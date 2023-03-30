SME Announces 2023 Award of Merit Honorees

SOUTHFIELD, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SME, the nonprofit association committed to advancing widespread adoption of manufacturing technologies and developing North America’s talent and capabilities, has announced that Timothy D. “Tim” Bond, LSME, CMfgE, and Farhad Ghadamli, CAM-F, are its 2023 SME Award of Merit recipients. Bond is a retired project manager from Marysville, Washington, and Ghadamli is an engineer specializing in additive manufacturing with Dm3d in Auburn Hills, Michigan.





Bond worked in manufacturing for the past 46 years, most recently for Boeing Commercial Aircraft. After many experiences in a multitude of environments, he decided to retire and focus on consulting over the last five years. His past volunteer work has involved working with high schools, community colleges and universities with the goal being to engage youth in a career field that would provide both learning and opportunity.

Ghadamli is a mechanical engineer who has devoted his professional career to advanced manufacturing, more specifically, the additive manufacturing industry. His experience includes work with numerous AM OEMs doing 3D printing with metals, plastics, composites and sand. Ghadamli has a huge passion for leadership and a drive for supporting the U.S. manufacturing sector and plans to continue being involved.

“These two engineers have moved manufacturing forward in very different ways during the course of their careers, though their efforts have been exemplary,” said James Schlusemann, LSME, 2023 SME president. “They’ve served SME for a combined 53 years, sharing their knowledge and helping to build manufacturing up at many different levels in different ways. We’re honored to salute them with this award.”

Bond partnered with SME since becoming a member in 1981 and has seen many benefits of membership, at different rungs on his career ladder. His work with students helped them focus on STEM learning and manufacturing-related knowledge about customer relations, engineering, supply chain and sub-areas within the industry such as 3D printing, composites, artificial intelligence and systems integration.

Ghadamli was chair of SME’s largest professional chapter and has also participated in SME technical and nontechnical committees. Ghadamli is currently serving a two-year term on the SME Member Council.

SME’s Award of Merit has, since 1958, recognized exceptional accomplishments from among its members. To nominate an outstanding SME member for the 2024 Award of Merit by the Aug. 1 deadline, click here for eligibility requirements and nominating details.

