136 ) Proceeds from exercise of common stock warrants — — — 2,066 Proceeds from financing arrangements — — 1,541 — Repayments of financing arrangements (300 ) — (1,278 ) — Other financing activities 2 7 58 102 Net cash provided by financing activities (298 ) (1,129 ) 17,094 60,743 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (4,975 ) (16,294 ) (2,052 ) (9,676 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year $ 19,001 $ 32,372 $ 16,078 $ 25,754 Cash and cash equivalents, end of year $ 14,026 $ 16,078 $ 14,026 $ 16,078

Smith Micro Software, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results (in thousands, except per share data) – unaudited GAAP Stock Compensation Intangibles Amortization Fair Value Adjustments Notes and Stock Offering Fees and Amortization Personnel Severance and Reorganization Activities CFO Transition Costs Acquisition Costs Non- GAAP Three Months Ended

December 31, 2022 Gross profit $ 8,077 $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 8,077 Selling and marketing expenses 3,196 (186 ) — — — (68 ) — — 2,942 Research and development expenses 6,732 (274 ) — — — (364 ) — — 6,094 General and administrative expenses 3,764 (639 ) — — — (184 ) — — 2,941 Amortization of intangible assets 1,545 — (1,545 ) — — — — — — Total operating expenses 15,237 (1,099 ) (1,545 ) — — (616 ) — — 11,977 (Loss) income before provision for income taxes (7,855 ) 1,099 1,545 (1,212 ) 1,661 616 — — (4,146 ) Net (loss) income (8,003 ) 1,099 1,545 (1,212 ) 1,661 616 — — (4,294 ) (Loss) earnings per share: basic and diluted (0.14 ) 0.02 0.03 (0.02 ) 0.03 0.01 — — (0.08 ) Three Months Ended

December 31, 2021 Gross profit $ 10,576 $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 10,576 Selling and marketing expenses 3,153 (239 ) — — — — — — 2,914 Research and development expenses 7,137 (260 ) — — — — — — 6,877 General and administrative expenses 4,146 (727 ) — — — — (179 ) — 3,159 Change in fair value of contingent consideration — — — — — — — (12,864 ) — Amortization of intangible assets 142 — (142 ) — — — — — — Total operating expenses 14,578 (1,226 ) (142 ) — — — (179 ) (12,864 ) 12,950 (Loss) income before provision for income taxes (3,952 ) 1,226 142 — — — 179 12,864 (2,324 ) Net (loss) income (4,008 ) 1,226 142 — — — 179 12,864 (2,380 ) (Loss) earnings per share: basic and diluted (0.07 ) 0.02 — — — — — 0.24 (0.04 ) Note: (Loss) earnings per share: basic and diluted – may be impacted by rounding to allow rows to calculate.

Smith Micro Software, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results (in thousands, except per share data) – unaudited GAAP Stock Compensation Intangibles Amortization Fair Value Adjustments Notes and Stock Offering Fees and Amortization Personnel Severance and Reorganization Activities CFO Transition Costs Acquisition Costs IP-related Costs Non-GAAP Year Ended December 31, 2022 Gross profit $ 34,303 $ 2 $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 34,305 Selling and marketing expenses 12,887 (522 ) — — — (837 ) — — — 11,528 Research and development expenses 29,870 (1,082 ) — — — (364 ) — — — 28,424 General and administrative expenses 16,161 (2,764 ) — — (630 ) (184 ) — — — 12,583 Amortization of intangible assets 6,312 — (6,312 ) — — — — — — — Total operating expenses 65,230 (4,368 ) (6,312 ) — (630 ) (1,385 ) — — — 52,535 (Loss) Income before provision for income taxes (29,053 ) 4,370 6,312 (4,669 ) 3,083 1,385 — — — (18,572 ) Net (loss) income (29,279 ) 4,370 6,312 (4,669 ) 3,083 1,385 — — — (18,798 ) (Loss) earnings per share: basic and diluted (0.53 ) 0.08 0.11 (0.08 ) 0.06 0.02 — — — (0.34 ) Year Ended December 31, 2021 Gross profit $ 45,724 $ 1 $ — $ — $ — $ — — $ — — $ 45,725 Selling and marketing expenses 11,581 (901 ) — — — — — — — 10,680 Research and development expenses 26,197 (965 ) — — — — — — — 25,232 General and administrative expenses 17,920 (2,981 ) — — — — (322 ) (1,668 ) (1,000 ) 11,949 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 12,864 — — — — — — — — Amortization of intangible assets 8,100 — (8,100 ) — — — — — — — Total operating expenses 76,662 (4,847 ) (8,100 ) — — — (322 ) (14,532 ) (1,000 ) 47,861 (Loss) Income before provision for income taxes (30,828 ) 4,848 8,100 — — — 322 14,532 1,000 (2,026 ) Net (loss) income (31,043 ) 4,848 8,100 — — — 322 14,532 1,000 (2,241 ) (Loss) earnings per share: basic and diluted (0.61 ) 0.09 0.16 — — — 0.01 0.28 0.02 (0.04 ) Note: (Loss) earnings per share: basic and diluted – may be impacted by rounding to allow rows to calculate.

