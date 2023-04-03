SME Named Sheronda Carr VP, Membership

SOUTHFIELD, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SME, the nonprofit association committed to advancing widespread adoption of manufacturing technologies and developing North America’s talent and capabilities, announced that Sheronda Carr, senior director of Membership has been appointed to the newly created position of vice president, Membership. She will report to Robert “Bob” Willig, executive director and CEO of SME.





In her expanded role, Carr will continue to lead SME’s Membership activity, strengthening the organization’s member base and overall value proposition while increasing the focus and expansion of its corporate membership program.

“After leading a deep assessment of the current state of Membership at SME and working together with the Member Council, Sheronda led the development of a plan to revitalize and strengthen SME’s overall Membership focus and activity,” said Willig. “While we still have much to do in developing and progressing our membership efforts to attract, excite and retain members across a broad demographic spectrum, we are well on our way to achieving this goal with Sheronda’s passion and leadership.”

Carr came to SME in November 2021 from the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) where she spent 16 years, most recently as executive director of Customized Member Services. While at NAHB, she was responsible for providing strategic management of products and services to support specific disciplines within the construction industry and had member-service oversight to all of the organization’s membership councils, consisting of six professional networks and hundreds of local chapters nationally. Prior to NAHB, Carr directed marketing and business development for engineering firm Legion Design Campbell & Associates where she organized new and existing marketing initiatives, developed marketing resources and expanded relationships with government agencies and minority business enterprises.

Carr resides and works virtually from Washington, D.C., participating personally in leadership and board meetings regularly in Southfield. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Mass Communications from Bowie State University in Bowie, Maryland, and a Master of Business Administration degree from Strayer University in Washington, D.C.

About SME

We believe in the power of technology and the innovation of people to drive competitiveness, advance our nation and solve the world’s greatest problems. A nonprofit organization established in 1932, SME leads the manufacturing ecosystem to elevate manufacturers, academia, professionals, and the communities in which they operate. We build the bridge from today to the future by developing the next generation of manufacturing talent and capabilities. And we accelerate the widespread adoption of technologies that can propel manufacturing operations into excellence. Learn more at sme.org, follow @SME_MFG on Twitter, or facebook.com/SMEmfg.

