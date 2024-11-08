SMArtX Advisory Solutions Expands Manager Marketplace with 16 New Strategies from Eight Leading Asset Management Firms

Columbia Threadneedle Investments, First Trust Direct Indexing, Innovator Capital Management, and Krilogy Portfolio Solutions Join the SMArtX Platform

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#FinTech–SMArtX Advisory Solutions (“SMArtX”), a leading innovator in managed accounts technology, has announced the addition of 16 new strategies from eight leading asset management firms to its Manager Marketplace. SMArtX’s continuously growing platform now offers 1,518 strategies from 320 distinguished asset management firms.





Newcomers Columbia Threadneedle Investments, First Trust Direct Indexing, Innovator Capital Management, and Krilogy Portfolio Solutions added strategies spanning across multiple categories including dividend income, direct indexing, balanced alternative, growth, alpha generation, and tax-managed core balanced. Brooklyn Investment Group, Franklin Templeton, Morgan Dempsey, and Natixis Investment Managers also expanded their current offerings to respectively include tax-advantaged long/short, balanced income, micro cap, and tax-managed core balanced strategies.

The full list of new strategies includes:

Brooklyn Investment Group Tax Advantaged Long/Short

First Trust Direct Indexing Custom Benchmark Direct Indexing Developed xNA Direct Indexing Global Direct Indexing Global xUS Direct Indexing US All Cap Direct Indexing US Large Cap Direct Indexing

Franklin Templeton Balanced Income

Innovator Capital Management Balanced Alternative Controlled Growth

Krilogy Portfolio Solutions (KPS) Alpha Flagship Conservative Growth Flagship Growth

Morgan Dempsey Micro Cap

Natixis Investment Managers Tax Managed Core Balanced



Jonathan Pincus, Chief Executive Officer of SMArtX, said, “We’re thrilled to welcome these new managers and strategies to the platform and we continue to see growth month over month in the number of distinguished asset managers we have available in our Manager Marketplace. It showcases our ongoing dedication to providing advisors with a broad range of solutions that can be tailored to fit their clients’ needs.”

For more information, visit SMArtX Manager Profiles to download our latest Manager Profiles to explore the 1,518 strategies offered by our 320 distinguished asset management firms.

About SMArtX Advisory Solutions

SMArtX Advisory Solutions is an award-winning managed accounts technology provider and manages SMArtX, a turnkey asset management platform (‘TAMP’). SMArtX’s API-first, cloud-native technology operates within a modular, microservices architecture, providing clients with a tailored solution catered to their unique specifications. SMArtX is available as an off-the-shelf TAMP for advisors seeking a wider selection of investment products and ease of use while automating the investment processes and simplifying the everyday tasks of managing client accounts. SMArtX also licenses its proprietary technology to enterprise firms looking to create, customize, or upgrade their existing managed accounts technology as a standalone or fully integrated solution. SMArtX is the managed account technology and TAMP platform of choice for multiple RIAs, broker-dealers, asset managers, custodians, and FinTech firms. Learn more at https://www.smartxadvisory.com/.

Contacts

Maggie Thompson



maggie@smartxadvisory.com