SMC Diode Solutions Opens New Power MOSFET and Diode Fab

Opening marks milestone for SMC as it quadruples current production of customer products

NANJING, China–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, SMC Diode Solutions, an American-led semiconductor design and manufacturing company, celebrated the opening of its second power discrete fab in Nanjing, China. The new facility realized volume production only 21 months after groundbreaking in September 2022, and will begin shipments to customers in Q4 2024 for high power and high voltage rectifiers and MOSFET 6-inch and 8-inch wafers.









This new fab marks a milestone in SMC’s growth as they further invest in China and the growing renewable energy sector. The 300,000-square-foot facility is set to produce 1.2 million silicon wafers and 60,000 silicon carbide wafers per year, increasing SMC’s total production by over four times. SMC’s current fab in Lukou, Nanjing produces 300,000 silicon wafers per year. The $3 billion RMB investment in the new fab will allow SMC to handle the end-to-end production of silicon carbide products for the first time.

“As the world moves towards using more and more renewable energy, we are thrilled to now be able to participate in the sector and be part of the solution to increase green energy usage and protect our Earth. We are very excited to have our new fab up and running and look forward to servicing our customers’ needs better with the increased capacity.” – Dr. Yunji Corcoran, SMC chairwoman and chief executive officer.

As Nanjing is also home to SMC’s current fab, abundant resources, and engineering talent, the city was an advantageous choice for the new fab location. With their experienced management team, starting up the new fab was a seamless process, allowing production to begin shortly after breaking ground.

About SMC Diode Solutions:

SMC Diode Solutions is an American-led semiconductor design and manufacturing company based in Nanjing, China.

Since the company’s founding in 1997, SMC has provided customers with high-quality products and timely delivery. SMC’s products have been designed with great attention to detail and performance while focusing on the needs of customers.

The SMC team designs and manufactures its own products that are widely distributed in global markets. SMC’s portfolio includes Silicon Carbide Schottky rectifiers and MOSFETs, Silicon Schottky rectifier diodes, ultrafast recovery rectifier diodes, TVS diodes, Schottky and rectifier modules, and many more.

Contacts

SMC Diode Solutions



Casey Corcoran



+1 (631) 742-2214



press@smc-diodes.com